CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET

OhioELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Rep. Steve Chabot (R) faces Greg Landsman (D) in the District 1 race.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) faces J.R. Majewski (R) in the District 9 race.

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (R) faces Emilia Sykes (D) in the District 13 race.

Governor

Incumbent Mike DeWine (R) easily fended off a challenge from former congressman James B. Renacci (R), a Donald Trump supporter, during the Republican primary. He’s well set up to win the general election in a state Trump took by 8 points in 2020.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mike DeWineDeWineM. DeWine

incumbent

GOP		00
Nan WhaleyWhaleyN. WhaleyDEM		00

No results reported.

Insights from The Post’s model

Mike DeWineDeWine

U.S. Senate

Venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, a Trump Republican, is pitted against Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who is trying to avoid party ties as he seeks to win the White, working-class voters that Trump appealed to. The outcome of this nationally watched contest, for the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R), will help decide whether Republicans control the Senate majority in January.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tim RyanRyanT. RyanDEM		00
J.D. VanceVanceJ. VanceGOP		00

No results reported.

Insights from The Post’s model

Key ballot measures

Ohio Amendment 2 - Require Citizenship to Vote

Votes received and percentages of total vote
ResponseVotesPct.
YesYesYes		00
NoNoNo		00

No results reported.

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dave YostYostD. Yost

incumbent

GOP		00
Jeffrey CrossmanCrossmanJ. CrossmanDEM		00

No results reported.

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Frank LaRoseLaRoseF. LaRose

incumbent

GOP		00
Terpsehore Tore MarasTore MarasT. Tore MarasIND		00
Chelsea ClarkClarkC. ClarkDEM		00

No results reported.

U.S. House

Following redistricting, there are a couple of competitive open seats and two incumbents at risk in the Buckeye State: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) in the 9th District, where she faces J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally with QAnon ties, and Rep. Steve Chabot (R), one of few Republicans whom Democrats hope to oust. Majewski’s chances decreased after it was revealed the Air Force couldn’t corroborate claims he served in Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001.

Ohio has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Key House races

  • OhioDistrict 1

    Chabot’s Cincinnati district was drawn to lean more Democratic, putting his seat at risk of flipping.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Greg LandsmanLandsmanG. LandsmanDEM    		0
    Steve ChabotChabotS. Chabot

    incumbent

    GOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

  • OhioDistrict 9

    Kaptur is a longtime congresswoman and her seat is at risk after this northern Ohio district was redrawn to slightly favor Republicans.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Marcy KapturKapturM. Kaptur

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    J.R. MajewskiMajewskiJ. MajewskiGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

  • OhioDistrict 13

    This open toss-up seat, including Akron and areas just south of Cleveland, was previously held by Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Emilia SykesSykesE. SykesDEM    		0
    Madison Gesiotto GilbertGesiotto GilbertM. Gesiotto GilbertGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Biden +9
Awaiting results
District 1
Biden +9
G. LandsmanGreg Landsman
0%
0

Awaiting results

S. ChabotSteve Chabot

incumbent

0%
0
District 2
Trump +45
Awaiting results
District 2
Trump +45
B. WenstrupBrad Wenstrup

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. MeadowsSamantha Meadows
0%
0
District 3
Biden +44
Awaiting results
District 3
Biden +44
J. BeattyJoyce Beatty

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

L. StahleyLee Stahley
0%
0
District 4
Trump +36
Awaiting results
District 4
Trump +36
J. JordanJim Jordan

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. WilsonTamie Wilson
0%
0
District 5
Trump +27
Awaiting results
District 5
Trump +27
R. LattaRobert E. Latta

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. SwartzCraig Swartz
0%
0
District 6
Trump +29
Awaiting results
District 6
Trump +29
B. JohnsonBill Johnson

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

L. LyrasLouis Lyras
0%
0
District 7
Trump +9
Awaiting results
District 7
Trump +9
M. DiemerMatthew Diemer
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. MillerMax Miller
0%
0
District 8
Trump +22
Awaiting results
District 8
Trump +22
W. DavidsonWarren Davidson

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

V. EnochVanessa Enoch
0%
0
District 9
Close
Awaiting results
District 9
Close
M. KapturMarcy Kaptur

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. MajewskiJ.R. Majewski
0%
0
District 10
Close
Awaiting results
District 10
Close
D. EsratiDavid Esrati
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. TurnerMichael R. Turner

incumbent

0%
0
District 11
Biden +58
Awaiting results
District 11
Biden +58
S. BrownShontel M. Brown

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

E. BrewerEric Brewer
0%
0
District 12
Trump +31
Awaiting results
District 12
Trump +31
A. Rippel-EltonAmy Rippel-Elton
0%
0

Awaiting results

T. BaldersonTroy Balderson

incumbent

0%
0
District 13
Close
Awaiting results
District 13
Close
E. SykesEmilia Sykes
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. Gesiotto GilbertMadison Gesiotto Gilbert
0%
0
District 14
Trump +15
Awaiting results
District 14
Trump +15
M. KilboyMatt Kilboy
0%
0

Awaiting results

D. JoyceDavid Joyce

incumbent

0%
0
District 15
Trump +7
Awaiting results
District 15
Trump +7
M. CareyMike Carey

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

G. JosephsonGary Josephson
0%
0

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

