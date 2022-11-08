OhioELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Rep. Steve Chabot (R) faces Greg Landsman (D) in the District 1 race.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) faces J.R. Majewski (R) in the District 9 race.
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (R) faces Emilia Sykes (D) in the District 13 race.
Governor
Incumbent Mike DeWine (R) easily fended off a challenge from former congressman James B. Renacci (R), a Donald Trump supporter, during the Republican primary. He’s well set up to win the general election in a state Trump took by 8 points in 2020.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mike DeWineDeWineM. DeWine
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Nan WhaleyWhaleyN. WhaleyDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, a Trump Republican, is pitted against Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who is trying to avoid party ties as he seeks to win the White, working-class voters that Trump appealed to. The outcome of this nationally watched contest, for the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R), will help decide whether Republicans control the Senate majority in January.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tim RyanRyanT. RyanDEM
|0
|0
|J.D. VanceVanceJ. VanceGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Key ballot measures
Ohio Amendment 2 - Require Citizenship to Vote
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dave YostYostD. Yost
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Jeffrey CrossmanCrossmanJ. CrossmanDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Frank LaRoseLaRoseF. LaRose
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Terpsehore Tore MarasTore MarasT. Tore MarasIND
|0
|0
|Chelsea ClarkClarkC. ClarkDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
Following redistricting, there are a couple of competitive open seats and two incumbents at risk in the Buckeye State: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) in the 9th District, where she faces J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally with QAnon ties, and Rep. Steve Chabot (R), one of few Republicans whom Democrats hope to oust. Majewski’s chances decreased after it was revealed the Air Force couldn’t corroborate claims he served in Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001.
Ohio has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
Key House races
OhioDistrict 1
Chabot’s Cincinnati district was drawn to lean more Democratic, putting his seat at risk of flipping.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Greg LandsmanLandsmanG. LandsmanDEM 0 Steve ChabotChabotS. Chabot
incumbentGOP
0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
OhioDistrict 9
Kaptur is a longtime congresswoman and her seat is at risk after this northern Ohio district was redrawn to slightly favor Republicans.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Marcy KapturKapturM. Kaptur
incumbentDEM
0 J.R. MajewskiMajewskiJ. MajewskiGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
OhioDistrict 13
This open toss-up seat, including Akron and areas just south of Cleveland, was previously held by Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Emilia SykesSykesE. SykesDEM 0 Madison Gesiotto GilbertGesiotto GilbertM. Gesiotto GilbertGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Biden +9
District 1
Biden +9
G. LandsmanGreg Landsman
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. ChabotSteve Chabot
incumbent
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Trump +45
District 2
Trump +45
B. WenstrupBrad Wenstrup
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. MeadowsSamantha Meadows
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +44
District 3
Biden +44
J. BeattyJoyce Beatty
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. StahleyLee Stahley
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Trump +36
District 4
Trump +36
J. JordanJim Jordan
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. WilsonTamie Wilson
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Trump +27
District 5
Trump +27
R. LattaRobert E. Latta
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. SwartzCraig Swartz
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Trump +29
District 6
Trump +29
B. JohnsonBill Johnson
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. LyrasLouis Lyras
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Trump +9
District 7
Trump +9
M. DiemerMatthew Diemer
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. MillerMax Miller
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Trump +22
District 8
Trump +22
W. DavidsonWarren Davidson
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
V. EnochVanessa Enoch
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Close
District 9
Close
M. KapturMarcy Kaptur
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. MajewskiJ.R. Majewski
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Close
District 10
Close
D. EsratiDavid Esrati
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. TurnerMichael R. Turner
incumbent
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Biden +58
District 11
Biden +58
S. BrownShontel M. Brown
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. BrewerEric Brewer
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Trump +31
District 12
Trump +31
A. Rippel-EltonAmy Rippel-Elton
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. BaldersonTroy Balderson
incumbent
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Close
District 13
Close
E. SykesEmilia Sykes
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. Gesiotto GilbertMadison Gesiotto Gilbert
0%
0
District 14
Awaiting results
Trump +15
District 14
Trump +15
M. KilboyMatt Kilboy
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. JoyceDavid Joyce
incumbent
0%
0
District 15
Awaiting results
Trump +7
District 15
Trump +7
M. CareyMike Carey
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
G. JosephsonGary Josephson
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
