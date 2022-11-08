U.S. House Link copied

Following redistricting, there are a couple of competitive open seats and two incumbents at risk in the Buckeye State: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) in the 9th District, where she faces J.R. Majewski (R), who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally with QAnon ties, and Rep. Steve Chabot (R), one of few Republicans whom Democrats hope to oust. Majewski’s chances decreased after it was revealed the Air Force couldn’t corroborate claims he served in Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001.

Ohio has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.