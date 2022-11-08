PennsylvaniaELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
John Fetterman (D) faces Mehmet Oz (R) in the Senate race.
Rep. Susan Wild (D) faces Lisa Scheller (R) in the District 7 race.
Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D) faces Jim Bognet (R) in the District 8 race.
Chris Deluzio (D) faces Jeremy Shaffer (R) in the District 17 race.
Governor
Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is leading state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) in one of the most closely watched governor’s races in the country. That’s because Mastriano, who surged to win the GOP primary, is one of the country’s most prominent election deniers who led the efforts in Pennsylvania to overturn the 2020 election results there. Donald Trump backed him in the primary, and Mastriano is embracing both him and several other right-wing positions — he favors a total abortion ban, for instance — in the general in a race rife with charges of antisemitism.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Josh ShapiroShapiroJ. ShapiroDEM
|0
|0
|Doug MastrianoMastrianoD. MastrianoGOP
|0
|0
|Joseph SoloskiSoloskiJ. SoloskiKEY
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Key race
John Fetterman (D), the lieutenant governor, and Mehmet Oz (R), an ex-television personality and former surgeon, are locked in a heated fight in one of the swingiest states in the country. Whoever wins will help determine which party controls the Senate in 2023 by replacing outgoing Sen. Patrick Toomey (R). Oz had a tough primary and has been mercilessly trolled by Fetterman’s campaign for actually living in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania, until 2020. Meanwhile, Fetterman has been the subject of persistent questions about his health after he suffered a stroke in May. Trump has endorsed Oz.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John FettermanFettermanJ. FettermanDEM
|0
|0
|Mehmet OzOzM. OzGOP
|0
|0
|Erik GerhardtGerhardtE. GerhardtLIB
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. House
Several Democratic-held House districts — from Pittsburgh to the suburbs of Philadelphia — are in play in 2022, including Rep. Matthew Cartwright’s 8th District and Rep. Susan Wild’s 7th District.
Pennsylvania has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
Key House races
Pa.District 7
Wild’s seat is at risk after redistricting made her district, which includes Allentown, more competitive.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Susan WildWildS. Wild
incumbentDEM
0 Lisa SchellerSchellerL. SchellerGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Pa.District 8
Cartwright is at risk in this northeastern Pennsylvania district Trump won by three points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Matthew Cartwright CartwrightM. Cartwright
incumbentDEM
0 Jim BognetBognetJ. BognetGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Pa.District 17
This is an open seat in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and voted for Biden by six points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Chris DeluzioDeluzioC. DeluzioDEM 0 Jeremy ShafferShafferJ. ShafferGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Close
District 1
Close
B. FitzpatrickBrian Fitzpatrick
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. EhaszAshley Ehasz
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Biden +43
District 2
Biden +43
B. BoyleBrendan Boyle
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. BashirAaron Bashir
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +81
District 3
Biden +81
D. EvansDwight Evans
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. HoeppnerChristopher Hoeppner
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +19
District 4
Biden +19
M. DeanMadeleine Dean
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. NascimentoChristian Nascimento
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Biden +32
District 5
Biden +32
M. ScanlonMary Gay Scanlon
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. GalluchDavid Galluch
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +15
District 6
Biden +15
C. HoulahanChrissy Houlahan
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
G. CiarrocchiGuy Ciarrocchi
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Close
District 7
Close
S. WildSusan Wild
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. SchellerLisa Scheller
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Close
District 8
Close
M. CartwrightMatthew Cartwright
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. BognetJim Bognet
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Trump +36
District 9
Trump +36
D. MeuserDan Meuser
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. WaldmanAmanda Waldman
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Close
District 10
Close
S. DanielsShamaine Daniels
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. PerryScott Perry
incumbent
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Trump +21
District 11
Trump +21
L. SmuckerLloyd Smucker
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. HollisterBob Hollister
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Biden +20
District 12
Biden +20
S. LeeSummer Lee
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. DoyleMike Doyle
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Trump +45
District 13
Trump +45
J. JoyceJohn Joyce
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 14
Awaiting results
Trump +31
District 14
Trump +31
G. ReschenthalerGuy Reschenthaler
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 15
Awaiting results
Trump +37
District 15
Trump +37
G. ThompsonGlenn Thompson
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. MolesevichMichael Molesevich
0%
0
District 16
Awaiting results
Trump +21
District 16
Trump +21
D. PastoreDan Pastore
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. KellyMike Kelly
incumbent
0%
0
District 17
Awaiting results
Biden +6
District 17
Biden +6
C. DeluzioChris Deluzio
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. ShafferJeremy Shaffer
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
