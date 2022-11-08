CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Rhode IslandELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Allan Fung (R) faces Seth Magaziner (D) in the District 2 race.

Governor

Gov. Dan McKee (D) faced a tough primary challenge. But he seems safe now that he’s in a general election in a state that Joe Biden won by 21 points in 2020.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dan McKeeMcKeeD. McKee

incumbent

DEM		00
Ashley KalusKalusA. KalusGOP		00
Elijah GizzarelliGizzarelliE. GizzarelliLIB		00
No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Dan McKeeMcKee
Ashley KalusKalus

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Peter NeronhaNeronhaP. Neronha

incumbent

DEM		00
Charles CalendaCalendaC. CalendaGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Ross McCurdyMcCurdyR. McCurdyIND		00
Sabina MatosMatosS. Matos

incumbent

DEM		00
Aaron GuckianGuckianA. GuckianGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Gregg AmoreAmoreG. AmoreDEM		00
Pat CortellessaCortellessaP. CortellessaGOP		00

No results reported.

All House races

Republicans have a real shot of picking up the vacant 2nd District, which Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is leaving. Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is the GOP nominee, and is campaigning on 2022 themes like inflation. The Democratic standard bearer is the state’s general treasurer, Seth Magaziner, who got a last-minute visit from Jill Biden. This should be an easy race for Democrats in a district Biden won by 14 points in 2020, but this year it’s definitely competitive.

District 1

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
David N. CicillineCicillineD. Cicilline

incumbent

DEM		00
Allen WatersWatersA. WatersGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

District 2

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Seth MagazinerMagazinerS. MagazinerDEM		00
Allan FungFungA. FungGOP		00
William GilbertGilbertW. GilbertIND		00

No results reported.

