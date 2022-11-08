Rhode IslandELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Allan Fung (R) faces Seth Magaziner (D) in the District 2 race.
Governor
Gov. Dan McKee (D) faced a tough primary challenge. But he seems safe now that he’s in a general election in a state that Joe Biden won by 21 points in 2020.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dan McKeeMcKeeD. McKee
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Ashley KalusKalusA. KalusGOP
|0
|0
|Elijah GizzarelliGizzarelliE. GizzarelliLIB
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Peter NeronhaNeronhaP. Neronha
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Charles CalendaCalendaC. CalendaGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ross McCurdyMcCurdyR. McCurdyIND
|0
|0
|Sabina MatosMatosS. Matos
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Aaron GuckianGuckianA. GuckianGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gregg AmoreAmoreG. AmoreDEM
|0
|0
|Pat CortellessaCortellessaP. CortellessaGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
All House races
Republicans have a real shot of picking up the vacant 2nd District, which Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is leaving. Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is the GOP nominee, and is campaigning on 2022 themes like inflation. The Democratic standard bearer is the state’s general treasurer, Seth Magaziner, who got a last-minute visit from Jill Biden. This should be an easy race for Democrats in a district Biden won by 14 points in 2020, but this year it’s definitely competitive.
District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David N. CicillineCicillineD. Cicilline
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Allen WatersWatersA. WatersGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
District 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Seth MagazinerMagazinerS. MagazinerDEM
|0
|0
|Allan FungFungA. FungGOP
|0
|0
|William GilbertGilbertW. GilbertIND
|0
|0
No results reported.
Results by state
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
