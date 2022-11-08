All House races Link copied

Republicans have a real shot of picking up the vacant 2nd District, which Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is leaving. Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is the GOP nominee, and is campaigning on 2022 themes like inflation. The Democratic standard bearer is the state’s general treasurer, Seth Magaziner, who got a last-minute visit from Jill Biden. This should be an easy race for Democrats in a district Biden won by 14 points in 2020, but this year it’s definitely competitive.