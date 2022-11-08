CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

South CarolinaELECTION RESULTS

Governor

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham, a former congressman who served one term representing much of South Carolina’s coast.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Henry McMasterMcMasterH. McMaster

incumbent

GOP		00
Joe CunninghamCunninghamJ. CunninghamDEM		00
Bruce ReevesReevesB. ReevesLIB		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Joe CunninghamCunningham
Henry McMasterMcMaster

U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Tim Scott is seeking his second full term representing South Carolina in the Senate. Scott, who was the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, is facing a challenge from state Rep. Krystle Matthews (D). Matthews won the Democratic nomination in a runoff election after coming in a close second in the primary.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tim ScottScottT. Scott

incumbent

GOP		00
Krystle MatthewsMatthewsK. MatthewsDEM		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Krystle MatthewsMatthews
Tim ScottScott

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Alan WilsonWilsonA. Wilson

incumbent

00
Uncontested

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rosemounda ButlerButlerR. ButlerDEM		00
Mark HammondHammondM. Hammond

incumbent

GOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

U.S. House

All but one of South Carolina’s congressional races are contested this year, but none are expected to be highly competitive. Incumbents are on the ballot in every district but one — the 7th District’s incumbent, Rep. Tom Rice (R), lost in his primary over the summer.

South Carolina has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Trump +9
Awaiting results
District 1
Trump +9
A. AndrewsAnnie Andrews
0%
0

Awaiting results

N. MaceNancy Mace

incumbent

0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 2
Trump +11
Awaiting results
District 2
Trump +11
J. LarkinsJudd Larkins
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. WilsonJoe Wilson

incumbent

0%
0
District 3
Trump +37
Awaiting results
District 3
Trump +37
J. DuncanJeff Duncan

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Uncontested
District 4
Trump +19
Awaiting results
District 4
Trump +19
W. TimmonsWilliam Timmons

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Uncontested
District 5
Trump +18
Awaiting results
District 5
Trump +18
E. HundleyEvangeline Hundley
0%
0

Awaiting results

R. NormanRalph Norman

incumbent

0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 6
Biden +32
Awaiting results
District 6
Biden +32
J. ClyburnJames E. Clyburn

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. BucknerDuke Buckner
0%
0
District 7
Trump +19
Awaiting results
District 7
Trump +19
D. ScottDaryl Scott
0%
0

Awaiting results

R. FryRussell Fry
0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

