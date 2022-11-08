South CarolinaELECTION RESULTS
Governor
Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham, a former congressman who served one term representing much of South Carolina’s coast.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Henry McMasterMcMasterH. McMaster
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Joe CunninghamCunninghamJ. CunninghamDEM
|0
|0
|Bruce ReevesReevesB. ReevesLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Republican Sen. Tim Scott is seeking his second full term representing South Carolina in the Senate. Scott, who was the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, is facing a challenge from state Rep. Krystle Matthews (D). Matthews won the Democratic nomination in a runoff election after coming in a close second in the primary.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tim ScottScottT. Scott
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Krystle MatthewsMatthewsK. MatthewsDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alan WilsonWilsonA. Wilson
incumbent
|0
|0
|Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rosemounda ButlerButlerR. ButlerDEM
|0
|0
|Mark HammondHammondM. Hammond
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
All but one of South Carolina’s congressional races are contested this year, but none are expected to be highly competitive. Incumbents are on the ballot in every district but one — the 7th District’s incumbent, Rep. Tom Rice (R), lost in his primary over the summer.
South Carolina has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Trump +9
District 1
Trump +9
A. AndrewsAnnie Andrews
0%
0
Awaiting results
N. MaceNancy Mace
incumbent
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 2
Awaiting results
Trump +11
District 2
Trump +11
J. LarkinsJudd Larkins
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. WilsonJoe Wilson
incumbent
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Trump +37
District 3
Trump +37
J. DuncanJeff Duncan
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 4
Awaiting results
Trump +19
District 4
Trump +19
W. TimmonsWilliam Timmons
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 5
Awaiting results
Trump +18
District 5
Trump +18
E. HundleyEvangeline Hundley
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. NormanRalph Norman
incumbent
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +32
District 6
Biden +32
J. ClyburnJames E. Clyburn
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. BucknerDuke Buckner
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Trump +19
District 7
Trump +19
D. ScottDaryl Scott
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. FryRussell Fry
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
Results by state
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
Elections
How The Washington Post reports election race calls
This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.
Elections
The truth about election fraud: It's rare
By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.
Elections
Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms
The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.