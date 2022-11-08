WyomingELECTION RESULTS
Governor
Gov. Mark Gordon (R) held onto the Republican nomination despite a few other challengers in his primary. He faces Democrat Theresa Livingston in the general election. Gordon is expected to keep his office in this very Republican state.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Theresa LivingstonLivingstonT. LivingstonDEM
|0
|0
|Mark GordonGordonM. Gordon
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Jared BaldesBaldesJ. BaldesLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chuck GrayGrayC. Gray
|0
|0
|Uncontested
No results reported.
All House races
Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, had her reelection hopes squashed when she lost her primary to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. Hageman, who is one of 230 election deniers running for the House, will face Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull in the race to represent Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
U.S. House District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lynnette Grey BullGrey BullL. Grey BullDEM
|0
|0
|Harriet HagemanHagemanH. HagemanGOP
|0
|0
|Richard BrubakerBrubakerR. BrubakerLIB
|0
|0
|Marissa SelvigSelvigM. SelvigCST
|0
|0
No results reported.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
