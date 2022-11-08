CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Governor

Gov. Mark Gordon (R) held onto the Republican nomination despite a few other challengers in his primary. He faces Democrat Theresa Livingston in the general election. Gordon is expected to keep his office in this very Republican state.

Theresa LivingstonLivingstonT. LivingstonDEM		00
Mark GordonGordonM. Gordon

incumbent

GOP		00
Jared BaldesBaldesJ. BaldesLIB		00

Theresa LivingstonLivingston
Mark GordonGordon

Other statewide races

Secretary of State

Chuck GrayGrayC. Gray		00
All House races

Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, had her reelection hopes squashed when she lost her primary to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. Hageman, who is one of 230 election deniers running for the House, will face Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull in the race to represent Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.

U.S. House District 1

Lynnette Grey BullGrey BullL. Grey BullDEM		00
Harriet HagemanHagemanH. HagemanGOP		00
Richard BrubakerBrubakerR. BrubakerLIB		00
Marissa SelvigSelvigM. SelvigCST		00

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

