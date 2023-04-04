Chicago is hosting a runoff for mayor after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the February election. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson were the top two vote-getters and are vying to replace the incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot, who did not qualify for the runoff. The nonpartisan race is expected to be close – Vallas, a moderate Democrat, and Johnson, the more liberal candidate, have sparred over issues such as public schools and crime.

