Chicago mayor runoffelection results
Chicago is hosting a runoff for mayor after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the February election. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson were the top two vote-getters and are vying to replace the incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot, who did not qualify for the runoff. The nonpartisan race is expected to be close – Vallas, a moderate Democrat, and Johnson, the more liberal candidate, have sparred over issues such as public schools and crime.
Chicago mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brandon JohnsonJohnsonB. Johnson
|0
|0
|Paul VallasVallasP. Vallas
|0
|0
No results reported.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
