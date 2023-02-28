Chicago mayorelection results

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago when she was elected to be the city’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role. This time around, Lightfoot faces a tough reelection campaign as eight candidates have lined up to challenge her. The race is expected to be close, with Lightfoot and three other front-runners leading the pack – Democratic Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

If no candidate wins 50 percent or more of the vote, a runoff will be held April 4 between the top two vote-getters.

Chicago mayor

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Lori LightfootLightfootL. Lightfoot

incumbent

00
Paul VallasVallasP. Vallas		00
Jesús “Chuy” GarcíaGarcíaJ. García		00
Brandon JohnsonJohnsonB. Johnson		00
Read moreShow more candidates

No results reported.

* Incumbent

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

The Washington Post doesn’t call races on its own. It relies heavily on two nonpartisan organizations with long track records of examining raw vote totals and calling elections: the Associated Press and Edison Research.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

Pick your early Democratic primary states with our 2024 lineup builder

Politics

Pick your early Democratic primary states with our 2024 lineup builder

President Biden and the DNC removed Iowa from their early states, but what would you do? Pick criteria like racial diversity and competitiveness to get your lineup.

By Kati Perry, Nick Mourtoupalas and Dara Gold

See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave

Politics

See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave

Despite Republicans winning a slim majority, the national map shows a shift toward the GOP. They improved on Donald Trump’s margin in most districts.

By Dan Keating, Harry Stevens and Nick Mourtoupalas

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler