Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago when she was elected to be the city’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role. This time around, Lightfoot faces a tough reelection campaign as eight candidates have lined up to challenge her. The race is expected to be close, with Lightfoot and three other front-runners leading the pack – Democratic Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

If no candidate wins 50 percent or more of the vote, a runoff will be held April 4 between the top two vote-getters.