Chicago mayorelection results
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago when she was elected to be the city’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role. This time around, Lightfoot faces a tough reelection campaign as eight candidates have lined up to challenge her. The race is expected to be close, with Lightfoot and three other front-runners leading the pack – Democratic Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
If no candidate wins 50 percent or more of the vote, a runoff will be held April 4 between the top two vote-getters.
Chicago mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lori LightfootLightfootL. Lightfoot
incumbent
|0
|0
|Paul VallasVallasP. Vallas
|0
|0
|Jesús “Chuy” GarcíaGarcíaJ. García
|0
|0
|Brandon JohnsonJohnsonB. Johnson
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
* Incumbent
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
