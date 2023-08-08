Mississippi governor primary election results 2023

Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is running for a second term and has two low-budget challengers in the Republican primary, but he is already focusing his attention on beating Democrat Brandon Presley in November. Presley, a public service commissioner and distant cousin of Elvis Presley, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Mississippi is one of only three states with governor elections this year.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election on August 29.