Mississippigovernor primary election results 2023

Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is running for a second term and has two low-budget challengers in the Republican primary, but he is already focusing his attention on beating Democrat Brandon Presley in November. Presley, a public service commissioner and distant cousin of Elvis Presley, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Mississippi is one of only three states with governor elections this year.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election on August 29.

Republican governor primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tate ReevesReevesT. Reeves

incumbent

00
John WitcherWitcherJ. Witcher		00
David HardigreeHardigreeD. Hardigree		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Democratic governor primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brandon PresleyPresleyB. Presley		00
Uncontested

No results reported.

By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still and Risha Surana

Previous contributors: Holden Foreman, Dara Gold, Emily Liu and Chris Zubak-Skees

