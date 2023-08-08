Mississippigovernor primary election results 2023
Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is running for a second term and has two low-budget challengers in the Republican primary, but he is already focusing his attention on beating Democrat Brandon Presley in November. Presley, a public service commissioner and distant cousin of Elvis Presley, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Mississippi is one of only three states with governor elections this year.
If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election on August 29.
Republican governor primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tate ReevesReevesT. Reeves
incumbent
|0
|0
|John WitcherWitcherJ. Witcher
|0
|0
|David HardigreeHardigreeD. Hardigree
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democratic governor primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brandon PresleyPresleyB. Presley
|0
|0
|Uncontested
No results reported.
By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still and Risha Surana
Previous contributors: Holden Foreman, Dara Gold, Emily Liu and Chris Zubak-Skees
