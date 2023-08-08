Ohio Issue 1 special election results 2023

Ohio voters are participating in a special election to decide “Issue 1”, a ballot measure that seeks to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution through future ballot initiatives. If passed, future ballot measures will require 60 percent of the vote to pass, rather than just a simple majority.

This comes ahead of a November vote on whether to codify abortion rights into the state constitution. If Issue 1 is passed, it will be more difficult for the abortion rights ballot measure to pass in November.

A “yes” vote supports raising the threshold for a ballot amendment to pass from a simple majority to 60 percent of the vote. A “no” vote support keeping the threshold at a simple majority.