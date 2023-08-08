OhioIssue 1 special election results 2023
Ohio voters are participating in a special election to decide “Issue 1”, a ballot measure that seeks to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution through future ballot initiatives. If passed, future ballot measures will require 60 percent of the vote to pass, rather than just a simple majority.
This comes ahead of a November vote on whether to codify abortion rights into the state constitution. If Issue 1 is passed, it will be more difficult for the abortion rights ballot measure to pass in November.
A “yes” vote supports raising the threshold for a ballot amendment to pass from a simple majority to 60 percent of the vote. A “no” vote support keeping the threshold at a simple majority.
Issue 1
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still and Risha Surana
Previous contributors: Holden Foreman, Dara Gold, Emily Liu and Chris Zubak-Skees
Elections
How The Washington Post reports election race calls
The Washington Post doesn’t call races on its own. It relies heavily on two nonpartisan organizations with long track records of examining raw vote totals and calling elections: the Associated Press and Edison Research.
Politics
Pick your early Democratic primary states with our 2024 lineup builder
President Biden and the DNC removed Iowa from their early states, but what would you do? Pick criteria like racial diversity and competitiveness to get your lineup.
Politics
See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave
Despite Republicans winning a slim majority, the national map shows a shift toward the GOP. They improved on Donald Trump’s margin in most districts.