A collection of candidates are vying to replace former Rep. David Cicilline (D) in a special primary for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District. Cicilline resigned from his seventh congressional term in May to run a nonprofit.

A dozen Democrats are competing in this reliably blue district, including former Obama and Biden White House aide Gabriel Amo, state Sen. Sandra Cano, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg. The Republican primary features former Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn and retired U.S. Marine colonel Gerry Leonard. The winners will face each other in a special general election on Nov. 7.