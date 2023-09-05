Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Rhode Island 1st DistrictSpecial primary election results

A collection of candidates are vying to replace former Rep. David Cicilline (D) in a special primary for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District. Cicilline resigned from his seventh congressional term in May to run a nonprofit. 

A dozen Democrats are competing in this reliably blue district, including former Obama and Biden White House aide Gabriel Amo, state Sen. Sandra Cano, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg. The Republican primary features former Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn and retired U.S. Marine colonel Gerry Leonard. The winners will face each other in a special general election on Nov. 7. 

Democratic special primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Aaron RegunbergRegunbergA. Regunberg		00
Gabriel AmoAmoG. Amo		00
Sabina MatosMatosS. Matos		00
Sandra CanoCanoS. Cano		00
Donald CarlsonCarlsonD. Carlson		00
Read moreShow more candidates

No results reported.

Republican special primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Terri FlynnFlynnT. Flynn		00
Gerry LeonardLeonardG. Leonard		00

No results reported.

By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still and Risha Surana

Previous contributors: Holden Foreman, Dara Gold, Emily Liu and Chris Zubak-Skees