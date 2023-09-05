Utah 2nd DistrictSpecial primary election results
Utah’s 2nd District is having a special Republican primary to replace Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who will step down from office Sept. 15 due to his wife’s health. The ballot features former state representative Becky Edwards, former state party chairman Bruce Hough, and attorney and former Stewart aide Celeste Maloy.
Democrat Kathleen Riebe, who was nominated at her party’s district convention in June, will face the winner of the Republican primary in a special general election on Nov. 21.
Republican special primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Becky EdwardsEdwardsB. Edwards
|0
|0
|Celeste MaloyMaloyC. Maloy
|0
|0
|Bruce HoughHoughB. Hough
|0
|0
No results reported.
By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still and Risha Surana
Previous contributors: Holden Foreman, Dara Gold, Emily Liu and Chris Zubak-Skees