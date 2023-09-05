Utah’s 2nd District is having a special Republican primary to replace Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who will step down from office Sept. 15 due to his wife’s health. The ballot features former state representative Becky Edwards, former state party chairman Bruce Hough, and attorney and former Stewart aide Celeste Maloy.

Democrat Kathleen Riebe, who was nominated at her party’s district convention in June, will face the winner of the Republican primary in a special general election on Nov. 21.