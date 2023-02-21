Voters in Virginia’s 4th Congressional district are returning to the polls to elect a new representative after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin. McEachin passed away just weeks after winning reelection. Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Republican Leon Benjamin are in the running for the seat. McClellan prevailed in a competitive December primary. Benjamin was McEachin’s Republican challenger in 2020 and 2022.

[Results from the 2022 midterm elections in Virginia]