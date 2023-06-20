Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

Virginia2023 primary results

What to watch

In Senate District 13, Senate Democrats have launched a high-stakes effort to oust Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D), who says he’s willing to consider abortion restrictions, in favor of former delegate Lashrecse Aird, who defends abortion rights.

Democratic State Sens. L. Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill Sr. were redistricted into the 18th District, and the race between these two veteran Black lawmakers has been heated.

Voters in Arlington County will choose two Democratic nominees for county board in the first publicly run election in Virginia to be decided by ranked-choice voting.

State Senate

New boundaries due to redistricting means big changes in some Senate races in Virginia. In Northern Virginia and Charlottesville, several veteran Democratic senators face well-funded challenges from the left, while a race in Tidewater pits two longtime Black lawmakers against each other in the same district. Half of the Senate’s 40 seats are up for primary elections, with Democrats holding twice as many primaries as Republicans. All 40 seats will be on the general election ballot in November, when Democrats will aim to defend their narrow majority against a Republican attempt to regain the chamber.

1st District
4th District
11th District
12th District
13th District
14th District
17th District
18th District
19th District
21st District
27th District
29th District
30th District
31st District
32nd District
33rd District
35th District
36th District
37th District
40th District

* Incumbent

House of Delegates

Redistricting in Virginia also means significant changes in the House of Delegates, which has also seen veteran lawmakers shuffled into new territory. Nominees for most of the 100 House contests have already been chosen through internal party contests or candidates running without opposition, but two dozen House districts around the state are holding primary elections Tuesday.

2nd District
7th District
15th District
19th District
21st District
26th District
39th District
47th District
50th District
54th District
55th District
57th District
59th District
65th District
73rd District
79th District
80th District
81st District
82nd District
84th District
92nd District
94th District
95th District
96th District

* Incumbent

Northern Virginia local primaries

Races in Northern Virginia are playing out in several jurisdictions, with key issues including affordable housing, the climate crisis and a surge of data-center development in the exurbs. Arlington County is holding the first publicly run ranked choice election in Virginia, where voters will be choosing two Democratic nominees for county board – final results could take up to a week to be tabulated.

Arlington County

Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Parisa Dehghani-TaftiDehghani-TaftiP. Dehghani-Tafti

incumbent

00
Josh KatcherKatcherJ. Katcher		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Arlington County Board Democratic primary (first choice votes)

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Susan R. CunninghamCunninghamS. Cunningham		00
G. O. "Tony" WeaverWeaverG. Weaver		00
Julius D. "JD" Spain, Sr.SpainJ. Spain		00
Jonathan DromgooleDromgooleJ. Dromgoole		00
Natalie U. RoyRoyN. Roy		00
No results reported.

Arlington County Sheriff Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
James A. M. HerringHerringJ. Herring		00
Jose R. Quiroz, Jr.QuirozJ. Quiroz

incumbent

00
Wanda R. YoungerYoungerW. Younger		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Lisa M. DowningDowningL. Downing		00
Jeffrey C. McKayMcKayJ. McKay

incumbent

00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Edward NuttallNuttallE. Nuttall		00
Steve DescanoDescanoS. Descano

incumbent

00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Fairfax County Sheriff Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kelvin GarciaGarciaK. Garcia		00
Stacey Ann KincaidKincaidS. Kincaid

incumbent

00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Loudoun County

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Elizabeth LancasterLancasterE. Lancaster		00
Buta BiberajBiberajB. Biberaj

incumbent

00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Prince William County

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jeanine M. LawsonLawsonJ. Lawson		00
Kenneth A. KnarrKnarrK. Knarr		00

No results reported.

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Deshundra L. JeffersonJeffersonD. Jefferson		00
Ann B. WheelerWheelerA. Wheeler

incumbent

00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still, Risha Surana and Chris Zubak-Skees

Previous contributors: Holden Foreman and Emily Liu

