Virginia2023 primary results
What to watch
In Senate District 13, Senate Democrats have launched a high-stakes effort to oust Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D), who says he’s willing to consider abortion restrictions, in favor of former delegate Lashrecse Aird, who defends abortion rights.
Democratic State Sens. L. Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill Sr. were redistricted into the 18th District, and the race between these two veteran Black lawmakers has been heated.
Voters in Arlington County will choose two Democratic nominees for county board in the first publicly run election in Virginia to be decided by ranked-choice voting.
State Senate
New boundaries due to redistricting means big changes in some Senate races in Virginia. In Northern Virginia and Charlottesville, several veteran Democratic senators face well-funded challenges from the left, while a race in Tidewater pits two longtime Black lawmakers against each other in the same district. Half of the Senate’s 40 seats are up for primary elections, with Democrats holding twice as many primaries as Republicans. All 40 seats will be on the general election ballot in November, when Democrats will aim to defend their narrow majority against a Republican attempt to regain the chamber.
|1st District
|4th District
|11th District
|12th District
|13th District
|14th District
|17th District
|18th District
|19th District
|21st District
|27th District
|29th District
|30th District
|31st District
|32nd District
|33rd District
|35th District
|36th District
|37th District
|40th District
* Incumbent
House of Delegates
Redistricting in Virginia also means significant changes in the House of Delegates, which has also seen veteran lawmakers shuffled into new territory. Nominees for most of the 100 House contests have already been chosen through internal party contests or candidates running without opposition, but two dozen House districts around the state are holding primary elections Tuesday.
|2nd District
|7th District
|15th District
|19th District
|21st District
|26th District
|39th District
|47th District
|50th District
|54th District
|55th District
|57th District
|59th District
|65th District
|73rd District
|79th District
|80th District
|81st District
|82nd District
|84th District
|92nd District
|94th District
|95th District
|96th District
* Incumbent
Northern Virginia local primaries
Races in Northern Virginia are playing out in several jurisdictions, with key issues including affordable housing, the climate crisis and a surge of data-center development in the exurbs. Arlington County is holding the first publicly run ranked choice election in Virginia, where voters will be choosing two Democratic nominees for county board – final results could take up to a week to be tabulated.
Arlington County
Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Parisa Dehghani-TaftiDehghani-TaftiP. Dehghani-Tafti
incumbent
|0
|0
|Josh KatcherKatcherJ. Katcher
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Arlington County Board Democratic primary (first choice votes)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Susan R. CunninghamCunninghamS. Cunningham
|0
|0
|G. O. "Tony" WeaverWeaverG. Weaver
|0
|0
|Julius D. "JD" Spain, Sr.SpainJ. Spain
|0
|0
|Jonathan DromgooleDromgooleJ. Dromgoole
|0
|0
|Natalie U. RoyRoyN. Roy
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
Arlington County Sheriff Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James A. M. HerringHerringJ. Herring
|0
|0
|Jose R. Quiroz, Jr.QuirozJ. Quiroz
incumbent
|0
|0
|Wanda R. YoungerYoungerW. Younger
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Fairfax County
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa M. DowningDowningL. Downing
|0
|0
|Jeffrey C. McKayMcKayJ. McKay
incumbent
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Edward NuttallNuttallE. Nuttall
|0
|0
|Steve DescanoDescanoS. Descano
incumbent
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Fairfax County Sheriff Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kelvin GarciaGarciaK. Garcia
|0
|0
|Stacey Ann KincaidKincaidS. Kincaid
incumbent
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Loudoun County
Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elizabeth LancasterLancasterE. Lancaster
|0
|0
|Buta BiberajBiberajB. Biberaj
incumbent
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Prince William County
Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeanine M. LawsonLawsonJ. Lawson
|0
|0
|Kenneth A. KnarrKnarrK. Knarr
|0
|0
No results reported.
Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Deshundra L. JeffersonJeffersonD. Jefferson
|0
|0
|Ann B. WheelerWheelerA. Wheeler
incumbent
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
By Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Daniel Kao, Chloe Langston, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Sam Shi, Ashlyn Still, Risha Surana and Chris Zubak-Skees
Previous contributors: Holden Foreman and Emily Liu
