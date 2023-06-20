State Senate Link copied

New boundaries due to redistricting means big changes in some Senate races in Virginia. In Northern Virginia and Charlottesville, several veteran Democratic senators face well-funded challenges from the left, while a race in Tidewater pits two longtime Black lawmakers against each other in the same district. Half of the Senate’s 40 seats are up for primary elections, with Democrats holding twice as many primaries as Republicans. All 40 seats will be on the general election ballot in November, when Democrats will aim to defend their narrow majority against a Republican attempt to regain the chamber.