Experts walk us through the choices migrants make as they seek asylum in the U.S.
|Alabama
|June 5
|Alaska
|August 21
|Arizona
|August 28
|Arkansas
|May 22
|California
|June 5
|Colorado
|June 26
|Connecticut
|August 14
|Delaware
|September 6
|D.C.
|June 19
|Florida
|August 28
|Georgia
|May 22
|Hawaii
|August 11
|Idaho
|May 15
|Montana
|June 5
|Nebraska
|May 15
|Nevada
|June 12
|New Hampshire
|September 11
|New Jersey
|June 5
|New Mexico
|June 5
|New York
|June 26
|North Carolina
|May 8
|North Dakota
|June 12
|Ohio
|May 8
|Oklahoma
|June 26
|Oregon
|May 15
|Pennsylvania
|May 15
Joe Hagin was seen as an experienced hand in a West Wing populated by many who had never worked in government but was distrusted by some Trump loyalists.
The former Minnesota governor, known for Midwestern civility, seeks his old office in a party that has remade itself in his absence
The House is set to take up two immigration bills later this week, but it is unclear whether either can pass — potentially leaving the family separations issue unresolved.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) urged Republican senators to stand up to President Trump and the separation of immigrant families at the border June 19.