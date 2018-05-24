The ballot initiative would phase out the District’s lower hourly tipped wage — currently workers must be paid at least $3.33 an hour and employers make up the difference if their tips do not bring that up to $12.50 an hour — and require businesses to increase pay over seven years so that all workers earn at least $15 an hour by July 2025. Many elected leaders, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, are opposed to the change, which would probably cause drastically higher prices for customers and restaurant closures because of higher labor costs.