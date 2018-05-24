District 6, Democratic primary: Rep. John Delaney's decision to leave Congress and run for president has left an open seat in Maryland's gerrymandered 6th District, which leans Democratic but is more competitive than seats in other parts of the state. Businessman David Trone, co-owner of Total Wine & More, has poured more than $10 million into his bid for the Democratic nomination. His main competitor is state Del. Aruna Miller, who is supported by numerous local elected officials and the pro-women's group Emily's List.