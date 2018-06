Maryland voters will confront a packed primary ballot on Tuesday, with a heated Democratic gubernatorial primary, an open seat in Maryland’s 6th Congressional district and numerous primary challenges for incumbents in the state house, where every seat is up for reelection this fall.Primary day will also be pivotal in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the state’s two most populous jurisdictions, both of which are replacing departing county executives and have numerous open county council seats as well. The Democratic primary winners in both counties will be overwhelming favorites in November’s general election. Read more about Maryland's primaries.