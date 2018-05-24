But he stops short of threatening a shutdown over the wall at a White House meeting, attendees say.
Different voices on the elections
- Opinion
GOP wants to shut out skeptical voters instead of listening to them.
- Opinion
Republicans know how quickly an otherwise safe Republican seat can fall into the hands of Democrats.
The video had been viewed more than 200,000 times in two hours on Tuesday afternoon.
Washington Post Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes explains the justices' 5-4 decision June 26 to uphold President Trump's travel ban from certain majority-Muslim countries.
Judge T.S. Ellis III had previously voiced skepticism of the special counsel.
- Perspective
The president's tweet Sunday about deporting people who “invade our Country…with no Judges or Court Cases” was an ominous message that displayed a dangerous ignorance about the nation he leads.