Other June 26 races:

Maryland Primary Election Results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern
Each district’s political lean

Hagerstown

6

8

7

2

3

Annapolis

4

5

1

Hagerstown

8

Baltimore

Frederick

7

2

6

3

Silver Spring

Bethesda

Annapolis

4

1

5

Races to watch
Races by district
District 1
Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 25.1 points and Andy Harris (R) won by 38.4.
Republican
Democrat
District 2
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 21 points and Dutch Ruppersberger (D) won by 29.
Republican
Democrat
District 3
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 30.9 points and John Sarbanes (D) won by 29.3.
Republican
Democrat
District 4
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 57.1 points and Anthony Brown (D) won by 52.7.
Republican
Democrat
District 5
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 33.8 points and Steny Hoyer (D) won by 38.
Republican
Democrat
District 6
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 15.4 points and John Delaney (D) won by 15.9.
Republican
Democrat
District 7
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 52.5 points and Elijah Cummings (D) won by 53.1.
Republican
Democrat
District 8
Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 33.3 points and Jamie Raskin (D) won by 26.4.
Republican
Democrat
Local races

Montgomery County

Board of Education District 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lynn Amano 0 0%
Patricia O'Neill 0 0%
Laura Simon 0 0%

Board of Education At Large

Candidate Votes Pct.
Ryan Arbuckle 0 0%
Timur Edib 0 0%
Marwa Omar Ibrahim 0 0%
Julie Reiley 0 0%
Brandon Orman Rippeon 0 0%
John A. Robertson 0 0%
Karla Silvestre 0 0%
Stephen Sugg 0 0%

Clerk of Circuit Court

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barbara H. Meiklejohn (D)  0 0%
Alan S. Bowser (D)  0 0%

County Council District 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bill Cook (D)  0 0%
Pete Fosselman (D)  0 0%
Andrew Friedson (D)  0 0%
Ana Sol Gutierrez (D)  0 0%
Jim McGee (D)  0 0%
Regina "Reggie" Oldak (D)  0 0%
Dalbin Osorio (D)  0 0%
Meredith Wellington (D)  0 0%

County Council District 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Ed Amatetti (R)  0 0%
Tom Ferleman (R)  0 0%
Kyle Sefcik (R)  0 0%
Craig L. Rice (D)  0 0%
Tiquia Bennett (D)  0 0%

County Council District 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sidney A. Katz (D)  0 0%
Ben Shnider (D)  0 0%

County Council District 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Nancy Navarro (D)  0 0%
Jay Graney (D)  0 0%

County Council District 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kevin Harris (D)  0 0%
Tom Hucker (D)  0 0%
Kenge Malikidogo-Fludd (D)  0 0%

County Council At Large – 4 seats

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Dyer (R)  0 0%
Chris P. Fiotes Jr. (R)  0 0%
Penny Musser (R)  0 0%
Shelly Skolnick (R)  0 0%
Gabe Albornoz (D)  0 0%
Rosemary O. Arkoian (D)  0 0%
Marilyn Balcombe (D)  0 0%
Charles Barkley (D)  0 0%
Shruti Bhatnagar (D)  0 0%
Cherri L. Branson (D)  0 0%
Brandy H. M. Brooks (D)  0 0%
Craig Carozza-Caviness (D)  0 0%
Ron Colbert (D)  0 0%
Bill Conway (D)  0 0%
Hoan Dang (D)  0 0%
Tom R. Falcinelli Jr. (D)  0 0%
Lorna Phillips Forde (D)  0 0%
Jill Ortman Fouse (D)  0 0%
Loretta Jean Garcia (D)  0 0%
Paul S. Geller (D)  0 0%
Evan Glass (D)  0 0%
Richard Gottfried (D)  0 0%
Neil H. Greenberger (D)  0 0%
Seth Grimes (D)  0 0%
Ashwani Jain (D)  0 0%
Will Jawando (D)  0 0%
David V. Lipscomb (D)  0 0%
Melissa McKenna (D)  0 0%
Danielle Meitiv (D)  0 0%
Hans Riemer (D)  0 0%
Michele Riley (D)  0 0%
Graciela Rivera-Oven (D)  0 0%
Darwin Romero (D)  0 0%
Mohammad Siddique (D)  0 0%
Jarrett Smith (D)  0 0%
Steve Solomon (D)  0 0%
Chris Wilhelm (D)  0 0%

County Executive

Candidate Votes Pct.
Roger Berliner (D)  0 0%
David Blair (D)  0 0%
Marc Elrich (D)  0 0%
Bill Frick (D)  0 0%
Rose Krasnow (D)  0 0%
George L. Leventhal (D)  0 0%

Judge of the Circuit Court Circuit 6 – 7 seats

Candidate Votes Pct.
James A. Bonifant 0 0%
Jeannie E. Cho 0 0%
Jill Reid Cummins 0 0%
Debra L. Dwyer 0 0%
Kevin G. Hessler 0 0%
David W. Lease 0 0%
Marylin Pierre 0 0%
Margaret Marie Schweitzer 0 0%

Prince George's County

Board of Education District 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Rob Anthony 0 0%
Lupi Grady 0 0%
Joshua M. Thomas 0 0%

Board of Education District 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Juwan Blocker 0 0%
Pamela Boozer-Strother 0 0%
Irene Holtzman 0 0%
Catherine Bennett Nwosu 0 0%

Board of Education District 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Carolyn Maria Boston 0 0%
Caleb A. Camara 0 0%
Pat Fletcher 0 0%
Belinda Queen 0 0%
Ava Annette Richardson 0 0%
David E. Shelton 0 0%
Anthony Triplin 0 0%

Board of Education District 9

Candidate Votes Pct.
Matt Green 0 0%
Don D. Massey 0 0%
Arun Puracken 0 0%
Sonya Williams 0 0%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mahasin El Amin (D)  0 0%
Adrion Jackson Howell (D)  0 0%
Adrian Orlando Mason (D)  0 0%
Gloria McClam-Magruder (D)  0 0%
Bonita Maria Rabalais (D)  0 0%
Denise Roberts (D)  0 0%

County Council District 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tom Dernoga (D)  0 0%
Craig A. Moe (D)  0 0%

County Council District 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Candace Hollingsworth (D)  0 0%
Deni Taveras (D)  0 0%

County Council District 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jolene Ivey (D)  0 0%
Walter Lee James, Jr. (D)  0 0%
Rochelle Mincey-Thompson (D)  0 0%
Albert Slocum (D)  0 0%
Patricia M. Waiters (D)  0 0%

County Council District 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Derrick Leon Davis (D)  0 0%
Ryan Christopher Greene (D)  0 0%
Duane Anthony Staples (D)  0 0%

County Council District 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Karen Anderson (D)  0 0%
Bruce Branch (D)  0 0%
Michele Clarke (D)  0 0%
Gary Lee Falls (D)  0 0%
Krystal Oriadha (D)  0 0%
BJ Paige (D)  0 0%
Juan Stewart, Jr. (D)  0 0%
Rodney Colvin Streeter (D)  0 0%

County Council District 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Monique Anderson-Walker (D)  0 0%
Carlton C. Carter (D)  0 0%
Tony Knotts (D)  0 0%
Karen Elizabeth Porter (D)  0 0%
Markida Lynette Walker (D)  0 0%

County Council District 9

Candidate Votes Pct.
Orlando D. Barnes (D)  0 0%
Tanya J. Brooks (D)  0 0%
Tamara Davis Brown (D)  0 0%
Kevin M. Harris (D)  0 0%
Sydney Harrison (D)  0 0%
Daren L. Hester (D)  0 0%
Jeffrey JRaz Rascoe (D)  0 0%
Rodney C. Taylor (D)  0 0%

County Council At Large – 2 seats

Candidate Votes Pct.
Karen Toles (D)  0 0%
Reginald J. Tyer (D)  0 0%
Jonathan White (D)  0 0%
Juanita Culbreath-Miller (D)  0 0%
Mel Franklin (D)  0 0%
Calvin Hawkins (D)  0 0%
Melvin Bernard Johnson (D)  0 0%
Gerron Levi (D)  0 0%
Julian Lopez (D)  0 0%

County Executive

Candidate Votes Pct.
Angela Alsobrooks (D)  0 0%
C. Anthony Muse (D)  0 0%
Tommie Thompson (D)  0 0%
Sam Bogley (D)  0 0%
Billy Bridges (D)  0 0%
Donna F. Edwards (D)  0 0%
Lewis S. Johnson (D)  0 0%
Michael E. Kennedy (D)  0 0%
Paul Monteiro (D)  0 0%

Judge of the Circuit Court Circuit 7 – 6 seats

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tiffany H. Anderson 0 0%
Robin Bright 0 0%
Peter Killough 0 0%
William Snoddy 0 0%
Sean D. Wallace 0 0%
Judy Lynn Woodall 0 0%

Judge of the Orphans' Court – 3 seats

Candidate Votes Pct.
Wendy Alise Cartwright 0 0%
Athena Malloy Groves 0 0%
Vicky L. Ivory-Orem 0 0%
Julius Terrell 0 0%

Register of Wills

Candidate Votes Pct.
Toyin Fasakin 0 0%
Cereta A. Lee 0 0%

Sheriff

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anthony Ayers 0 0%
Dave Grogan 0 0%
Melvin C. High 0 0%
Sylvester E. Jones, Sr. 0 0%
Percy Reeder, Sr. 0 0%
Kendal Wade 0 0%

State's Attorney

Candidate Votes Pct.
Aisha Braveboy 0 0%
D. Michael Lyles 0 0%
Victor Ramirez 0 0%
