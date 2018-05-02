The Washington Post
Campaign 2018
Other May 8 races:

North Carolina Primary Election Results

  • House
Each district’s political lean

5

6

1

2

4

13

Raleigh

12

11

10

8

3

Charlotte

9

7

5

6

Winston-Salem

1

Durham

4

2

Greensboro

13

Asheville

Raleigh

Greenville

10

12

8

11

3

Charlotte

9

7

Wilmington

Races to watch
Races by district
District 1 Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 37.4 points and G.K. Butterfield (D) won by 39.7.
Republican
Democrat
District 2 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 11.5 points and George Holding (R) won by 13.4.
Republican
Democrat
District 3 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 24 points and Walter Jones (R) won by 34.4.
Republican
Democrat
District 4 Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 40.3 points and David Price (D) won by 36.4.
Republican
Democrat
District 5 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 17.3 points and Virginia Foxx (R) won by 16.8.
Republican
Democrat
District 6 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 14.6 points and Mark Walker (R) won by 18.5.
Republican
Democrat
District 7 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 17.7 points and David Rouzer (R) won by 21.8.
Republican
Democrat
District 8 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 14.8 points and Richard Hudson (R) won by 17.5.
Republican
Democrat
District 9 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 12 points and Robert Pittenger (R) won by 16.4.
Republican
Democrat
District 10 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 24 points and Patrick McHenry (R) won by 26.3.
Republican
Democrat
District 11 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 29.1 points and Mark Meadows (R) won by 28.2.
Republican
Democrat
District 12 Democrat-held seat
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 39.8 points and Alma Adams (D) won by 34.
Republican
Democrat
District 13 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 9.2 points and Ted Budd (R) won by 12.2.
Republican
Democrat
Viewpoints
Different voices on the elections
  • Opinion
What seemed far-fetched only weeks ago is now a real possibility.

  • By Paul Waldman
  • Opinion
Some riled GOP voters will be more likely to vote.

  • By Ed Rogers

Democrats are seizing on an audio recording in which Republican Senate nominee Matt Rosendale appears to say the NRA gave him advance notice of its involvement in the race. Rosendale and the NRA deny the claims.

The president’s lighthearted visit to San Juan in the wake of Hurricane Maria now reminds some of Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’ and Katrina moments.

The president’s tweet came as his administration is preparing for Hurricane Florence and the damage it is expected to do to the East Coast.

In morning tweets, the president falsely claimed that Democrats had inflated the number to make him look bad.

In a Q&A, Republican Jenniffer González-Colón said the president’s assertion about Hurricane Maria casualties was “not the reality” but accused Democrats of politicizing the issue

Most Read Politics
subscribe
The story must be told.
Subscribe to The Washington Post
Try 1 month for $1