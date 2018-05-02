Democrats are seizing on an audio recording in which Republican Senate nominee Matt Rosendale appears to say the NRA gave him advance notice of its involvement in the race. Rosendale and the NRA deny the claims.
What seemed far-fetched only weeks ago is now a real possibility.
Some riled GOP voters will be more likely to vote.
‘It totally belittled the moment’: Many look back in dismay at Trump’s tossing of paper towels in Puerto Rico
The president’s lighthearted visit to San Juan in the wake of Hurricane Maria now reminds some of Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’ and Katrina moments.
The president’s tweet came as his administration is preparing for Hurricane Florence and the damage it is expected to do to the East Coast.
In morning tweets, the president falsely claimed that Democrats had inflated the number to make him look bad.
In a Q&A, Republican Jenniffer González-Colón said the president’s assertion about Hurricane Maria casualties was “not the reality” but accused Democrats of politicizing the issue