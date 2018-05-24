After a stint as the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2016, Sen. Tim Kaine is seeking reelection in the state, where Hillary Clinton won by 5 points. Conservative Corey Stewart, a Prince William County official who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2017, announced he would seek the nomination. Other Republicans include state Del. Nick Freitas, a former Green Beret with libertarian bona fides, and outspoken preacher E.W. Jackson.