Races to watch
House District 10 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
House District 7 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Races by district
District 1
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 12.4 points and Rob Wittman (R) won by 23.3.
Republican
House District 1 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 1 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 2
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 3.4 points and Scott Taylor (R) won by 22.9.
Republican
House District 2 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 2 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 3
Democratic Incumbent
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 31.5 points and Robert Scott (D) won by 33.6.
Republican
House District 3 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 3 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 4
Democratic Incumbent
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 21.4 points and Donald McEachin (D) won by 15.7.
Republican
House District 4 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 4 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 5
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 11 points and Tom Garrett (R) won by 16.7.
Republican
House District 5 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 5 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 6
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 24.6 points and Robert Goodlatte (R) won by 33.5.
Republican
House District 6 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 6 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 7
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 6.5 points and Dave Brat (R) won by 15.3.
Republican
House District 7 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 7 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 8
Democratic Incumbent
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 51.8 points and Donald Beyer (D) won by 41.1.
Republican
House District 8 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 8 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 9
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Trump won this district by 41.3 points and Morgan Griffith (R) won by 40.3.
Republican
House District 9 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 9 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 10
Republican Incumbent
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 9.8 points and Barbara Comstock (R) won by 5.8.
Republican
House District 10 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 10 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
District 11
Democratic Incumbent
In 2016, Clinton won this district by 38.9 points and Gerry Connolly (D) won by 87.9.
Republican
House District 11 - Republican Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Democrat
House District 11 - Democratic Primary
Candidate Votes PCT
Local races

City of Alexandria

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent
Justin M. Wilson (D)  11,253 53%
Allison Silberberg (D)  10,031 47%

City Council (D)

6 seats

Candidate Votes Percent
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (D)  13,643 13%
John Taylor Chapman (D)  11,975 12%
Mo Seifeldein (D)  9,338 9%
Canek Aguirre (D)  8,920 9%
Redella S. "Del" Pepper (D)  8,903 9%
Amy B. Jackson (D)  8,755 8%
Willie F. Bailey Sr. (D)  8,284 8%
Derek M. "Dak" Hardwick (D)  7,886 8%
Matthew S. "Matt" Feely (D)  7,674 8%
Paul C. Smedberg (D)  7,626 7%
Robert Ray IV (D)  5,716 6%
J. Chris Hubbard (D)  3,736 4%

Arlington County

County Board

Candidate Votes Percent
Matthew D. "Matt" de Ferranti (D)  7,070 61%
Chanda Choun (D)  4,576 39%
Viewpoints
Different voices on the elections
  • Opinion
The Democratic field seems to lack anyone imbued with a red-hot desire to flatten the president. This is no small matter.

  • By Richard Cohen
  • Opinion
President Trump was right to call MS-13 “animals.” And a majority of Americans feel the same way.

  • By Marc Thiessen

Did Trump sink Mark Sanford?

In a stunning upset, Rep. Mark Sanford lost his re-election bid to first-term state lawmaker Katie Arrington, who President Trump endorsed in the final hours of the race.

  • 38 minutes ago
  • ·

Women triumph in Virginia's Democratic primaries

Virginia Democrats overwhelmingly nominated women candidates on June 12, setting up six GOP districts to have female challengers in the fall.

  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

President’s endorsement of the congressman’s challenger marks his first objection to a Republican incumbent.

South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidates will face runoff election

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), an early Trump supporter, failed to clinch 50 percent of the primary vote June 12, being forced into a runoff election with businessman John Warren.

  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) made the announcement late Tuesday after talks between conservatives and moderates failed to resolve the issue.

