In a stunning upset, Rep. Mark Sanford lost his re-election bid to first-term state lawmaker Katie Arrington, who President Trump endorsed in the final hours of the race.
The Democratic field seems to lack anyone imbued with a red-hot desire to flatten the president. This is no small matter.
President Trump was right to call MS-13 “animals.” And a majority of Americans feel the same way.
Virginia Democrats overwhelmingly nominated women candidates on June 12, setting up six GOP districts to have female challengers in the fall.
President’s endorsement of the congressman’s challenger marks his first objection to a Republican incumbent.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), an early Trump supporter, failed to clinch 50 percent of the primary vote June 12, being forced into a runoff election with businessman John Warren.
House to vote next week on two competing immigration bills after Republican negotiations on a compromise fall short
A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) made the announcement late Tuesday after talks between conservatives and moderates failed to resolve the issue.