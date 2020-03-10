Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are dueling for delegates Tuesday in another six states as the former vice president seeks to widen his advantage heading toward the Democratic National Convention and the independent senator from Vermont tries to blunt his momentum coming out of last week’s Super Tuesday.

Voters are heading to the polls in Idaho, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. On a day dubbed “Super Tuesday II,” no contest looms larger for Sanders than Michigan, a state he won in the 2016 primaries against Hillary Clinton and which also is likely to play a decisive role in the general election.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing for the Democratic presidential nomination, which is now unfolding amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.