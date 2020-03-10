Voters are heading to the polls in Idaho, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. On a day dubbed “Super Tuesday II,” no contest looms larger for Sanders than Michigan, a state he won in the 2016 primaries against Hillary Clinton and which also is likely to play a decisive role in the general election.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing for the Democratic presidential nomination, which is now unfolding amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- The new Biden: Shorter speeches (and less time for gaffes).
- Sanders fights to hold on to white working-class voters in Missouri.
- Coronavirus threatens to pose an unprecedented challenge to the 2020 elections
Kansas City mayor turned away from polling place in Missouri
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) attempted to vote early at his polling place in Missouri — one of six states with presidential primaries on Tuesday — only to be turned away.
Lucas took to Twitter to share his experience.
“I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times!” he tweeted. “Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO”
In his video, Lucas — known by his constituents as Mayor Q — urges says “no matter who you vote for, no matter which side, it’s important that we have our voices heard in every community.”
Biden, Sanders head to Cleveland as they look forward to next Tuesday
Biden and Sanders both plan to converge on Cleveland on Tuesday night to addresses supporters — not in one of the states holding contests this Tuesday but in one that has a lot of delegates at stake next week.
Ohio, which offers 136 delegates, is one of of four states with March 17 primaries. Voters will also go to to the polls in Arizona (67 delegates), Florida (219 delegates) and Illinois (155 delegates).
Earlier Tuesday, Biden plans a stop in Columbus, Ohio. Sanders is scheduled to appear earlier in Rockford, Ill.
Trump shares tweet from Jill Stein questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities
President Trump on Tuesday shared a tweet from 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein suggesting Biden is experiencing cognitive decline.
In a Monday tweet, Stein said that “Biden’s team won’t let him do interviews," an assertion that came on a day that Biden sat for an extended interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.
“He made 2 short teleprompter speeches in Missouri this weekend & both generated massive gaffes that went viral,” Stein asserted. “You can’t beat Trump by trying to hide to avoid the issue of #BidensCognitiveDecline. How is this not a massive red flag?”
Trump shared Stein’s tweet without comment of his own. He has said on numerous other occasions that he doesn’t believe Biden is as sharp as he once was.
Biden picks up endorsement from Republican mayor of city in Detroit suburbs
Biden, who has picked up a spate of new endorsements from fellow Democrats since his Super Tuesday showing, landed one Monday from a Republican on the eve of Michigan’s primary.
Sterling Heights, Mich., Mayor Michael C. Taylor, a lifelong Republican who supported President Trump in 2016, said he would cast his ballot for Biden this year.
“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and he’s the candidate who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," Taylor tweeted.
Sterling Heights is among the core suburbs of Detroit and part of Macomb County, which Trump won with about 54 percent of the vote over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Biden says growing up with stutter helped with deal with bullies
At a fundraiser in Detroit on Monday night, Biden shared with his audience his experiences growing up with a stutter and the challenge of overcoming bullies.
Speaking at a gathering at the Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit, Biden said that his stutter was “probably the greatest God ever gave me, because it gave me insight that I might not have had: Everyone has something that is beyond their control.”
Biden seemed to tie his experiences to President Trump.
“We have a president now who preys on people’s frailties, he preys on people’s fears. He’s a bully, and I’ve learned to handle bullies," Biden told a crowd of about 350 people, which included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), NAACP Detroit President Rev. Wendell Anthony and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), among other high-profile supporters.
In dual endorsement, Harris and Booker say Biden is ‘best shot’ to beat Trump
DETROIT — Speaking at one of Joe Biden’s biggest events so far, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Michigan voters on Monday night that Democrats need to rally around the former vice president if they want to defeat President Trump in November.
Harris endorsed Biden on Sunday morning. Booker endorsed him 24 hours later, and then made his first campaign appearance with the former vice president in Flint earlier Monday.
“There is one man now who’s ready to go to the center of the arena, who is our best shot to beat Donald Trump,” Booker told a roaring crowd of 2,000 in Detroit.
Biden, he said, “is the best one to bring dignity back to that office. He is the best one to stand up for all of us in America … We can’t pray that he wins. We can’t hope that he wins. We can’t wish that he wins. We’ve got to vote him in.”
A few moments later, in her first public comments at a Biden campaign event, Harris said she believes that “there is a conscious attempt to try and disillusion us, to try and have us believe that the system will never work for us.”
She told the crowd she got to know Biden through his late son Beau, who was attorney general of Delaware when she held the same office in California. Later, she contrasted Biden with Trump.
“Donald Trump, he does not see people. The only people who he sees [is the person] he sees when he looks in the mirror,” she said. “We need a president who sees us, who understands us.”
The event was briefly interrupted by protesters against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and later by people calling for more green jobs.
In Detroit, Biden said how grateful he was that his former opponents had endorsed him — and how bittersweet it must be for them to be in this position.
“The fact is that this is hard,” Biden said after being introduced by Booker. “This is hard. I’ve been on the other side of this, where I’ve stood up and endorsed a candidate after I was not the nominee. No matter what anybody says, it’s not an easy thing to do.”