The jockeying in this highly unusual campaign season comes as Trump’s fundraising in July outpaced that of Biden, with a staggering $165 million raised between the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated committees, according to newly released figures. Biden, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised $140 million in July, comparable to the amount they raised the month prior.
Also Thursday, Tennessee holds primaries, with Republican voters choosing between an Trump-backed former ambassador and an insurgent conservative in the Senate race.
Trump heading to Ohio for first time since pandemic
Trump is heading to the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed campaigning.
The president’s itinerary includes a combination of fundraisers and official White House events, including a speech in Cleveland on “economic prosperity.” Trump also plans to stop at a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Clyde where he is expected to sign an executive order requiring the federal government to purchase certain drugs from U.S. manufacturers.
Later in the day, Trump is slated to hold fundraisers in Bratenahl.
Trump carried Ohio over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by eight percentage points, but recent polling has shown a tight race this year with Biden.
Biden to address Latino leaders following release of campaign plan
Biden is scheduled Thursday to deliver a virtual address to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, part of his continuing outreach to a key demographic in the November election.
Biden’s appearance comes on the heels of his release this week of a plan to empower Latino communities in the United States that included a pledge to build a Smithsonian National American Latino Museum.
“Latino history is intricately woven into the history of America and must be preserved and celebrated,” Biden’s plan said. “These vast contributions are long overdue to be recognized in the family of Smithsonian Museums.”
The plan also included provisions to address racial health disparities, expand access to education and combat hate crimes. Biden also renewed a pledge to form a diverse Cabinet that reflects the nation’s population.
Later Thursday, Biden’s wife, Jill, is scheduled to participate in a town hall on reopening schools safely, hosted by the National Education Association.
Bitter Tennessee primary to replace Lamar Alexander comes to a head Thursday
The bitter GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander ends Thursday as Tennessee Republicans cast final ballots in an election that became an intraparty civil war, dividing national party figures like President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) over which of the two leading candidates was a better Trump ally.
On paper, that would be Bill Hagerty, Trump’s former ambassador to Japan. Hagerty served on Trump’s transition team after serving as a high-dollar fundraiser for Trump’s campaign. He’s received the president’s endorsement and national Republicans quickly lined up to support him.
But another candidate, Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi, gained traction by challenging Hagerty’s conservative credentials, pointing to his early support for Jeb Bush in 2016 and his prominent role on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
Running as the outsider candidate against the Washington establishment — #MannyvstheMachine is his slogan — helped him earn the endorsements of Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Earlier this week, Cruz visited the state to campaign for Sethi, telling a crowd “we need a conservative warrior in the Senate representing Tennessee.”
The president has stood by Hagerty, tweeting last week he’s “an outstanding man and one of the best Ambassadors ever (Japan) ... He loves Tennessee and loves our Country. We need him badly in Washington. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Though Thursday is primary day, tens of thousands of ballots have already been cast by people voting early or mailing in ballots. A Tennessee judge ruled in June that all voters in the state be allowed to vote absentee in light of the coronavirus.
Both candidates have held indoor events without social distancing or masks. Sethi has called for firing Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, who has contradicted some of Trump’s rosier assessments of the public health crisis.
“This guy Fauci, I’ve had about enough of this guy,” Sethi said at a rally over the weekend.
Both candidates have rejected mandates on mask wearing, echoing those who see it as a matter of personal choice. The rivals attended a Republican party dinner event with hundreds in attendance last week where, according to photos, many mingled and posed for photos without masks. On Wednesday, health officials said one of the guests has since tested positive for covid-19.
Pence calls Chief Justice John Roberts a ‘disappointment to conservatives’
Vice President Pence said in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Thursday that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has been a “disappointment to conservatives,” as he sought to elevate the importance of the high court in the coming presidential election.
Pence issued his rebuke in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, pointing to recent decisions in which Roberts, who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2005, has sided with the court’s more liberal justices.
“Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said. He cited Roberts’s role in upholding the Affordable Care Act and “a spate” of more recent decisions, including one last month in which the court rejected a Nevada church’s request to block the state’s cap on attendees for religious services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Facebook, Twitter penalize Trump for posts containing coronavirus misinformation
Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took extraordinary action against President Trump for spreading coronavirus misinformation after his official and campaign accounts broke their rules, respectively.
Facebook removed from Trump’s official account the post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from covid-19. Twitter required his Team Trump campaign account to delete a tweet with the same video, blocking it from tweeting in the interim.
In the removed video, President Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems.
Trump campaign fundraising in July outpaced Biden, reversing trend from previous two months
Trump’s reelection fundraising in July outpaced that of Biden, with a staggering $165 million raised between the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated committees, according to figures released Wednesday.
Biden, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised $140 million in July, comparable to the amount they raised the month prior, according to figures released by the campaign Wednesday.
The July fundraising figures are a reversal from the previous two months, when Biden outpaced Trump in both May and June with the help of an aggressive virtual fundraising schedule featuring high-profile surrogates who drew millions of dollars per event. Trump largely halted his in-person fundraising when the coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions went into effect in March.
Democrats and Republicans push back on Trump’s desire to deliver convention speech from White House
Local and national leaders pushed back Wednesday against Trump’s desire to deliver his convention acceptance speech from the White House, warning that the event could bring protests and novel coronavirus spread to the nation’s capital while violating historic norms that separate political activity from the seat of presidential power.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) predicted that a political convention gathering at the White House “won’t happen,” for legal and ethical reasons, while D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she did not plan to offer “any exemptions” for the event from a recent health order that restricts the movement of nonessential visitors to the city from 27 states with elevated rates of the virus.
Members of the D.C. Council expressed alarm about the idea, and on Capitol Hill, some Republicans also voiced concern. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called it “problematic,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.) questioned the legality of political events at the White House and Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) suggested that other plans should be made.