The bitter GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander ends Thursday as Tennessee Republicans cast final ballots in an election that became an intraparty civil war, dividing national party figures like President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) over which of the two leading candidates was a better Trump ally.

On paper, that would be Bill Hagerty, Trump’s former ambassador to Japan. Hagerty served on Trump’s transition team after serving as a high-dollar fundraiser for Trump’s campaign. He’s received the president’s endorsement and national Republicans quickly lined up to support him.

But another candidate, Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi, gained traction by challenging Hagerty’s conservative credentials, pointing to his early support for Jeb Bush in 2016 and his prominent role on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Running as the outsider candidate against the Washington establishment — #MannyvstheMachine is his slogan — helped him earn the endorsements of Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Earlier this week, Cruz visited the state to campaign for Sethi, telling a crowd “we need a conservative warrior in the Senate representing Tennessee.”

The president has stood by Hagerty, tweeting last week he’s “an outstanding man and one of the best Ambassadors ever (Japan) ... He loves Tennessee and loves our Country. We need him badly in Washington. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Though Thursday is primary day, tens of thousands of ballots have already been cast by people voting early or mailing in ballots. A Tennessee judge ruled in June that all voters in the state be allowed to vote absentee in light of the coronavirus.

Both candidates have held indoor events without social distancing or masks. Sethi has called for firing Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, who has contradicted some of Trump’s rosier assessments of the public health crisis.

“This guy Fauci, I’ve had about enough of this guy,” Sethi said at a rally over the weekend.