Fauci declines to say whether he would recommend mail-in voting
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, who Trump has sidelined in recent months because of conflicting opinions and a more popular public profile, said Americans can go to voting booths if they’re careful.
But when pressed during an interview with The Washington Post’s “Power Up” newsletter on whether he’d recommend mail voting as safer during a pandemic, Fauci declined to answer “because that almost certainly is going to be used as a soundbite.”
Trump has repeatedly bashed mail-in voting as fraudulent, while many states ramp up their mail voting systems to provide options for those people who prefer not to go physically to the polls because of the coronavirus.
Fauci said polling places should operate like grocery stores and shops.
“We see a big X and then six feet away is another big X,” Fauci said. “I don’t see any reason why, if people maintain that type of physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands – why you cannot, at least where I vote, go to a place and vote.”
Biden knocks Trump for praise of Arizona’s handling of coronavirus
Biden on Friday took aim at Trump for having hailed Arizona as a success story in curbing coronavirus cases during a White House visit earlier this week by the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey.
“President Trump called Arizona ‘a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown,’” Biden said in a series of tweets, in which he ticked off troubling statistics about the pandemic in Arizona under the “Trump-Ducey” model.
Among them: the fifth highest number of current hospitalizations in the country, more than 183,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.
“The truth is that President Trump could have acted months ago to curb this pandemic—it’s obvious he still hasn’t learned his lesson,” Biden said.
On Wednesday, as Trump welcomed Ducey to the White House, he praised what he called a “fantastic job” in turning around what had been among the nation’s worst spikes in virus cases and deaths.
“He has done an incredible job on covid, or covid-19, or about 19 other names you can call it. It’s got probably more names than anything else you can think of,” Trump said.
“And he was hit very hard, and … he hit back even harder,” Trump said of Ducey, a political ally who had lifted many restrictions in late spring in accordance with Trump’s wishes for rapid economic reopening.
Former Trump campaign aide challenges nondisclosure agreements
The Trump campaign’s former Hispanic outreach director last week filed her latest effort in a class-action suit to void all campaign nondisclosure contracts. She says they are so broad that they deny individuals their First Amendment right to say anything critical of the president – even as he routinely goes on Twitter to mock and deride his critics.
In a motion for summary judgment in the case, the former campaign worker, Jessica Denson, said the campaign sought a $1.5 million claim against her for violating a nondisclosure agreement. She said that came after she filed a lawsuit alleging sex discrimination by campaign officials. (That separate case is ongoing.)
“These NDAs are representative of the levers of fear that this campaign and administration wield over people,” Denson told The Washington Post. “And if this lever of these NDAs is lifted, it is significant not only for the direct effect it has on people who have signed it, but for a general environment of people who are afraid to speak out.”
Biden pushes back on Trump’s charges that he is ‘against God’ and ‘against the Bible’
In a late-night statement Thursday, Biden criticized Trump for suggesting that Biden hates the Bible.
“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful,” Biden said in a statement. “It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders. However, like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else.”
“My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends,” Biden wrote. “My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”
In remarks in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Trump attacked Biden on a number of fronts before claiming without evidence that the former vice president would “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God” should he win the White House.
“No religion, no anything,” Trump said, describing his view of the consequences of a Biden win. “Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.”
Trump’s campaign released an ad Wednesday featuring a photo of Biden praying at a Delaware church that was altered to make it appear he was alone.
Biden, who is Catholic, has frequently credited his faith in God for helping him cope with the deaths of his first wife and his 1-year-old daughter in 1972 and his adult son in 2015.
Trump does not belong to a church in Washington, although he refers to himself as a Presbyterian. In June, he triggered sharp condemnation from religious leaders for holding photo ops outside a D.C. shrine honoring Pope John Paul II and at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House. The latter event set off a controversy because it involved aggressively clearing peaceful protesters ahead of Trump’s appearance, during which the president held up a Bible in front of the cameras.
Hours ahead of his Ohio remarks, Trump offered a similar broadside against Biden during a morning radio interview with Geraldo Rivera on his Cleveland-based show.
Referencing a poll that showed a tight race in Texas, Trump expressed disbelief.
“I’m in favor of oil and gas, I’m in favor of the Bible, I’m in favor of Second Amendment, right,” Trump said. “Biden’s against all of those things. He’s against oil, he’s against the Bible — essentially against religion, but against the Bible — and he’s against the Second Amendment.”
“That may be a little harsh, him being against the Bible,” Rivera interjected.
“Well, people who control him totally are,” Trump responded.
Trump said Biden ‘hurt God.’ Biden has spent his life drawing from his Catholic faith.
When Pope Francis visited the United States in 2015, his welcomer-in-chief was Biden, then the vice president.
Almost wherever Francis went, Biden was there — in the White House and the Capitol, and also in sacred spaces, including at Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Biden followed the pope from Washington to Philadelphia, leading a farewell ceremony for the visiting dignitary he has called “the single most popular figure in the world.”
This week, Trump painted a very different picture of Biden, mocking his presumptive Democratic opponent as a man hostile to religion. “Take away your guns, take away your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything,” Trump said of Biden on Thursday. “Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy.”
Biden seeks to clarify earlier remark, says African Americans not a ‘monolith’
After a day-long drubbing over his comments comparing the diversity in the Latino community to African Americans, Biden explained that he did not mean that the Black community wasn’t diverse.
“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden tweeted a little after 9 p.m. Thursday. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”
Biden made the comparison while speaking virtually to a panel of Hispanic and Black journalists.
“And by the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.”
President Trump and his allies seized on the remarks, with the president calling them “very insulting.” Biden’s campaign said it was clear the former vice president was referring to the diversification of viewpoints among Latinos from different countries.
Biden didn’t refer to that explanation in his nighttime tweets, focusing instead on how they’d been interpreted.
“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place,” Biden wrote. “My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”
Bill Hagerty, candidate endorsed by Trump, wins Tennessee Senate primary
After a bruising and bitter campaign to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Republicans picked the candidate backed by President Trump while Democratic voters shunned the party pick in a surprise upset.
Bill Hagerty, Trump’s former ambassador to Japan, won the endorsement of the president, who had tweeted his support and appeared at a tele-town hall in support of the candidate Wednesday night. An active Trump supporter since 2016, Hagerty served as a high-dollar fundraiser for his campaign and later on Trump’s transition team.
But Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi gained traction in the primary by challenging Hagerty’s conservative credentials, pointing to his early support for Jeb Bush in 2016 and his prominent role in Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.