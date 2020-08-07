In a late-night statement Thursday, Biden criticized Trump for suggesting that Biden hates the Bible.

“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful,” Biden said in a statement. “It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders. However, like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else.”

“My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends,” Biden wrote. “My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”

In remarks in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Trump attacked Biden on a number of fronts before claiming without evidence that the former vice president would “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God” should he win the White House.

“No religion, no anything,” Trump said, describing his view of the consequences of a Biden win. “Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.”

Trump’s campaign released an ad Wednesday featuring a photo of Biden praying at a Delaware church that was altered to make it appear he was alone.

Biden, who is Catholic, has frequently credited his faith in God for helping him cope with the deaths of his first wife and his 1-year-old daughter in 1972 and his adult son in 2015.

Trump does not belong to a church in Washington, although he refers to himself as a Presbyterian. In June, he triggered sharp condemnation from religious leaders for holding photo ops outside a D.C. shrine honoring Pope John Paul II and at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House. The latter event set off a controversy because it involved aggressively clearing peaceful protesters ahead of Trump’s appearance, during which the president held up a Bible in front of the cameras.

Hours ahead of his Ohio remarks, Trump offered a similar broadside against Biden during a morning radio interview with Geraldo Rivera on his Cleveland-based show.

Referencing a poll that showed a tight race in Texas, Trump expressed disbelief.

“I’m in favor of oil and gas, I’m in favor of the Bible, I’m in favor of Second Amendment, right,” Trump said. “Biden’s against all of those things. He’s against oil, he’s against the Bible — essentially against religion, but against the Bible — and he’s against the Second Amendment.”

“That may be a little harsh, him being against the Bible,” Rivera interjected.