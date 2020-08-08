Meanwhile, President Trump is spending the weekend at his private golf resort in Bedminister, N.J., as negotiations over a new coronavirus stimulus package fell apart Friday.
He will hold a press conference there at 3:30 ET before traveling to the Hamptons for two fundraisers.
On Friday night, Trump called an impromptu press conference to discuss plans for executive orders to restore lapsed economic relief. Club members gathered as spectators, standing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks, and booed the press.
Biden releases policy-laden ad on how he’d fix the post-covid economy
Biden released a new digital ad Saturday that attempts to explain some of the policies he’s devised over the past month to address the economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.
The video is policy-heavy, with Biden sitting at a desk in his home in Wilmington, Del., walking through some of his proposals. The 3½-minute-long video uses charts and graphs, shows black-and-white footage of American manufacturing during World War II and utilizes optimistic clips from speeches delivered by Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy and Barack Obama.
He outlines plans around clean energy, creating a “caregiving workforce,” and trying to address racial inequalities.
Also Saturday morning, Biden tweeted: “No President can promise to prevent future outbreaks. But I’ll promise you this: when I’m President we will prepare better, respond better, and recover better.”
When Biden made the video, presumably in the past several days, he said, “Take a look at America today. Over 150,000 Americans are dead from covid-19.”
By the time the Biden campaign posted the ad, that number was at nearly 158,000, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
Gretchen Whitmer met with Joe Biden to discuss vice presidential nomination
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) traveled to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden last weekend as he headed into the final stretch before deciding on a running mate.
The Michigan governor has long been among those that Biden has said he was considering, and people close to the campaign have said recently that she had gained renewed attention in the final days before a decision is announced.
Whitmer is the first potential nominee known to have had an in-person interview with Biden. The meeting, first reported by the Associated Press, was confirmed by two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Postmaster General overhauls mail service, amid growing concern about whether the U.S. can execute a largely mail-in election
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s mail service, displacing the two top executives overseeing day-to-day operations, according to a reorganization memo released Friday. The shake-up came as congressional Democrats called for an investigation of DeJoy and the cost-cutting measures that have slowed mail delivery and ensnared ballots in recent primary elections.
Twenty-three postal executives were reassigned or displaced, the new organizational chart shows. Analysts say the structure centralizes power around DeJoy, a former logistics executive and major ally of President Trump, and de-emphasizes decades of institutional postal knowledge. All told, 33 staffers included in the old postal hierarchy either kept their jobs or were reassigned in the restructuring, with five more staffers joining the leadership from other roles.
The reshuffling threatens to heighten tensions between postal officials and lawmakers, who are troubled by delivery delays — the Postal Service banned employees from working overtime and making extra trips to deliver mail — and wary of the Trump administration’s influence on the Postal Service as the coronavirus pandemic rages and November’s election draws near.
It also adds another layer to DeJoy’s disputes with Democratic leaders, who have pushed him to rescind the cost-cutting directives that have caused days-long backlogs and steady the Postal Service in the run-up to the election. DeJoy clashed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a meeting on the issue earlier this week.
Russia is interfering with 2020 election, experts warn
Russia is “using a range of measures” to interfere in the 2020 election and has enlisted a pro-Russian lawmaker from Ukraine — who has met with President Trump’s personal lawyer — “to undermine former vice president [Joe] Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party,” a top U.S. intelligence official said in a statement Friday.
The remarks by William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, were some of the most detailed to date about foreign interference in the presidential race and come after earlier criticism from Democratic lawmakers that Evanina had not shared with the public some of the alarming intelligence he gave them in classified briefings.
Evanina also said that the government of China does not want Trump to win reelection in November, seeing the incumbent as “unpredictable.” Evanina described China’s efforts to date as largely rhetorical and aimed at shaping policy and criticizing the Trump administration for actions Beijing sees as harmful to its long-term strategic interests.
By contrast, Evanina described Russia as actively engaged in efforts that are reminiscent of the Kremlin’s attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. “We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former vice president Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment,’ ” Evanina said.