In a brief exchange with a reporter near his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden gave no indications Sunday morning whether he has come to a decision on his running mate.

“Are you ready?” the former vice president replied when asked whether he’d made his choice.

President Trump, meanwhile, started the day at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. He is expected to attend a fundraiser in Long Branch, N.J., before heading back to Washington later Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump gave paying members at his golf club a front-row seat to a campaign rally, a news conference and the official signing of executive orders all wrapped up into one.

Here are some significant developments:
August 9, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT

Biden attends church service, deflects question on running mate

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Biden started his day with a church service at St. Edmond parish in this city.

He walked into the church just before 9 a.m. accompanied by a phalanx of Secret Service agents.

The church is just a few blocks from the ocean and a short drive from Biden’s beach home, where he is holed up deciding who should be his running mate. After Mass, he posed for selfies with fellow churchgoers. As he left the church, a Washington Post reporter asked whether he had chosen his running mate.

Biden replied: “Are you ready?”

Last week, Trump attacked Biden’s faith, saying that the former vice president hated “the Bible.” Biden is a practicing Catholic who has spoken regularly about his faith and its role in his life.

By Annie Linskey