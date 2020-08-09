On Saturday, Trump gave paying members at his golf club a front-row seat to a campaign rally, a news conference and the official signing of executive orders all wrapped up into one.
Biden attends church service, deflects question on running mate
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Biden started his day with a church service at St. Edmond parish in this city.
He walked into the church just before 9 a.m. accompanied by a phalanx of Secret Service agents.
The church is just a few blocks from the ocean and a short drive from Biden’s beach home, where he is holed up deciding who should be his running mate. After Mass, he posed for selfies with fellow churchgoers. As he left the church, a Washington Post reporter asked whether he had chosen his running mate.
Biden replied: “Are you ready?”
Last week, Trump attacked Biden’s faith, saying that the former vice president hated “the Bible.” Biden is a practicing Catholic who has spoken regularly about his faith and its role in his life.