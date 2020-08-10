Meanwhile, the lineup of speakers for the mostly virtual Democratic convention is coming into focus. Among those expected to take the stage — in addition to the big-name speakers — are a former Trump voter who is supporting Biden, a bus driver from Atlanta and a paramedic and immigrant from Mexico City on the front lines of the pandemic in Florida.
RNC chair McDaniel says Trump ‘has every right’ to give acceptance speech at White House
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Monday defended Trump’s proposal to give his acceptance speech at the White House, an idea critics have argued would blur the line between the official business of the president and campaign events.
“Well, here’s my personal opinion: If Joe Biden can live in his basement, the president has every right to talk in front of his house, which is the White House,” McDaniel said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”
Despite McDaniel’s claim, Biden has made a number of public events recently. He was seen last week riding a bicycle outside and attended a church service in Delaware on Sunday.
Under federal law, government employees and property are generally barred from being used for political purposes, with notable exceptions. The Hatch Act, which prevents federal officials from certain forms of political activity at work, exempts both the president and the vice president from any restrictions.
While she defended the idea of a White House address, McDaniel declined to say where Trump plans to give his acceptance speech.
“Oh, I’m not going to go there yet,” she said. “I think that’s going to be up to the president to announce that.”
DNC to feature some Americans whom Biden met while campaigning
The list of speakers at next week’s Democratic National Convention includes at least nine people from around the country, some of whom Biden had met while campaigning, according to a list provided to The Washington Post. They will be featured in a mixture of prerecorded segments and speeches, roundtables, and live remarks.
The list includes Rick Telesz, a farmer from Lawrence County, Pa., who voted for Trump in 2016 but, because of the impact the president’s trade policies has had on his family farm, is planning to vote for Biden. Another conservative Republican, Jeff Jeans of Sedona, Ariz., was adamantly opposed to the Affordable Care Act but changed his mind after being diagnosed with throat cancer and obtaining insurance coverage despite that preexisting condition.
Aldo Martinez, a paramedic from Fort Myers, Fla., was a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program started by Obama but rescinded by Trump that gives some children of undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. Martinez immigrated from Mexico City at the age of 12.
The speakers also will include DeAndra Dycus, whose 13-year-old son was shot and severely injured in 2014; Luz Chaparro Hernandez, an elementary school teacher in Milwaukee who is adjusting to challenges from the coronavirus, and Angie Taylor, a cancer survivor from Reno, Nev., who wants to preserve the Affordable Care Act.
The convention — which will be streamed online via a variety of social media platforms and broadcast on television, as well as on Twitch — will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for four nights starting Aug. 17.
So far, the campaign has confirmed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would speak on Monday night, and Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are set to speak Wednesday. Biden’s vice presidential nominee will also speak that night (if Warren is the nominee, she would move into that speaking slot instead). Biden will speak on Thursday night in the traditional nominee’s spot.
Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama also will have speaking roles during the convention. Others expected to speak include John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who ran against Trump in 2016; former president Bill Clinton, according to Politico; and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), according to Bloomberg News.
Fact Checker: A misleading ad in Kentucky
Regular readers of The Fact Checker may get a sense of deja vu from a TV ad running in Kentucky.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), as we’ve written in previous fact checks, ranks among the wealthiest senators despite being on a public salary for more than 30 years.
A new ad from his opponent in November, Democrat Amy McGrath, says, “Oh, and Mitch made millions from China.”
But the story of how McConnell got rich has nothing to do with Chinese trade deals, spycraft or the coronavirus. He simply married into a higher tax bracket. Other than the inheritance in 2007, no record shows McConnell or his wife receiving a financial windfall from the Chaos.
Trump is trying to run against a Biden many don’t recognize
President Trump is increasingly trying to run against a Joe Biden of his own making.
Rather than look for campaign ammunition in the former vice president’s long track record of politically vulnerable votes and policy proposals, Trump calls him “the most extreme left-wing candidate in history” and says he’ll “abolish the police” and “abolish the suburbs.” Biden is even “against God,” in Trump’s telling.
In lobbing such extravagant attacks on Biden, Trump has concocted a profile of the presumptive Democratic nominee at odds with much of Biden’s personal and professional life — a cartoonish depiction so distant from the reality of Biden that the hits don’t always resonate.
What the left has on the line in this week’s primaries
Last week was about as good as the Democratic Party’s left flank could have asked for, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib winning renomination by a landslide in Michigan and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush unseating Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri. But the next few days and weeks will tell us whether the movement can hold onto all of its 2018 gains, and how robust its candidates are when local media coverage of their races turns on scandal.
In Minnesota’s 5th District, Rep. Ilhan Omar has rallied state and national Democrats behind her campaign; both groups have weighed in heavily against her challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Omar during the weekend, even though after Joe Biden’s primary win in the state, the congresswoman expressed frustration that liberal voters hadn’t “consolidated” behind Bernie Sanders — a comment seen as a knock on Warren. More importantly, both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Campaign Legal Center filed FEC complaints that asked whether Melton-Meaux had violated the law by concealing how most of his money was being spent.
“Antone for Congress has disguised over 77 percent of its total spending by routing funds through three recently created LLCs,” the CLC complaint alleged. “The candidate himself has publicly acknowledged that the LLCs are being used as conduits to disguise the identities of the campaign’s ultimate vendors, and additionally described a motive to conceal their identities.”
Melton-Meaux, who said last month that his contractors were trying to navigate around the DCCC’s blacklist — denying future business to contractors who worked against incumbents — said last week “these individuals and organizations have to protect themselves” and had “done it in a legal way.” His campaign labeled the complaints “frivolous,” but they had muddled what was a helpful topic for his campaign: Omar’s disclosed use of her husband’s consulting firm for nearly all campaign activity. (The firm also worked for her predecessor, Keith Ellison.)
“If Mr. Melton-Meaux is, in fact, intentionally using a shell company to hide his vendors as this complaint alleges he has done, this is a legal question first, not a political one,” DCCC spokesman Cole Leiter told MinnPost reporter Gabe Schneider.
The Star-Tribune, which has never endorsed Omar, backed Melton-Meaux in a pre-primary editorial. His ability to spend heavily on negative ads, added to the critical local coverage of her campaign spending, has done some damage. The closing argument by her allies is that Omar is simply too important to lose.
Omar, who won an open seat in 2018, is one of the best-known endorsees of Justice Democrats. The group has also gone in heavily for Alex Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, Mass., in his challenge of Rep. Richie Neal. But on Friday night, the Daily Collegian reported Massachusetts College Democrats were condemning Morse’s campaign on the grounds the candidate “had inappropriate sexual relations with college students before and during his congressional campaign.”
Morse, who had taught a college class for years in the district, admitted he had engaged in sexual relationships with much younger men, apologizing for anyone he made “uncomfortable.” “As I’ve become more comfortable with myself and my sexuality, like any young, single, openly gay man, I have had consensual adult relationships, including some with college students,” Morse told the Collegian. “Navigating life as both a young gay man and an elected official can be difficult, but that doesn’t excuse poor judgment.”
The candidate had locked up a good deal of national liberal support before those revelations. Over the weekend, none of those endorsers bolted. Jamaal Bowman, the Justice Democrat who defeated Rep. Eliot L. Engel in New York’s June primary, put out a weekend fundraising email on Morse’s behalf. A spokesman for Justice Democrats contacted Saturday had, by Sunday afternoon, not responded to a question about the story; neither had Morse’s media consultant. On social media, some supporters of the effort to replace “corporate” Democrats with liberals said Morse was being smeared.
“What’s very creepy is trying to convert adult college students into babies and anointing yourself the power to sit in judgment of other adults’ consensual sexual lives when you know literally nothing about their lives,” wrote the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald.
What we learned from Thursday and Saturday primaries
The closely watched Republican primary for a Senate seat in Tennessee ended Thursday with a clear victory for Bill Hagerty, the president’s former ambassador to Japan. Hagerty and challenger Manny Sethi disagreed little on substance but spent the final stretch of the campaign trading accusations of being too close to liberals, with Sethi winning endorsements from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who warned Hagerty would be a go-along senator. But the president had endorsed Hagerty, and that closed off any chance for a Sethi upset.
“President Trump has had my back since before the beginning of all of this,” Hagerty said on election night.
Hegarty won by 12 points, losing narrowly to Sethi in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the greater Nashville area. (Sethi is a surgeon at the city’s Vanderbilt University.) That meant Hegarty lost four of the state’s most populous counties, but he won everywhere else. Minutes later, he learned his opponent would not be James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and Army veteran backed by national Democrats, but Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis environmental activist backed by the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.
“When we entered this race, many warned us that we would not have a place here,” Bradshaw told supporters on election night. “And hard-working Tennesseans said different.”
Mackler’s defeat put an end to one of the winningest records in primary politics: the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s ability to get its candidates through contested primaries. Mackler, who had run for Senate in 2018 before stepping aside for former governor Phil Bredesen to win that nomination, traveled the state for years and spent $1.5 million on his primary campaign, pitching himself as a post-partisan candidate focused on “accomplishing the mission.”
Although turnout was down only slightly from the midterm primary, in 2018, Mackler never caught fire. He ran third in the statewide vote, third in the Democratic stronghold of Memphis and third in his own Nashville. Democrats turning out for other races voted largely for underfunded or no-name candidates; a perennial candidate named Gary Davis, who did not file an FEC report, won 13 counties. Sixty-one percent of the vote went to Bradshaw or Robin Kimbrough Hayes, another Black, female first-time candidate. Bradshaw, who spent just $8,000 on her campaign, dominated in Memphis, the rest of western Tennessee and in the “tri-cities” of eastern Tennessee.
This isn’t the first time Tennessee’s declining Democrats have nominated a candidate few of their voters knew about, but it could have been worse. In 2012, the party’s voters picked a right-wing attorney named Mark Clayton to challenge Sen. Bob Corker, then spent the entire general election distancing themselves from him. Bradshaw, the party’s first Black statewide nominee in 14 years, won’t have that problem, but Republicans eager to run against “socialism” will face the choice of whether to elevate Bradshaw or, as they have done in other races where the GOP had a financial and polling advantage here, ignore her completely.
The stakes are lower, in part, because few downballot races in Tennessee are competitive. The other Democratic story in Tennessee on Thursday was Rep. Jim Cooper's closer-than-expected 17-point win in a primary against Keeda Haynes, a public defender who had gone to prison on what she said was a bogus drug charge. It was the first primary for Cooper in the current 5th District, drawn by Republicans to pack Nashville and its western suburbs into one safe blue seat. Although Hillary Clinton won it by 19 points, Cooper, a Blue Dog Democrat, voted to the right of the Democratic conference, creating an opening for a challenge. It's unclear what Republicans, who will control the 2021 redistricting process, might do to the district.
In the deep red 1st District, a Republican who won by far less than Cooper secured a safe seat in Congress. Pharmacist Diana Harshbarger won just 19 percent of the vote, enough to hold off more than a dozen challengers. Unlike some of its Southern neighbors, Tennessee does not require runoffs, so Harshbarger will expand the number of Republican women in the House, while dealing a blow to the Club for Growth; it backed state Rep. Timothy Hill, who ran blistering culture war ads but ran 2,345 votes behind Harshbarger.
Hawaii held Saturday primaries that were drained of most drama last October, after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced she would retire and focus on her presidential bid. That left her challenger, Kaiali’i Kahele, a liberal state legislator, in a commanding position, and he easily won the Democratic nomination in the 2nd District.
Turnout was up slightly from 2018, when Gabbard put away a primary challenger with more than 92,000 votes; Kahele, who had jumped into the race last year to challenge Gabbard, had more than 98,000 votes as of Sunday morning. Carried by 31 points by Hillary Clinton, the district is not competitive in November. In the 1st District, which is less Democratic but not being seriously contested by Republicans this year, the party nominated the 17th candidate nationwide who has expressed some level of support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Also totally uncompetitive in November: Texas’s 4th District, where Republicans met Saturday to nominate their successor for former congressman and current Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. They picked state legislator Pat Fallon, who will face Democratic IT professional Russell Foster in a seat the president carried by 54 points.