Others believed to be in contention are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has become an informal economic policy adviser to Biden in recent months, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
President Trump, meanwhile, has continued his attacks on Biden’s faith, saying at a news conference Monday night that “a man of deep religion” would not agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on policy. Biden — who is Catholic and has leaned on his faith during personal tragedies — has called Trump’s remarks “shameful” and “beneath the office he holds.”
Trump may not be the hardest-working president in history
During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, White House trade adviser (and all-around informal spokesman) Peter Navarro was asked why Trump spent the weekend in New Jersey instead of Washington, figuring out a deal to maintain benefits for unemployed Americans.
“Where is the president?” host Chuck Todd asked. “Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? … Why isn’t he involved?”
“Look,” Navarro replied, “you have to understand this is the hardest-working president in history. He works 24/7. He can be in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, the Oval Office or anywhere in between.”
Trump is unquestionably the hardest-working person currently serving as U.S. president, but, beyond that, all bets are off.
Man shot by Secret Service outside White House
A man was shot by a Secret Service officer near the White House on Monday, leading authorities to interrupt a briefing by Trump and escort him from the press room.
The 51-year-old man had approached an officer posted near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 5:50 p.m. and said he had a weapon, said Thomas Sullivan, chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service.
He said the man ran aggressively toward the officer and withdrew an object from his clothing.
Biden pressed to name a Black woman as his running mate
Supporters favoring a Black woman as Biden’s running mate made a final public push Monday, as he continued to consult with advisers in private with less than a week to go before the start of his nominating convention.
The continued suspense over one of the most consequential decisions for a major-party presidential nominee pointed to the high stakes for both parties, as Republicans pin their hopes of reversing a recent slide in polls on disqualifying Biden’s selection.
Many Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have said they hope the pick breaks new ground by elevating a woman of color, while others have argued for a more ideologically liberal candidate such as Warren or a swing-state politician like Whitmer.