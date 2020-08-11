Former vice president Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the next few days, with less than a week to go before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

The presumptive Democratic nominee has repeatedly said he plans to choose a woman; he has also said that he’s vetting four Black women for the role, and those close to the campaign say the list includes Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); former national security adviser Susan E. Rice; and Reps. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Val Demings (D-Fla.). Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) also confirmed last month that she has been vetted.

Others believed to be in contention are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has become an informal economic policy adviser to Biden in recent months, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

President Trump, meanwhile, has continued his attacks on Biden’s faith, saying at a news conference Monday night that “a man of deep religion” would not agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on policy. Biden — who is Catholic and has leaned on his faith during personal tragedies — has called Trump’s remarks “shameful” and “beneath the office he holds.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • The nation’s governors are raising concerns about implementing Trump’s new executive action aimed at extending enhanced unemployment insurance, calling on Congress to act instead.
  • As he consults with family, staff and friends about his running mate, Biden has chosen a place where Trump’s name is inescapable.
  • Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, announced Monday that he has issued a subpoena to the FBI for records related to the bureau’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
August 11, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT

Trump may not be the hardest-working president in history

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, White House trade adviser (and all-around informal spokesman) Peter Navarro was asked why Trump spent the weekend in New Jersey instead of Washington, figuring out a deal to maintain benefits for unemployed Americans.

“Where is the president?” host Chuck Todd asked. “Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? … Why isn’t he involved?”

“Look,” Navarro replied, “you have to understand this is the hardest-working president in history. He works 24/7. He can be in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, the Oval Office or anywhere in between.”

Trump is unquestionably the hardest-working person currently serving as U.S. president, but, beyond that, all bets are off.

By Philip Bump
August 11, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT

Man shot by Secret Service outside White House

A man was shot by a Secret Service officer near the White House on Monday, leading authorities to interrupt a briefing by Trump and escort him from the press room.

The 51-year-old man had approached an officer posted near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 5:50 p.m. and said he had a weapon, said Thomas Sullivan, chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service.

He said the man ran aggressively toward the officer and withdrew an object from his clothing.

By Clarence Williams, Anne Gearan, Carol D. Leonnig and Martin Weil
August 11, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT

Biden pressed to name a Black woman as his running mate

Supporters favoring a Black woman as Biden’s running mate made a final public push Monday, as he continued to consult with advisers in private with less than a week to go before the start of his nominating convention.

The continued suspense over one of the most consequential decisions for a major-party presidential nominee pointed to the high stakes for both parties, as Republicans pin their hopes of reversing a recent slide in polls on disqualifying Biden’s selection.

Many Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have said they hope the pick breaks new ground by elevating a woman of color, while others have argued for a more ideologically liberal candidate such as Warren or a swing-state politician like Whitmer.

By Michael Scherer and Jenna Johnson