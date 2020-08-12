President Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon at an event on safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Biden’s selection of Harris was both historic and conventional.
- Interviews with people briefed on the Biden vice-presidential selection effort described a process that was extensive and laborious, with no certainty of outcome.
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) soundly defeated a well-funded primary challenger, the latest in a series of victories for liberals.
Harris pick for Democrats is met with delight in India, Jamaica
NEW DELHI — At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Gopalan Balachandran’s phone woke him at his home in India’s capital. It was his sister in southern India calling with exceptionally good news: Their niece could become the next vice president of the United States.
When Biden announced that he had selected Harris as his running mate, he made history. Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to join a major-party presidential ticket in the United States.
The news also rippled around the world. Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, giving her selection an unusually international dimension.
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, came to the United States from India to pursue a doctoral degree in California. Her father, Donald Harris, arrived from Jamaica and taught economics at Stanford University.
Balachandran, Harris’s 80-year-old maternal uncle, laughed and proclaimed himself “very, very happy” with the news. Harris is “quick on her feet and a damn good debater,” he said. She is also well prepared to handle the nastiness of the upcoming campaign, he added. Harris “doesn’t take things lying down.”
Democrats more inclined than Republicans to vote by mail this fall, new surveys find
Trump’s attacks on mail voting appear to have landed with his supporters around the country, making them less likely to embrace the practice in November, according to two new surveys.
Seventy-two percent of registered Democrats said they are very or somewhat likely to vote by mail this fall, compared with 22 percent of registered Republicans, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.
The partisan divide in voters’ preferences was stark: a 57 percent majority of Democrats around the country said they plan to vote by mail in November, while 70 percent of Republicans said they plan to vote in-person on Election Day.
A second survey released Tuesday found that likely voters in Wisconsin who are inclined to cast absentee ballots overwhelmingly back Biden, another sign of GOP skepticism toward mail voting in a key battleground state.
Eighty-one percent of likely Wisconsin voters who would cast absentee ballots if the presidential election were held now support the presumptive Democratic nominee, compared with 14 percent who support Trump, according to the poll by Marquette University Law School.
The numbers were rosier for Trump among likely voters who would cast ballots in person on Election Day, with 67 percent supporting the president and 26 percent supporting Biden. Likely voters who would cast ballots early and in-person were roughly split between the two candidates, with 50 percent supporting Biden and 45 percent supporting Trump. Wisconsin supported Trump in 2016 by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 22,748 votes.
Some Republicans fear that Trump’s effort to undermine confidence in mail voting could jeopardize their electoral chances in November. According to a tally by The Washington Post, Trump has criticized or made unsubstantiated negative claims about mail voting nearly 80 times since late March, when states began to delay primaries and expand access to absentee ballots in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Georgia, 60 percent of registered Democrats are at least somewhat likely to vote by mail in November, compared with 28 percent of registered Republicans, a Monmouth University poll from July found.
At least 76 percent of American voters — nearly 180 million people — will be eligible to cast mail ballots in the fall, according to a Washington Post tracker. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have made policy changes to ease access to absentee voting — including Wisconsin, which will send absentee ballot request forms to most registered voters.
Harris is the pick, but women of color remain underrepresented in government
Biden’s selection of Harris as his vice-presidential pick is historic, but it also draws attention to the persistent underrepresentation of women in the highest positions of American government, especially women of color who must overcome both racism and sexism to succeed.
In March, Biden committed himself to selecting a female running mate. His primary campaign was buoyed by Black support, and he faced additional pressure to select a woman of color after racial unrest swept the nation. Harris is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, making her both the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major-party ticket.
One hundred years after women gained the right to vote, they remain underrepresented in the halls of power. Women of color make up about one-fifth of the U.S. population but a far smaller share of major elective offices.