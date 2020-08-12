Trump’s attacks on mail voting appear to have landed with his supporters around the country, making them less likely to embrace the practice in November, according to two new surveys.

Seventy-two percent of registered Democrats said they are very or somewhat likely to vote by mail this fall, compared with 22 percent of registered Republicans, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

The partisan divide in voters’ preferences was stark: a 57 percent majority of Democrats around the country said they plan to vote by mail in November, while 70 percent of Republicans said they plan to vote in-person on Election Day.

A second survey released Tuesday found that likely voters in Wisconsin who are inclined to cast absentee ballots overwhelmingly back Biden, another sign of GOP skepticism toward mail voting in a key battleground state.

Eighty-one percent of likely Wisconsin voters who would cast absentee ballots if the presidential election were held now support the presumptive Democratic nominee, compared with 14 percent who support Trump, according to the poll by Marquette University Law School.

The numbers were rosier for Trump among likely voters who would cast ballots in person on Election Day, with 67 percent supporting the president and 26 percent supporting Biden. Likely voters who would cast ballots early and in-person were roughly split between the two candidates, with 50 percent supporting Biden and 45 percent supporting Trump. Wisconsin supported Trump in 2016 by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 22,748 votes.

Some Republicans fear that Trump’s effort to undermine confidence in mail voting could jeopardize their electoral chances in November. According to a tally by The Washington Post, Trump has criticized or made unsubstantiated negative claims about mail voting nearly 80 times since late March, when states began to delay primaries and expand access to absentee ballots in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Georgia, 60 percent of registered Democrats are at least somewhat likely to vote by mail in November, compared with 28 percent of registered Republicans, a Monmouth University poll from July found.