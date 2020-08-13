President Trump, meanwhile, has no public events scheduled. He has continued to press for schools to bring children into classrooms, for businesses to open and for athletes to fill stadiums.
Here are some significant developments:
- Biden and Harris opened a new front in the presidential campaign Wednesday as they appeared together as running mates for the first time.
- Hours after Biden announced that he had chosen Harris, Trump reached for one of his favorite adjectives and dismissed the first woman of color on a major-party ticket as “nasty.”
- Trump and GOP leaders’ embrace of a House candidate who has made racist statements and espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory is highlighting the party’s willingness to tolerate extreme and bigoted positions.
Republicans risk legitimizing QAnon now
Experts who study the QAnon conspiracy theory say one of its supporters was bound to make it to the halls of power eventually.
It looks as though that supporter will be Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her runoff in a Georgia congressional primary race Tuesday night and will now have a pretty clear path to winning the general election in November and coming to Congress.
But what’s less expected is to see Republican leaders be mostly quiet about QAnon, a webbed network of baseless theories. At its most basic, it alleges that there is a secret group of elites working to get Trump out of office and that Trump will help reveal those pedophile and Satan-worshiping elites before they can destroy the country.
Trump says Postal Service needs money for mail-in voting, but he’ll keep blocking funding
Trump says the U.S. Postal Service is incapable of facilitating mail-in voting because it cannot access the emergency funding he is blocking, and he made clear that requests for additional aid were nonstarters in coronavirus relief negotiations.
Trump, who has been railing against mail-in balloting for months, said the cash-strapped agency’s enlarged role in the November election would perpetuate “one of the greatest frauds in history.” Speaking Wednesday at his daily pandemic news briefing, Trump said he would not approve $25 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service, or $3.5 billion in supplemental funding for election resources, citing prohibitively high costs.
“They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess,” Trump said. “Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?”
Indian Americans react with pride and joy to Biden’s choice of Harris
When Biden picked Harris as his running mate Tuesday, Indian American family WhatsApp groups exploded with joy that one of their own might make history as the first woman vice president.
Indian Americans forwarded the New York Post’s front page calling Harris “President-in-Waiting.” They sent photos of Harris with her sari-clad relatives, along with videos of the senator from California cooking South India’s dish of choice — masala dosa.
“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” Indian American actress Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter.