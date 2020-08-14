Former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated Harris’s place as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, writing that little girls today will “take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours.”

“You get used to it, even as a little girl — opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you … you’re just not quite the right fit.”

Obama, who recently began her own podcast to open up about her experiences and worldview, said Harris’s selection is a sign of progress, adding that she “may be the first, but she won’t be the last.”

With Harris on the ticket, the Biden campaign hopes to solidify its support among women and minorities.

People close to Biden and Harris said the campaign is still deciding exactly how to deploy her but that just having her on television and at events with Biden will showcase a different face of the Democratic Party. One is a 77-year-old longtime Irish American pol, and the other is a 55-year-old first-term senator whose mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica, respectively.