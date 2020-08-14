House GOP leader says Congress will ‘make sure’ postal service is funded
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday that Republicans do not support withholding funding from the U.S. Postal Service and, in a break with Trump, urged voters to cast ballots by mail.
“The Postal Service will have the funding that it needs,” McCarthy said in an interview on CNBC. “We will make sure of that. We want to make sure we have an accurate election. I think any Republican that gets their ballot in the mail should vote and make sure their vote is counted.”
McCarthy noted that Trump on Thursday said he would not veto legislation that does contain the extra funding to support the Postal Service even as he rails against it.
Trump’s opposition to the $3.6 billion in election funding puts him at odds with some Republicans who have spoken out in support of sending additional money to states to help them administer an unprecedented election during a pandemic.
Michelle Obama: Harris ‘may be the first, but she won’t be the last’
Former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated Harris’s place as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, writing that little girls today will “take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours.”
“You get used to it, even as a little girl — opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you … you’re just not quite the right fit.”
Obama, who recently began her own podcast to open up about her experiences and worldview, said Harris’s selection is a sign of progress, adding that she “may be the first, but she won’t be the last.”
With Harris on the ticket, the Biden campaign hopes to solidify its support among women and minorities.
People close to Biden and Harris said the campaign is still deciding exactly how to deploy her but that just having her on television and at events with Biden will showcase a different face of the Democratic Party. One is a 77-year-old longtime Irish American pol, and the other is a 55-year-old first-term senator whose mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica, respectively.
Biden’s campaign views Harris as a potentially strong voice in swing states — particularly around predominantly African American cities such as Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. But the campaign also hopes that she will motivate voters in immigrant-rich communities in Arizona, Florida and Texas.
More than half of Biden voters support him because he’s ‘not Trump’
More than half of voters intending to support Biden are primarily motivated to cast a vote against Trump.
A Pew Research Center poll asked voters to describe in their own words why they were backing or leaning toward Biden or Trump. For 56 percent of Biden voters, their main reason for supporting the former vice president is that he’s “not Trump.”
An additional 19 percent said they were supporting Biden because of his “leadership,” and 13 percent cited his “temperament/personality.”
There was not one overwhelming reason Trump voters named for backing the president. The top reasons were his leadership (23 percent), his policies (21 percent) and that he is not Biden (19 percent).
Trump and first lady to vote by Florida absentee ballot
Trump and first lady Melania Trump have requested Florida absentee ballots, as the president simultaneously opposes more funding for the U.S. Postal Service to help it handle the swell of mail-in ballots this fall.
Trump has tried to make a distinction between absentee ballots, in which people who are away from their home state vote by mail, and the decision by many states to allow anyone to vote by mail if they’re afraid to vote in person because of coronavirus health risks.
“Absentee ballots, by the way, are fine,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “But the universal mail-ins that are just sent all over the place, where people can grab them and grab stacks of them, and sign them and do whatever you want, that’s the thing we’re against.”
There is no evidence that voting by mail leads to significant fraudulent voting.