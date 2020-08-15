The president is staying at his private golf resort in Bedminister, N.J., this weekend.
Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, tweeted a new video that cuts at the core of Trump’s persona as a successful businessman.
“Donald Trump has had a lot of failures in his career, but he knows how to do one thing well: inherit something great and squander it,” Biden tweeted. “And never take any responsibility.”
Neither Trump nor Biden have public events today.
NYC police union endorses Trump; Ocasio-Cortez, others slam the move
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Black Lives Matter activists and others blasted the police union representing New York Police Department officers for endorsing President Trump on Friday night.
“NYPD union endorsed Trump. I’m sure this is part of their neighborhood outreach plan,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Also, does anyone else see a potential problem with police unions — enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons — promoting ‘preferred’ candidates for office or is that just me?”
After the death of George Floyd and the national protests against police brutality and racial injustice that followed, Trump often sided with law enforcement and attacked the protesters.
“I’m speechless. NYC is a beautifully diverse, working class, democratic city,” tweeted Jamaal Brown, the Democratic candidate who beat incumbent Rep. Eliot L. Engel in the New York Democratic primary. “The NYPD is clearly showing they are not interested in working with the people of our city. This explains their continued aggression against innocent people. It’s time for dramatic change.”
Mitt Romney attacks Trump for undermining election for ‘political’ reasons
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Trump’s greatest critic in the U.S. Senate, spoke out Friday night against the president’s persistent attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and his efforts to undermine efforts to allow more Americans to cast ballots by mail.
“When politicians attack a judicial system, attack a voting system … attack of free press, these things threaten the foundation upon which not only our own democracy rests but democracies around the world rest," Romney said.
The 2012 Republican presidential nominee said he was unaware of “any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud” as Trump alleges. Romney also accused Trump of being opposed to vote by mail because the president believes it will help Biden.
“You know, I’ve heard some people say they think that the reason the president doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden...,” Romney said. “And so, this is a political calculation.”
Romney went on to say that the most important thing is that people are able to vote and that the “leader of the free world” shows that rest of the world that “elections can be held in a free and fair manner.”