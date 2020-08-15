Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Trump’s greatest critic in the U.S. Senate, spoke out Friday night against the president’s persistent attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and his efforts to undermine efforts to allow more Americans to cast ballots by mail.

“When politicians attack a judicial system, attack a voting system … attack of free press, these things threaten the foundation upon which not only our own democracy rests but democracies around the world rest," Romney said.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee said he was unaware of “any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud” as Trump alleges. Romney also accused Trump of being opposed to vote by mail because the president believes it will help Biden.

“You know, I’ve heard some people say they think that the reason the president doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden...,” Romney said. “And so, this is a political calculation.”