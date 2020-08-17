A majority of Americans — 54 percent — say they approve of Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate, although views diverge significantly along partisan lines, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Among Democrats, 86 percent approve of Harris’s selection, including 64 percent who strongly approve. Among Republicans, 55 percent disapprove, with 46 percent strongly disapproving. A bare majority of independents — 52 percent — say they approve, while 29 percent disapprove of Biden’s decision.

The poll also finds nearly 8 in 10 Black Americans approve of Harris’s selection as a running mate, including 50 percent who approve strongly. Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic adults approve of Biden’s choice, compared with just under half of White adults.

But 71 percent of adults overall say Harris’s selection will make no difference in how they vote, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.