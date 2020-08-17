Ahead of the convention, Biden holds a double-digit lead nationally over Trump amid continuing disapproval of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Majority of Americans approve of choice of Harris as running mate
A majority of Americans — 54 percent — say they approve of Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate, although views diverge significantly along partisan lines, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Among Democrats, 86 percent approve of Harris’s selection, including 64 percent who strongly approve. Among Republicans, 55 percent disapprove, with 46 percent strongly disapproving. A bare majority of independents — 52 percent — say they approve, while 29 percent disapprove of Biden’s decision.
The poll also finds nearly 8 in 10 Black Americans approve of Harris’s selection as a running mate, including 50 percent who approve strongly. Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic adults approve of Biden’s choice, compared with just under half of White adults.
But 71 percent of adults overall say Harris’s selection will make no difference in how they vote, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.
Asked about the qualifications of Harris and Pence to assume the presidency, if that were required, the findings are identical, with 54 percent saying they thought each was qualified to take over the highest office in the land should that be necessary. Not surprisingly, majorities of Democrats and of Republicans offer negative views about the qualifications of the other party’s running mate.
Former Democratic rivals tout Biden’s candidacy ahead of convention
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sought to downplay differences with Biden during the Democratic primaries as she joined other surrogates in touting the party’s presumptive nominee during appearances Monday on morning television shows.
“We are united, and we are going to show that this week,” Warren, a former primary rival who was also on Biden’s list of possible running mates, said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.
Warren, who is scheduled to address the convention on Wednesday, predicted that the week would highlight sharp contrasts between Biden and Trump.
Biden, she said, is “somebody that we can count on. You know, he’s not a man full of empty promises and lies. He’s a man of real integrity, a man in public service who will fight from the heart and a man who has real plans to rebuild our economy.”
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg were among the other former Democratic primary rivals scheduled to appear on Monday talk shows in support of Biden.
Trump plans stops in two battleground states on first day of Democratic convention
As Democrats gather virtually for the first day of their national convention, Trump is planning to touch down Monday in two battleground states — Minnesota and Wisconsin — to tout his record on jobs and the economy.
In total, Trump plans to hit four battleground states this week, with stops later in Arizona and Pennsylvania. It is a sign that he does not intend to allow the Democrats to have the playing field to themselves this week.
Monday’s itinerary includes afternoon speeches in Mankato, Minn., and Oshkosh, Wis.
In 2016, Trump narrowly lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton while he narrowly prevailed in Wisconsin. Both states are key to his hopes for reelection this year. Recent polls have shown Biden with leads in both states.
Post-ABC poll shows Biden, Harris hold double-digit lead over Trump, Pence
As the two major political parties prepare to open their national conventions, the race for the White House tilts toward the Democrats, with Biden holding a double-digit lead nationally over Trump amid continuing disapproval of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Democrats kick off their convention Monday in a mood of cautious optimism, with Biden and Harris, his running mate, leading Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters. The findings are identical among a larger sample of all voting-age adults.
Biden’s current national margin over Trump among voters is slightly smaller than the 15-point margin in a poll taken last month and slightly larger than a survey in May when he led by 10 points.
An exotic dancer, a nuclear engineer, a QAnon enthusiast and Laura Loomer: The GOP race to represent Trump’s Palm Beach district
PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a congressional race where an acolyte of Roger Stone who’s been banned by Twitter and Facebook may not even be the most unconventional candidate, voters in the Republican primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District have a rich array of choices.
The six people competing in the Aug. 18 primary include a former burlesque dancer and wild animal exhibitor who did business in the same circles as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic; a Palm Beach neighbor of Mar-a-Lago who is supported by QAnon believers; and Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator and anti-Islam activist who calls herself “the most banned woman on the Internet” and who once handcuffed herself to the front door of Twitter’s office in New York.
There’s also an ex-cop, a nuclear engineer-turned college professor and a retired investigator for the IRS. Among the constituents they hope to represent: the president and first lady.
