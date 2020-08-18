Democratic convention embraces Black Lives Matter
WILMINGTON, Del. — The Democratic Party fully embraced the imagery and themes of the Black Lives Matter movement on its convention’s first night Monday, highlighting family members of Black men who have been killed by police and showing footage of marches through American cities.
At one point, the program was paused so viewers could observe a moment of silence for George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police ignited the current racial reckoning.
“When this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names,” said Philonise Floyd, one of George Floyd’s brothers, echoing one of the protesters’ slogans.
The demonstrators have urged Americans to remember the names of the victims of police brutality, rather than consigning them to anonymity as has happened so often in the past. Overall, the night’s program reflected a remarkable development in American politics, as a major party sought to associate itself fully with an emerging protest movement.
Michelle Obama’s ‘it is what it is’ becomes the buzziest sound bite on the Internet
Halfway through her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, Michelle Obama shifted to address what she called the “cold, hard truth.”
“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” the former first lady said, looking intently at the camera. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment.”
“He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she continued. Then she said with a sigh: “It is what it is.”
In a matter of moments, those last five words — it is what it is — went from an old platitude to the buzziest sound bite on the Internet, becoming the instant highlight of a speech anchoring the convention’s first night.
Kamala Harris has been a ‘quintessential big sister’ for Black female leaders for years
Angela D. Alsobrooks first read about Kamala D. Harris in Essence Magazine in 2009, when Alsobrooks was launching an underdog run for state’s attorney in the Maryland suburb where she grew up.
Harris was making history as the first Black woman to serve as district attorney in San Francisco. Alsobrooks (D), who was trying to accomplish the same feat in Prince George’s County, was impressed. But what really wowed her was that Harris was focused on restorative justice, long before the concept took hold among liberal prosecutors.
On the campaign trail, Alsobrooks began talking about how, if elected, she would implement initiatives like “Back on Track,” a program created by Harris that allowed first-time, nonviolent felony drug offenders to join a program that provided education and job training instead of jail time.