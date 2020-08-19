It follows a night during which Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic nomination for president in a virtual roll call and his wife, Jill, addressed the nation from a Delaware school.
Jill Biden downplays tense debate moment between Kamala Harris and her husband
During a morning television interview, Jill Biden downplayed a tense debate moment between her husband and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and brushed off attacks by President Trump about the former president’s cognitive abilities.
Jill Biden also disclosed that she plans to continue teaching if Joe Biden makes it to the White House, as she appeared on “CBS This Morning” as part of a series of interviews in the wake of her Tuesday night convention address.
Asked about an exchange over segregation and busing in a July 2019 Democratic presidential debate, Jill Biden said it did not deter her from being “really excited” to see Harris join her husband as his running mate.
“You know, Joe really admires strong women. Kamala is a strong woman. She’s fierce. She’s tough,” Jill Biden said.
During a separate appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Jill Biden said that she and Joe Biden agreed that Harris was the best choice of a vice-presidential candidate.
“Kamala was both of our choices,” Jill Biden said. “She’ll be a good debater, and more than that, she’ll be a good partner for Joe.”
Asked on CBS about Trump’s repeated suggestions that Joe Biden has lost a step, Jill Biden said he is working all day, every day on his campaign.
“There’s no question about that: Joe is busy every minute of the day,” she said.
During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Jill Biden said questions about her husband’s cognitive abilities are “ridiculous.”
Jill Biden also said she has no plans to stop teaching if her husband is elected president.
“Oh, yes, I will continue teaching. I’m a teacher. That’s who I am,” she said on MNSBC.
Kamala Harris’s dad was from Jamaica, where a fierce woman warrior once fought slavery
She was a warrior — the Harriet Tubman of Jamaica.
As Republicans question whether Kamala D. Harris, whose father was an immigrant from Jamaica and whose mother was an immigrant from India, is Black or even a descendant of enslaved Black people, they may want to consider the remarkable history of Nanny of the Maroons, a national hero in Jamaica.
Nanny, who appears on Jamaica’s $500 bill, was a fierce fighter who escaped slavery, freed more 1,000 enslaved Black people from sugar plantations in Jamaica and waged a war, defeating the British during the First Maroon War from 1720 to 1739.
Trump to stay put in Washington after two days of travel to battleground states; Pence heading to Wisconsin
President Trump, who touched down in four presidential battleground states during the first two days of the virtual convention staged by Democrats, is staying put in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump has no public events on his schedule released by the White House, a contrast to the beginning of the week that provided heavy counterprogramming to the Democratic National Convention.
On Monday, he made stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin. On Tuesday, he flew to Iowa and Arizona.
Vice President Pence, however, will be pressing the case of the Republican ticket with scheduled remarks Wednesday in Wisconsin. Pence plans to deliver a speech in Darien, Wis., titled, “Joe Biden’s Failure to Put American Workers First.”
Biden to address Hispanic, Black caucus gatherings
Ahead of Wednesday night’s convention proceedings, Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver taped remarks at a pair of virtual meetings of two key Democratic groups: the Hispanic Caucus and Black Caucus.
The former vice president also plans to hold a virtual fundraiser and address a virtual meeting of the convention delegation from Wisconsin, the state where the convention was supposed to be held and a key battleground state in November. In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton, helping him assemble his electoral college victory.
Speakers on Wednesday night’s program include Tony Evers, who in 2018 helped Democrats take back the governor’s mansion in Wisconsin.
Obama heaps praise on Biden in new ad
Ahead of the third night of the Democratic convention, the Biden campaign is debuting a new 60-second ad in which former president Barack Obama heaps praise on his former vice president, calling him “a resilient and loyal and humble servant.”
“The best part is he’s nowhere close to finished,” Obama says in the spot, which opens with footage of Obama presenting Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before leaving office in 2017.
Obama is among the Democratic luminaries scheduled to address the virtual Democratic convention on Wednesday night.
The story of Kamala and Doug, a match made in Hollywood (literally)
If Doug Emhoff had a slogan for how he campaigns on behalf of Kamala Harris, it would probably be: I’ve got you.
When Harris ended her presidential run in December, her husband posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram in which he smiles, sitting on a thin chair, with arms around Harris, as she leans on him — while remaining ready to jump back on her feet.
“I’ve got you @kamalaharris,” the caption reads. “As always.” Then a heart emoji.
When a protester jumped up onstage and lunged at Harris in 2019, Emhoff hopped into action and helped usher the protester away, another gesture that screamed: I’ve got you.
“There was something kind of superhero-ish about it,” says Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.
In contrast to Joe and Jill Biden, who have been married for more than 40 years and have been through multiple presidential campaigns together, this is Harris and Emhoff’s first.
Trump praises right-wing activist Laura Loomer after her Florida GOP primary win
Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist known for headline-grabbing stunts after getting kicked off social media platforms, won a Florida GOP primary on Tuesday — and then was quickly congratulated by her district’s most famous official resident.
Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago estate is in Loomer’s district, retweeted at least four posts about her win and tweeted himself: “Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”
Trump’s public support for a candidate who once called herself a #ProudIslamophobe, has called Muslims “savages” and has contributed to conspiracy theory site Infowars drew quick backlash from critics.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s convention speech serves as warning to Democratic establishment and Biden
The Democratic Party’s highly choreographed effort to show unity at its national convention this week experienced a brief interlude Tuesday night when one of the party’s most prominent liberal stars took the virtual stage — though only for a minute.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s move to nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president was entirely symbolic as the party rallies around nominee Joe Biden to challenge President Trump. But while the party gave the freshman congresswoman only one minute to speak, her message was a reminder to a potential President Biden: that the far-left is a force he will have to reckon with should he win in November.
“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care … and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” she said.