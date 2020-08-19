During a morning television interview, Jill Biden downplayed a tense debate moment between her husband and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and brushed off attacks by President Trump about the former president’s cognitive abilities.

Jill Biden also disclosed that she plans to continue teaching if Joe Biden makes it to the White House, as she appeared on “CBS This Morning” as part of a series of interviews in the wake of her Tuesday night convention address.

Asked about an exchange over segregation and busing in a July 2019 Democratic presidential debate, Jill Biden said it did not deter her from being “really excited” to see Harris join her husband as his running mate.

“You know, Joe really admires strong women. Kamala is a strong woman. She’s fierce. She’s tough,” Jill Biden said.

During a separate appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Jill Biden said that she and Joe Biden agreed that Harris was the best choice of a vice-presidential candidate.

“Kamala was both of our choices,” Jill Biden said. “She’ll be a good debater, and more than that, she’ll be a good partner for Joe.”

Asked on CBS about Trump’s repeated suggestions that Joe Biden has lost a step, Jill Biden said he is working all day, every day on his campaign.

“There’s no question about that: Joe is busy every minute of the day,” she said.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Jill Biden said questions about her husband’s cognitive abilities are “ridiculous.”

Jill Biden also said she has no plans to stop teaching if her husband is elected president.