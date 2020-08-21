Twenty seconds into his speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Brayden Harrington started to stutter.

He knew he would — it was the whole reason the 13-year-old was addressing millions of viewers from his bedroom. As he explained to kick off his speech, his life had changed after meeting Democratic nominee Joe Biden in February.

“He told me that we were members of the same club. We … ” Brayden said, shutting his eyes as he drew out an “s” sound, willing the word to emerge: “... stutter.”