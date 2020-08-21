Here are some significant developments:
- Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination, with a call for optimism at a time of fear.
- Biden offers sharp attack on Trump as a dark force and promises to be “an ally of the light” as president.
- Biden and Trump raise the stakes over voting on the last night of the Democrats’ convention.
‘Pure, unvarnished, courage’: A 13-year-old ‘regular kid’ with a stutter gave a must-watch convention speech
Twenty seconds into his speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Brayden Harrington started to stutter.
He knew he would — it was the whole reason the 13-year-old was addressing millions of viewers from his bedroom. As he explained to kick off his speech, his life had changed after meeting Democratic nominee Joe Biden in February.
“He told me that we were members of the same club. We … ” Brayden said, shutting his eyes as he drew out an “s” sound, willing the word to emerge: “... stutter.”
And then, he kept going — smiling, poised, and delivering a powerful message about how Biden, who has spoken openly of his own battle with a speech impediment, had inspired him to reach higher. On a night when Biden accepted the nomination and a parade of Democratic notables offered their visions for America, Brayden’s two-minute speech may have had the most visceral impact.
Wealthy donors poured millions into super PACs in July, new records show
With just a few months until the November election, wealthy donors poured millions of dollars into both Democratic and Republican super PACs focused on general election campaigns, according to new figures released in Federal Election Commission filings Thursday night.
Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to influence elections, as long as they do not coordinate directly with the campaigns they are helping.
Among top notable donors to Democratic super PACs in July:
- Kathryn Murdoch, co-founder and president of the Quadrivium Foundation and daughter-in-law of Rupert Murdoch, the conservative media mogul. She gave $300,000 to Unite the Country, the super PAC supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
- Democracy PAC, created by Democratic megadonor George Soros, which gave $1.5 million to Senate Majority PAC (SMP), which supports Senate Democrats. James Simons, major Democratic donor and hedge fund manager, gave another $1.5 million to SMP. Simons gave an additional $2.5 million to House Majority PAC to support House Democrats.
- Priorities USA, the nonprofit arm of the trio of pro-Biden outside groups, gave $2 million to its super PAC arm, Priorities USA Action. Donors to the nonprofit arm are not made public. Politically active nonprofits can raise and spend unlimited amounts on political activity, as long as it is not the primary reason the nonprofit exists.
On the Republican super PAC side:
- Timothy Mellon, the top donor supporting President Trump’s reelection and GOP congressional lawmakers, gave an additional $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, which supports Senate GOP.
- America First Priorities, the nonprofit arm of the main outside effort backing Trump’s reelection, gave $10 million to its super PAC arm, America First Action. Like Priorities USA, America First Policies does not disclose its donors.
Trump pledges to send law enforcement to polling places
President Trump pledged Thursday night that his campaign would send an array of state and local law enforcement officials to polling places to guard against voter fraud — an authority he lacks.
Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was going to “have an ability” to monitor and avoid fraud during the upcoming elections, Trump said, “We’re going to have everything.”
“We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement. And we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody and attorney generals,” Trump said.
He continued to rail against mail-in balloting, repeating unfounded claims that it would lead to widespread fraud.
“They may send them to all Democrat areas, not to the Republican areas as an example,” Trump asserted. “Could be the other way, too, but I doubt it.”
In a battleground Pennsylvania county, convention boosts Democrats’ hopes for a Biden win
High above a bend in the Susquehanna River, a half-dozen Trump campaign signs sprouted from the tidy green lawns of West Nanticoke in 2016. A solitary Clinton sign offered the only evidence of the competitive election raging across Pennsylvania — and nationwide.
On Thursday, Michael Wolfkiel walked his local streets, chatted with neighbors about the latest from the Democratic National Convention and scoured front yards to tally the score.
“Sixteen for Biden, four for Trump,” said the 62-year-old. “I thought this must be a pretty red neighborhood. Apparently not.”
The whole region was actually reliably Democratic for decades, helping to make Pennsylvania an essential building block in the Blue Wall. But the former coal-mining hub shifted dramatically toward the Republicans in 2016, reflecting the power of the president’s pitch in rural areas and small towns.