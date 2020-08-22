But Biden, joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) for an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, called that “the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus.”
Carter Center to create U.S.-based voting initiative to address ‘eroding’ democracy
The Carter Center’s global Democracy Program, which sends election monitors to nations to ensure voting is fair, is reportedly setting up a U.S.-based voting program ahead of the November elections.
It is an unprecedented step for the nonprofit organization, founded by former president Jimmy Carter, to involve itself in U.S. elections, underscoring fears about efforts to undermine the results of the upcoming presidential election.
David Carroll, director of the Democracy Program, told the Independent news outlet, which first reported the initiative, that it has worked in countries where there is “a significant potential for an important change in the quality of democracy” or where democracy is “under severe threat.”
“Until the last 10 years, we wouldn’t have thought of the U.S. in that category,” Carroll said. “But it’s been increasingly the view of the Carter Center that the state of democracy in the U.S. has been eroding.”
The Carter Center did not respond to request for comment from The Post. It appears the center is not proposing sending election observers throughout the country, but instead considering a more educational role by raising awareness and correcting misinformation about voting.
Carter, 95, spoke at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden on Tuesday night, saying Biden is the person to “restore America’s greatness.”
“We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people,” Carter said. “Joe Biden must be our next president.”
Democrats plot their own counterprogramming during RNC
As President Trump prepares to seize the national spotlight next week for a Republican convention in which he will pitch himself as the country’s last defense against lawlessness and disorder, his Democratic rivals are mounting an aggressive countereffort to brand him as an agent of chaos.
Democrats are preparing to release videos each day highlighting what they view as Trump’s biggest failures and showcasing the stark contrast between the president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Top party officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, will speak each day.
The party is attempting to cast everything about Trump as chaotic and disruptive, from the way he runs the presidency to what appears on his Twitter feed, from his approach to the coronavirus pandemic to the speaking lineup for his nominating convention.
House to vote today on Democrats’ Postal Service bill
The House is poised to vote Saturday on legislation to provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service and explicitly prohibit any operational changes amid widespread Democratic fears that the Trump administration is trying to disenfranchise millions of Americans casting mail ballots this November.
Democrats’ intent to move ahead on the bill underscores that embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a former Republican National Convention finance chairman, has failed to mollify members of Congress with his assurances that the agency will deliver “the nation’s election mail fully and on time” as he promised Friday.
The House, which had not planned to return to Washington until Sept. 14, was holding a rare Saturday session to debate and vote on the legislation. In addition to the infusion of money for the cash-strapped agency, the bill would ban the removal of mail-sorting machines and public mailboxes, reverse any operational changes that could delay service and require all official election mail be considered “first class.”
Trump’s not as popular with Republicans as he says
President Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is not 96 percent. He keeps saying it is, over and over, as recently as Thursday evening. Since mid-April, he has tweeted nearly two dozen times that 96 percent of Republicans approve of the job he’s doing. There’s no deviation from that figure, as you might expect if it was based on actual polling. Polls have margins of error, and margins of error introduce variability. But to hear Trump tell it, he’s been at a flat 96-percent approval among Republicans since April 10, even as his overall approval has varied between 40.1 percent and 44.4 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.
What was his approval rating before April 10, you may ask. Well, starting in early October 2019, it was 95 percent — over and over, two dozen times. Before that, it was 94 percent over about a three-month period. And before that, it was 93 percent, over about a six-month period.
In other words, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has, according to Trump, increased three percentage points over the past 20 months, and those increases were discrete, happening on three occasions. That the latter increases correspond to periods in which his presidency was threatened — first with the advent of the impeachment inquiry and second with the spread of the coronavirus — is just a coincidence, I’m sure.
Where’d that initial 93 percent rating come from? The first time he mentioned it was in February 2018, when he touted that level of support as measured in a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Which is a bit like doing Hall of Fame balloting from a random group of people at Yankee Stadium.
This year, CPAC’s straw poll had him at 95-percent approval, but that’s what he was already telling everyone, anyway.
This is not a scientific or representative poll, by the way, and it is not, as far as I know, something that is conducted over any extended period of time. Which suggests strongly that he’s just making it up.
It further suggests that as time passes, he’s bound to this idea that his support from Republicans is both stratospheric and climbing — a combination that you don’t have to be Icarus to see presents some challenges. I am very confident that, before the election, Trump will suddenly announce that his approval rating is 97 percent, or maybe higher, but he is definitely running out of headroom.
So what is Trump’s approval among Republicans? Well, polling conducted by The Post and ABC News has his recent approval at 82 percent, with two-thirds of Republicans strongly approving of the job he’s doing. That’s 14 points lower than what Trump says, a difference that a statistician would call “significant."
Trump threatens to use law enforcement to patrol polling places, invoking tactics used to scare voters of color
Nearly 30 years ago, a Republican Party program that dispatched off-duty police officers to patrol polling places in heavily Black and Latino neighborhoods in New Jersey triggered accusations of voter intimidation, resulting in a federal agreement that restricted for decades how the national GOP could observe voting.
Now, two years after those limits were lifted, President Trump has revived the idea of using law enforcement officers to patrol polling places, invoking tactics historically used to scare voters of color.
In an interview Thursday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump described law enforcement officers as part of a phalanx of authorities he hopes will monitor voting in November.
“We’re going to have everything,” the president said. “We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement, and we’re going to hopefully have U.S. attorneys and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals. But it’s very hard.”
Trump’s remarks are part of a pattern of comments in which he has suggested he is willing to take actions to impede how people cast their ballots this fall. He has repeatedly sought to undermine confidence in the November vote, making false claims about the integrity of mail-in balloting and raising the specter of widespread electoral fraud. Earlier this month, he floated the idea of withholding election money from states and refusing funding for the U.S. Postal Service so as to curtail the use of voting by mail.