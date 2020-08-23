In an interview on ABC News’s “This Week,” Bedingfield also asserted that Biden has not contracted covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, although she added that he has not yet been tested.
Civil rights protest, political demonstrations and fireworks: D.C. to host thousands amid coronavirus pandemic
Hours after the thick smoke of Trump’s fireworks show dissipates from the Mall, a crowd of thousands is expected to march Friday to the Lincoln Memorial for a civil rights protest calling on the nation to fulfill unkept promises of racial justice and equality.
The march — on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s seminal “I Have a Dream” speech — will conclude a week of large-scale events in the nation’s capital, including protests, a fireworks display marking the end of the Republican National Convention and Trump’s acceptance speech, which he is expected to give from the South Lawn of the White House.
The jam-packed week comes as the D.C. area continues to navigate a still-raging pandemic. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has doubled down on instructions to out-of-state visitors: Wear a mask, keep your distance and, if you’re traveling from one of the 29 states deemed a hot spot, quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
Trump looks to Republican convention for campaign reboot
Republicans will open their national convention Monday with an urgent mission: to convince voters pessimistic about the state of a country battered by the novel coronavirus, economic recession and racial upheaval that Trump deserves four more years at the helm.
Convention organizers say the president and his surrogate speakers will showcase optimism and inspire hope in a time of worldwide despair, with programming planned around the themes of “promise,” “opportunity” and “greatness” for the United States in a second Trump term.
“The big contrast you’ll see between the Democrats’ doom-and-gloom, Donald Trump-obsessed convention will be a convention focused on real people, their stories, how the policies of the Trump administration have lifted their lives, and then an aspirational vision toward the next four years,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an interview Saturday.
Amid resentment and fatigue, Latino activists frustrated with Democrats make peace with Biden. For now.
Lorena Aguayo-Márquez felt sad and tired and angry — sometimes all at once.
Amid an explosion of hunger and illness in Grand Rapids, Mich., the activist and community organizer had devoted countless hours to marshaling rent money and food donations for families that did not qualify for pandemic assistance because of their immigration status. As politicians praised working-class laborers in meatpacking plants and agricultural fields, many of them undocumented, she fumed that the government left those workers to fend for themselves if they became ill.
Now, Aguayo was in her bedroom catching up on video clips from the Democratic National Convention, hosted virtually this year because of the coronavirus. She took careful notes with a pen and notepad during a speech by Michelle Obama, who urged viewers to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.” Aguayo sat with the words.