The United States uses a system called the electoral college to elect presidents. Under this method, the candidate with the most votes nationwide doesn’t necessarily win the election, which was the case in 2016 with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and in 2000 with George W. Bush and Al Gore. (lt also happened three times in the 19th century.)

Each state is given a number of electors based on the size of its congressional delegation. The candidate who wins a majority of electors becomes president.

1. Number of electors for each state determined

Each state is allotted one elector for each U.S. representative and senator it has. Washington, D.C. doesn’t have representation in Congress, but it receives three electors, the same number as the least populous state.

# of representatives + 2 senators per state = Total electoral seats

MARYLAND The number of representatives depends on the state's population 8 representatives Each state has two senators 2 senators The minimum number of electoral votes a state can get is 3. That's also true for D.C. 10 electoral votes

The number of congressional seats each state gets is determined by the decennial census. The 2020 Census is happening right now, which means some states will have a different number of electoral votes for the next presidential election in 2024.

2. Electors are nominated

In most states, electors are nominated at party conventions and their names are given to the state’s election official.

3. Voters select electors on Election Day

Electors’ names do not usually appear on the ballot, but when Americans in each state vote for their choice of president, they are technically casting their ballot for the slate of electors representing the ticket.

4. Electoral votes are tallied for states/districts

Most states are winner-take-all for presidential elections. Whichever party’s slate of electors receives the most votes gets all of the electoral votes. There are two exceptions: Maine and Nebraska both give two at-large delegates to whoever wins the state overall, and then one to the winner of each individual congressional district.

5. Majority of electoral votes determines the winner

A candidate needs to win a majority of 538 electoral votes — 270 — to be elected president.

If no candidate wins a majority of electoral votes, the Senate chooses the vice president and the House chooses the president. But the House decision doesn’t work like normal: Each state’s delegation gets to cast a single vote, meaning that large states have the same weight as small states, similar to the Senate.

6. Electors ceremonially cast ballots for president

In December, in a largely ceremonial gesture, the electors cast ballots for president and vice president and are expected to follow the vote of their state.

On rare occasions, some electors have decided to cast their votes for a different candidate. These are known as “faithless electors,” and the behavior is protected by the Constitution. But a recent ruling of the Supreme Court stated that a state is allowed to require presidential electors to support the winner of its popular vote and may punish or replace those who don’t.

The votes are counted at a joint session of Congress, and the president is officially elected and later inaugurated on Jan. 20.

