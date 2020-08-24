Pompeo to address convention from Jerusalem
In a departure from the care his predecessors took not to say a word about politics, at least publicly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his presence felt at the Republican National Convention with a videotaped speech from Jerusalem.
“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account that he often seeds with photos of himself with his dog. “See you all on Tuesday night!”
Although his aides are stressing his remarks will be made in his personal capacity, they will be made from Israel, his first stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East. It is not clear where he will tape his remarks, or exactly when.
A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.
“Secretary Pompeo will address the convention in his personal capacity,” the official said.
“No State Department resources will be used. Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo's appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”
His speech is not the only departure from the norm. Trips by the top U.S. diplomat are usually choreographed days or sometimes weeks in advance, with a full schedule of his meetings released before he flies out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
While the State Department has announced that Pompeo will visit Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel, it has not said the order in which he will hopscotch around the region.
GOP set to renominate Trump in person, mostly masked
CHARLOTTE — The renomination of Trump will take place today in humbler conditions than the Republican National Committee had planned. Representatives of 57 states and territories will gather in a room of the Charlotte Convention Center, in chairs positioned six feet apart. They will stand and deliver their delegates to the Trump-Pence ticket. By lunchtime, the business of the 2020 convention will be over.
“Just logistically, this thing is going to be remarkable,” said Ron Kaufman, a Massachusetts RNC member who led the search for a convention site. “We spent a couple years planning a convention in Charlotte, then for two months it was going to be in Jacksonville, and now we’re here. It’s going to be different, but the work between the RNC and the campaign is the best I’ve ever seen.”
To enter the convention center, delegates and party officials had to abide by North Carolina’s strict covid-19 guidelines, including a deep nasal swab and a daily temperature check. Face coverings were strongly encouraged, but before the program began, mask usage among state party leaders and delegates was mixed. Stickers and signs in the convention center, which portrayed an elephant and a stick figure standing six feet apart, were obeyed outside; in the hall, some delegates held conversations standing closer together.
It was a departure from the way Democrats handled their own “virtual convention,” with delegates from around the country discouraged from going to the party’s hub in Milwaukee. The DNC asked delegations to record videos from their states, reporting the number of votes for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.
Here, each delegation was allowed a maximum of six attendees and will select a representative to announce how many votes the president received from their states. A camera stood at the back of the room for delegates to practice their remarks, some of them mixing promotions for their states with criticism of the Democratic Party and its ticket. Some pulled down their face masks as they practiced, and some left them on.
There’s no suspense about the outcome. The president won all but one of the delegates available in this year’s primaries, caucuses and state conventions — one went to former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, who ended his campaign on March 18.
DNC welcomes Republican convention with ad accusing Trump of ‘deadly mismanagement’ of the coronavirus
The Democratic National Committee welcomed the arrival of the Republican National Convention with a new television ad accusing Trump of “job-destroying incompetence and deadly mismanagement” of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Welcome to the RNC, Republican National Chaos,” the narrator says in the 30-second spot, which opens with a scene of downtown Charlotte. “Because Trump is meeting the covid moment with job-destroying incompetence and deadly mismanagement, students and teachers are left to themselves, the jobless left without a lifeline, grandparents left to die alone, an economy left to perish.”
“Because Trump has no plan for covid, nothing will change, because Trump won’t change,” the narrator continues. “Enjoy the convention.”
The ad is part of larger efforts to counter the messaging of Republicans this week as the party gets its turn to spotlight Trump and his second-term agenda.
Mike Pence hopes four years of subservience to Trump paves his path to the presidency
Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” He marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge just a few feet from Lewis as they retraced the historic route, and posed for a photo at the foot of the span — the Indiana Republican in crisp gray and the Georgia Democrat in somber black, their shoulders touching.
But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration. Only after the White House distributed a perfunctory proclamation on the death in Trump’s name did Pence feel comfortable releasing a statement of his own, memorializing Lewis as not just an “icon” but also “a colleague and a friend.”
That hesitation — deferring to Trump for cues, and then following his lead — was classic Pence. It exemplified the well-honed subservience of a man who once governed his home state of Indiana but who as vice president has transformed himself into a loyal student and servant of Trump — binding his political ambitions to a mercurial and capricious boss now at risk of losing in November.
Trump to touch down in Charlotte at time of roll call
Trump is scheduled to land on Air Force One in Charlotte late Monday morning, right around the time Republican convention delegates are scheduled to announce the results of their roll-call vote for the presidential nomination.
An advisory released by the White House makes no mention of activities related to the GOP convention, but there is widespread speculation that Trump will acknowledge his renomination in some way.
After he touches down in Charlotte, his schedule calls for him to head west to Mills River, N.C., to visit Flavor First Growers and Packers, a facility that grows and packs regional produce, then ships it to grocery stores and wholesalers.
Since mid-May, the facility has partnered with a group called Baptists on Mission as part of Farmers to Families, a $3 billion Department of Agriculture program that buys food from farmers that would otherwise go uneaten, according to a report by the Asheville Citizen Times.
More than two dozen former GOP lawmakers announce they back Biden
More than two dozen former Republican members of Congress, including former senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, announced their support for Biden on Monday as part of a launch of a “Republicans for Biden" group, deliberately timed for the first day of the GOP convention.
“In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” the campaign said in a statement. “These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as President have superseded partisanship.”
The list includes some former lawmakers who have already announced support for Biden, including senators Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia.
Former House members on the list include Steve Bartlett of Texas, Bill Clinger of Pennsylvania, Tom Coleman of Missouri, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Charles Djou of Hawaii, Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma, Wayne Gilchrest of Maryland, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Bob Inglis of South Carolina, Jim Kolbe of Arizona, Steve Kuykendall of California, Ray LaHood of Illinois, Jim Leach of Iowa, Connie Morella of Maryland, Mike Parker of Mississippi, Jack Quinn of New York, Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island, Chris Shays of Connecticut, Peter Smith of Vermont, Alan Steelman of Texas, Bill Whitehurst of Virginia, Dick Zimmer of New Jersey, and Jim Walsh of New York.
The Biden campaign also announced that Flake would deliver remarks on Monday about the group’s effort to gather more Republican support.
Trump’s second-term agenda includes a ‘return to normal’ from covid-19 next year
As Republican delegates prepare to renominate Trump, his campaign on Monday unveiled a bullet-point agenda for his second term, including a pledge to “return to normal” from the coronavirus in 2021, allow school choice for every child in the United States and enact congressional term limits.
The agenda is broken into 10 categories: jobs, eradicate covid-19, end U.S. reliance on China, health care, education, “drain the swamp,” defend the police, end illegal immigration, innovate for the future and “America First” foreign policy. Each category contains several initiatives.
On health care, for example, Trump says he would cut prescription drug prices, lower insurance premiums and cover all preexisting conditions. The blueprint provides no details on how he would achieve these goals.
Other agenda items include prosecuting drive-by shootings as acts of terrorism, denying federal contracts to companies that outsource to China, blocking undocumented immigrants from access to an array of social services programs and partnering with other nations to clean the world’s oceans.
Republicans to forgo adoption of platform
CHARLOTTE — Republicans will officially forgo the creation of a party platform Monday, approving a series of resolutions that condemn “cancel culture,” endorse “America First principles” and otherwise link their agenda to Trump.
“The 2020 Republican National Convention will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention,” reads a resolution that was approved by Republican delegates in Charlotte and will be voted through by the full committee Monday in the city’s convention center. “All platforms are snapshots of the historical contexts in which they are born, and parties abide by their policy priorities, rather than their political rhetoric.”
This will be the first year since the founding of the Republican Party more than 160 years ago that it does not enter the general election with an official platform. In recent years, a platform committee has been formed by party leaders and delegates, hammering out a quadrennial document of principles that can stretch to dozens of pages.
In May, the Trump campaign floated the idea of scrapping the platform committee, and delegates gathered in this city, where the convention has been scaled down to a few hours, obliged. Delegates began arriving days ago for a smaller summer meeting that dealt with most party business, adopting seven resolutions that are expected to be approved as the party nominates Trump for a second term.
Among the other resolutions are a call to “reduce or phase out American-dependence on any foreign source of medicine” and a “complete overhaul of the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946,” which would dismantle the current regulatory state and allow the president “to drain the swamp.” The party will condemn “cancel culture” and declare “solidarity against anti-Italian and anti-Catholic prejudice” by defending celebrations of Christopher Columbus.
“The expansion of Western Civilization, and the establishment of the United States of America, has led to an ever-improving, free and equal society benefiting all Americans,” the resolution reads.
Another resolution condemns the Southern Poverty Law Center, accusing the civil rights group of anti-conservative bias. “The federal government should not view this organization as a legitimate foundation equipped to provide actionable information to DHS or any other government agency,” it reads.
Democrats, who had scaled down their convention before Republicans, held their own platform meetings via Zoom in the days before the party’s meeting last week.
More than 500,000 mail ballots were rejected in the primaries. That could make the difference in battleground states this fall.
More than 534,000 mail ballots were rejected during primaries across 23 states this year — nearly a quarter in key battlegrounds for the fall — illustrating how missed delivery deadlines, inadvertent mistakes and uneven enforcement of the rules could disenfranchise voters and affect the outcome of the presidential election.
The rates of rejection, which in some states exceeded those of other recent elections, could make a difference in the fall if the White House contest is decided by a close margin, as it was in 2016, when Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by roughly 80,000 votes.
This year, according to a tally by The Washington Post, election officials in those three states tossed out more than 60,480 ballots just during primaries, which had significantly lower voter turnout than what is expected in the general election. The rejection figures include ballots that arrived too late to be counted or were invalidated for another reason, including voter error.
Biden and Harris push back on GOP attacks in their first joint TV interview
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) pushed back Sunday night on accusations that they would defund police departments and increase taxes on the middle class or that the presidential nominee is facing mental decline, three narratives that Republicans have promoted and are expected to focus on as their convention begins Monday.
In the Democratic duo’s first joint television interview, aired Sunday night on ABC, Biden reiterated his support for increasing funding to police departments — and noted that President Trump’s budget would cut grants to local law enforcement.
“I don’t want to defund police departments. I think they need more help, they need more assistance,” Biden said. His policing plan, which has been criticized by more liberal elements of his party, would give $300 million more to departments for community policing efforts.