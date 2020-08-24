CHARLOTTE — The renomination of Trump will take place today in humbler conditions than the Republican National Committee had planned. Representatives of 57 states and territories will gather in a room of the Charlotte Convention Center, in chairs positioned six feet apart. They will stand and deliver their delegates to the Trump-Pence ticket. By lunchtime, the business of the 2020 convention will be over.

“Just logistically, this thing is going to be remarkable,” said Ron Kaufman, a Massachusetts RNC member who led the search for a convention site. “We spent a couple years planning a convention in Charlotte, then for two months it was going to be in Jacksonville, and now we’re here. It’s going to be different, but the work between the RNC and the campaign is the best I’ve ever seen.”

To enter the convention center, delegates and party officials had to abide by North Carolina’s strict covid-19 guidelines, including a deep nasal swab and a daily temperature check. Face coverings were strongly encouraged, but before the program began, mask usage among state party leaders and delegates was mixed. Stickers and signs in the convention center, which portrayed an elephant and a stick figure standing six feet apart, were obeyed outside; in the hall, some delegates held conversations standing closer together.

It was a departure from the way Democrats handled their own “virtual convention,” with delegates from around the country discouraged from going to the party’s hub in Milwaukee. The DNC asked delegations to record videos from their states, reporting the number of votes for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

Here, each delegation was allowed a maximum of six attendees and will select a representative to announce how many votes the president received from their states. A camera stood at the back of the room for delegates to practice their remarks, some of them mixing promotions for their states with criticism of the Democratic Party and its ticket. Some pulled down their face masks as they practiced, and some left them on.