Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday defended his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a promoter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory who this month won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

In a Washington Post Live interview, Jordan said he knew little about the sprawling conspiracy theory movement, which the FBI has identified as a potential domestic terrorism threat.

“I don’t even know what QAnon is,” Jordan told The Post’s Karen Tumulty. “I haven’t taken the time to look into it because I think it’s ridiculous.”

QAnon has been core to numerous violent acts, according to law enforcement, including two killings, a kidnapping, vandalism of a church and a heavily armed standoff near the Hoover Dam.

Despite the FBI’s warnings, a number of prominent Republicans — including President Trump — have been dismissive of the baseless conspiracy theory and have declined to disavow it. On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he didn’t know much about QAnon and suggested that the FBI would be better off focusing on other issues.

Jordan described Greene on Monday as “a conservative Republican” and said he “didn’t even know there was any talk of her linkage to QAnon or whatever” when he endorsed her.

“I just knew that she was a conservative Republican who cares about the same things that I did, the president does, and frankly, most Americans — and certainly, a majority of Republicans in her district, as evidenced by the fact that she won, and she won big,” Jordan said.

Greene has also made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, asserting that Black people are “held slaves to the Democratic Party,” likening the election of the first two Muslim women to Congress to an “Islamic invasion of our government,” and calling George Soros, the liberal Jewish donor and Holocaust survivor, a “Nazi himself trying to continue what was not finished.”

Jordan also criticized the media Monday for questioning Republicans about QAnon.

“You know, you guys are the ones focused on QAnon when we’ve got other big issues that we need to be addressing,” he said. “I don’t even know what they’re about or what they do, and frankly don’t care, because I think what little I’ve heard about it from you guys in the press, they seem strange to me. So, it’s not something I care about, not something I spend any time on.”