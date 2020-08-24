Kimberly Klacik, whose viral ad urged Black Baltimore voters to abandon Democrats, to speak
Kimberly Klacik, whose viral campaign ad last week showed her walking the streets of Baltimore suggesting Democrats don’t care about Black voters, is slated to speak tonight to discuss ways Republicans can rally voters in “inner cities."
Klacik, who is Black, is the Republican nominee running for the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings’s seat against Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), the former NAACP chief who handily defeated Klacik in a special election in April and now faces a rematch in November in the solidly blue 7th District.
Klacik’s inclusion on the stage fast-tracks her unusual political ascension, which has been framed by several viral moments over the last year. Most recently, her ad, “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats,” was viewed more than 11 million times after Trump shared it on Twitter last week. Urging people to vote for her, he said, “Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city!”
Democratic super PAC airs ad featuring Michael Cohen during Republican convention week
As the Republican National Convention kicks off, the Democratic super PAC American Bridge is airing ads featuring Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, warning Americans that the president "can’t be trusted, and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”
Versions of the ad will air on TV and online this week, the group said.
“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer and confidant. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump," Cohen says in the ad. “I was part of creating an illusion. Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you.”
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, making false statements, lying to Congress and committing campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments to two women who during the 2016 campaign alleged having affairs with Trump years ago. Trump denies the allegations.
In the ad, Cohen acknowledges his own crimes. “The president is going to talk to you about law and order," he says. "That’s laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment – myself included.”
But he mainly keeps his focus on Trump, telling viewers that the president “thinks we’re all gullible, a bunch of fools.”
“If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not,” Cohen says.
The ad concludes with Cohen telling Americans, “You don’t have to like me. But please, listen to me.”
Cohen had been serving his sentence, which runs until November 2021, at a federal prison in New York. He was released in May due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, then abruptly retaken into custody last month after meeting with a probation officer to discuss the terms of his home confinement, which would have prohibited him from speaking to the media or publishing his book while serving the remainder of his sentence. His lawyers filed a lawsuit saying those terms violated his First Amendment rights. A federal judge agreed and ordered Cohen’s release.
Cohen has said his book is due out in September and would include unflattering information about Trump.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ad.
Trump holds campaign-style event on tarmac in North Carolina
President Trump had already delivered a highly partisan 52-minute address to delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte on Monday when he boarded Marine One for a short flight to nearby Fletcher, N.C., for an official White House event with a local food mission.
Trump disembarked the presidential helicopter to the notes of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” a campaign staple, on the public address speakers. A large group of supporters on the tarmac held Trump signs and wore red, white and blue. The president grabbed a microphone and gave what sounded like a condensed, five-minute version of the remarks he had made to the RNC.
He mocked North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) for ordering an economic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic that forced the RNC to cancel most in-person events this week. He boasted about the economy, reducing taxes and cutting regulations. He asserted that a vaccine for the pandemic will come soon.
Unlike Trump’s RNC remarks, however, video of this appearance was carried on the White House website and posted to its YouTube channel, a signal that the event was being treated as official business of the nation’s chief executive. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, wearing matching sunglasses, stood smiling just behind him.
“Is anybody going to be watching television on Thursday evening?” Trump asked, referring to his formal renomination acceptance speech. The crowd cheered.
“Because, really, the job we’ve done is incredible, it’s incredible, and none of us get any credit for it.”
Presidents from both parties have long combined official White House events with campaign events, including rallies and fundraisers, on a single out-of-town trip — a way to defer costs from their campaign onto American taxpayers who foot the bill. Although the campaigns are responsible for paying for partisan political events, recent administrations, including Trump’s, have employed a secretive formula that is not made public for prorating the costs. As The Washington Post reported on Monday, however, Trump has gone beyond his predecessors in blurring the lines between governing and campaigning.
Charlie Kirk, one of Trump’s surrogates to young voters, will speak tonight
Charlie Kirk, one of the scheduled speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention, has been a rapidly rising star on the right as one of the President Trump’s most vocal and prominent validators among young voters.
In 2012, Kirk founded Turning Point USA, a growing activist group of young conservatives with a presence on more than 2,000 college campuses nationwide, according to its website. Kirk has traveled the country to visit colleges as part of his “Culture War” tour, which has also featured the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.
“I’ll tell you, Charlie is some piece of work, who is mobilizing a new generation of pro-American student activists,” the president said of Kirk at a Turning Point Action event in Arizona in June. “That’s what you are, and really smart. And you’ll be up here someday.”
He also leads Students for Trump, which the president’s campaign says will try and activate 1 million new college-age voters in key battleground states this fall.
Trump ally and potential future presidential candidate Nikki Haley addresses convention Monday
Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is making good on her promise upon departing the Trump administration to campaign for President Trump and not to run for anything herself this year.
Her convention address Monday is her most high-profile appearance on Trump’s behalf so far, but she is expected to campaign for him through the election.
Frequently mentioned as a potential future Republican presidential candidate, the former South Carolina governor raised her national profile in the U.N. job, especially on issues involving Iran. If she ran in 2024, she would be strong competition for Vice President Pence, should he run for president.
Haley was an original member of Trump’s Cabinet and is nearly unique in having left on good terms. Since announcing her departure nearly two years ago, Haley has written a book, started a conservative advocacy group and generally kept her political powder dry.
Pompeo to address convention from Jerusalem; Democrats denounce move as ‘disgrace,’ ‘stunt’
In a departure from the care his predecessors took not to say a word about politics, at least publicly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his presence felt at the Republican National Convention with a videotaped speech from Jerusalem.
“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account that he often seeds with photos of himself with his dog. “See you all on Tuesday night!”
Although his aides are stressing his remarks will be made in his personal capacity, they will be made from Israel, his first stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East. It is not clear where he will tape his remarks, or exactly when.
A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.
“Secretary Pompeo will address the convention in his personal capacity,” the official said.
“No State Department resources will be used. Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo's appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”
Democrats on Monday sharply criticized Pompeo over the move.
“Secretary Pompeo is making a mockery of a sacred American office by choosing to speak at the Republican convention as a sitting secretary of state," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “He exacerbates this disgrace by using a taxpayer-financed foreign trip to pull off this stunt. This is a violation of both the Hatch Act and the State Department’s policy against Senate-confirmed appointees appearing at partisan political events.”
He added: “Moreover, no secretary of state should ever use a foreign nation as a political prop for partisan gain."
Pompeo’s speech is not the only departure from the norm. Trips by the top U.S. diplomat are usually choreographed days or sometimes weeks in advance, with a full schedule of his meetings released before he flies out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
While the State Department has announced that Pompeo will visit Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel, it has not said the order in which he will hopscotch around the region.
GOP convention has a few regular folks among the boldface names
Republicans are sprinkling some of what convention organizers call “everyday Americans” among the elected officials, Trump family members and others speaking Monday night. All were chosen to make a point about GOP priorities or policies, or to highlight people doing good for their communities.
Among them are Rebecca Friedrichs, a veteran public school teacher from California who sued the state teachers union over mandatory dues, and Natalie Harp, also from California, who credits Trump’s 2018 Right to Try Act with saving her life. The law broadens access to experimental drugs.
Others include Tanya Weinreis, a small-business owner and first responder in Montana, and Amy Johnson Ford, a nurse practitioner from Bedford, Va., who will address health-care access for rural communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is also Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., two years ago. He blames Democrats for school discipline policies that he says allowed a troubled student to remain a danger to classmates. His story is part of an effort to show Trump as the law-and-order candidate.
And although Mark and Patricia McCloskey are better known than the others, the St. Louis couple who stood on their lawn with guns as a Black Lives Matter protest passed by are also part of the convention’s focus on regular people. A news release from convention organizers said the McCloskeys “exercised their second amendment rights to defend their home.”
The Second Amendment protects civilian gun ownership.
“Though the news media attempted to ‘cancel’ them, the McCloskey’s have stood by their commitment to personal liberty and Constitutional rights,” the news release read.
Rep. Jordan defends endorsement of QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday defended his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a promoter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory who this month won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
In a Washington Post Live interview, Jordan said he knew little about the sprawling conspiracy theory movement, which the FBI has identified as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
“I don’t even know what QAnon is,” Jordan told The Post’s Karen Tumulty. “I haven’t taken the time to look into it because I think it’s ridiculous.”
QAnon has been core to numerous violent acts, according to law enforcement, including two killings, a kidnapping, vandalism of a church and a heavily armed standoff near the Hoover Dam.
Despite the FBI’s warnings, a number of prominent Republicans — including President Trump — have been dismissive of the baseless conspiracy theory and have declined to disavow it. On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he didn’t know much about QAnon and suggested that the FBI would be better off focusing on other issues.
Jordan described Greene on Monday as “a conservative Republican” and said he “didn’t even know there was any talk of her linkage to QAnon or whatever” when he endorsed her.
“I just knew that she was a conservative Republican who cares about the same things that I did, the president does, and frankly, most Americans — and certainly, a majority of Republicans in her district, as evidenced by the fact that she won, and she won big,” Jordan said.
Greene has also made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, asserting that Black people are “held slaves to the Democratic Party,” likening the election of the first two Muslim women to Congress to an “Islamic invasion of our government,” and calling George Soros, the liberal Jewish donor and Holocaust survivor, a “Nazi himself trying to continue what was not finished.”
Jordan also criticized the media Monday for questioning Republicans about QAnon.
“You know, you guys are the ones focused on QAnon when we’ve got other big issues that we need to be addressing,” he said. “I don’t even know what they’re about or what they do, and frankly don’t care, because I think what little I’ve heard about it from you guys in the press, they seem strange to me. So, it’s not something I care about, not something I spend any time on.”
Rachael Bade and Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.
Biden, Harris to be tested regularly for covid-19
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), will now be regularly tested for the novel coronavirus, in a shift from earlier protocol, his campaign said Monday afternoon.
Both candidates will be tested “on a regular basis,” along with any staff who interact with them. A campaign official also said that should Biden or Harris ever have a confirmed positive result, it will be made public.
Biden has previously said that he has not been tested and, on the advice of his health advisers, has not sought one because he has not had symptoms. For months, those near him have been required to wear masks and keep socially distant, and Biden has said the Secret Service agents protecting him are tested.
Those who attended and worked at the convention events last week in Wilmington, Del., had to be tested daily. But during an appearance Sunday, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that Biden had not undergone the same process.
“He has not been tested,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.” “However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and … moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet.”
Biden’s advisers have previously encouraged him to hold events outdoors when possible, and he has not used the rapid testing system that the White House uses to test everyone that comes into contact with President Trump. But early on, even when he was not leaving his property, he was displaying and wearing a mask.
“For the entirety of this outbreak, Joe Biden has lived his values, modeling and strongly encouraging responsible behavior to keep Americans safe while proposing the kind of desperately needed national strategy for defeating this pandemic that Donald Trump still has not provided,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign.
“This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s commitment to turn the page on Trump’s catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years,” he added.
GOP gets permit for Washington Monument fireworks Thursday
A fireworks display at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention this week is set to light up the sky over the Washington Monument late Thursday after the National Park Service issued a permit enabling the GOP to use the southern portion of the memorial grounds.
The fireworks will begin about 11:30 p.m., after Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House. They are expected to last about five minutes, according to the permit. The GOP will pay for the full cost of the event, officials said, including any degradation to the turf area around the monument and recovery costs to cover the Park Service’s issuance of the permit and management or monitoring of the event.
Four early takeaways from the contentious House hearing on the Postal Service
For the second time in just a few days, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is facing critical questions from Congress about his handling of the Postal Service right before an election largely expected to be conducted by mail.
On Friday, DeJoy spoke to a Republican-controlled Senate committee. On Monday, he testified to a much less friendly Democratic-controlled House committee. Here are four takeaways from his testimony so far.
Former Arizona GOP senator Jeff Flake makes a conservative case for Biden
Former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) endorsed Biden as the best candidate for conservative voters Monday in a speech that fiercely condemned Trump and the current state of partisan politics in the country.
Flake argued that four more years of Trump would do more to damage the conservative movement than four years of Biden, who he predicted could restore civility and decency to the country. Trump, he said, had already betrayed the three conservative principles that once formed the core of the Republican Party: the embrace of limited government, a commitment to free trade, and a commitment to strong American leadership around the world.
“Indifference to the truth or to the careful stewardship of the institutions of American liberty is not conservative. Disregard for the separation of powers, the centerpiece of our constitutional system, is not conservative. Governing by tweet is not conservative. It’s not even governing,” Flake said. “And to the refrain that, ‘Well it’s all about the Supreme Court,’ I say: To fall back on Supreme Court appointments as the last remnant by which we define a once-vibrant conservative movement should offer little solace to conservatives.”
A central member of the Biden campaign’s Republicans for Biden effort, Flake published a book in 2017, “The Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” that was critical of Trump and his political movement. Later that year, after polls showed him trailing in the Republican primary in Arizona, he chose not to run for reelection and retired. He voted for a third-party presidential candidate in 2016, and has previously said he could not support Trump’s reelection.
“Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified,” Flake said in a speech on the Senate floor in 2017. “And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy.”
He returned to those same themes Monday, arguing that the course of the national political dialogue was an emergency that needed to be addressed in November. He cited former Arizona senator Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.), as a conservative role model for this view, since Goldwater endorsed a Democrat for Congress in 1992 over a Republican who he thought would not represent the party well.
“Decency shouldn’t be that hard. But apparently it is,” Flake said. “You know what is easy? Name calling, demagoguery, the politics of vengeance is easy. Dehumanization requires very little talent. By raging against each other, our minds, vacant of reason and reeling of ill will with tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, we have given in to the horrible tribal impulse to mistake our opponents for our enemies.”
He listed off several actions by Trump that should prevent his reelection — his attack on a Hispanic judge for his heritage, his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his claim that “the only way we are going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”
“America’s best days are ahead,” Flake concluded. “Go Joe.”
RNC wraps up Trump-Pence nomination: ‘Our candidates show up!’
CHARLOTTE — The Republican National Convention officially nominated the Trump-Pence ticket for a second term at 1:49 p.m., after two welcomed but unorthodox appearances by the president and vice president.
“I hope you realize the difference between Republican and Democratic conventions,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the convention’s chairman. “Our candidates show up!”
The president received 2,050 delegates, a unanimous vote after a series of primaries that set turnout records for an incumbent with no serious challenger. Three opponents had filed for the primaries, but only former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld stayed in the race past Super Tuesday, and the single delegate he won was reassigned to the president.
That put an end to the work of a convention that was rebooted twice due to states’ covid-19 restrictions. There was no “virtual” element to the Charlotte convention, with every delegate statement and speech delivered in person. The Pence and Trump interruptions caused only a little confusion. Tennessee’s delegation representative, who had been waiting at a microphone, was preempted by the president. Convention Secretary Vicki Drummond began to close the vote while Wyoming RNC committeewoman Marti Halverson, the final delegation representative in the alphabetical roll call, was waiting to speak.
“Last but not least …” joked Drummond, after recognizing Wyoming.
The convention adjourned until tonight, when the RNC’s prime-time programming will begin at Washington’s Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.
New York attorney general sues Trump Organization, revealing state investigation into the company’s financial dealings
The New York attorney general is investigating Trump’s private business for allegedly misleading lenders by inflating the value of its assets, the attorney general’s office said Monday in a legal filing.
In the filing, signed by a deputy to Attorney General Letitia James, the attorney general’s office said it is investigating Trump’s use of “Statements of Financial Condition” — documents Trump sent to lenders summarizing his assets and debts.
The filing asks a New York state judge to compel the Trump Organization to provide information it has been withholding from investigators — including a subpoena seeking an interview with the president’s son Eric.