Former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) endorsed Biden as the best candidate for conservative voters Monday in a speech that fiercely condemned Trump and the current state of partisan politics in the country.

Flake argued that four more years of Trump would do more to damage the conservative movement than four years of Biden, who he predicted could restore civility and decency to the country. Trump, he said, had already betrayed the three conservative principles that once formed the core of the Republican Party: the embrace of limited government, a commitment to free trade, and a commitment to strong American leadership around the world.

“Indifference to the truth or to the careful stewardship of the institutions of American liberty is not conservative. Disregard for the separation of powers, the centerpiece of our constitutional system, is not conservative. Governing by tweet is not conservative. It’s not even governing,” Flake said. “And to the refrain that, ‘Well it’s all about the Supreme Court,’ I say: To fall back on Supreme Court appointments as the last remnant by which we define a once-vibrant conservative movement should offer little solace to conservatives.”

A central member of the Biden campaign’s Republicans for Biden effort, Flake published a book in 2017, “The Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” that was critical of Trump and his political movement. Later that year, after polls showed him trailing in the Republican primary in Arizona, he chose not to run for reelection and retired. He voted for a third-party presidential candidate in 2016, and has previously said he could not support Trump’s reelection.

“Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified,” Flake said in a speech on the Senate floor in 2017. “And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy.”

He returned to those same themes Monday, arguing that the course of the national political dialogue was an emergency that needed to be addressed in November. He cited former Arizona senator Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.), as a conservative role model for this view, since Goldwater endorsed a Democrat for Congress in 1992 over a Republican who he thought would not represent the party well.

“Decency shouldn’t be that hard. But apparently it is,” Flake said. “You know what is easy? Name calling, demagoguery, the politics of vengeance is easy. Dehumanization requires very little talent. By raging against each other, our minds, vacant of reason and reeling of ill will with tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, we have given in to the horrible tribal impulse to mistake our opponents for our enemies.”

He listed off several actions by Trump that should prevent his reelection — his attack on a Hispanic judge for his heritage, his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his claim that “the only way we are going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”