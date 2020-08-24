GOP gets permit for Washington Monument fireworks Thursday
A fireworks display at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention this week is set to light up the sky over the Washington Monument late Thursday after the National Park Service issued a permit enabling the GOP to use the southern portion of the memorial grounds.
The fireworks will begin about 11:30 p.m., after Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House. They are expected to last about five minutes, according to the permit. The GOP will pay for the full cost of the event, officials said, including any degradation to the turf area around the monument and recovery costs to cover the Park Service’s issuance of the permit and management or monitoring of the event.
Four early takeaways from the contentious House hearing on the Postal Service
For the second time in just a few days, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is facing critical questions from Congress about his handling of the Postal Service right before an election largely expected to be conducted by mail.
On Friday, DeJoy spoke to a Republican-controlled Senate committee. On Monday, he testified to a much less friendly Democratic-controlled House committee. Here are four takeaways from his testimony so far.
Former Arizona GOP senator Jeff Flake makes a conservative case for Biden
Former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) endorsed Biden as the best candidate for conservative voters Monday in a speech that fiercely condemned Trump and the current state of partisan politics in the country.
Flake argued that four more years of Trump would do more to damage the conservative movement than four years of Biden, who he predicted could restore civility and decency to the country. Trump, he said, had already betrayed the three conservative principles that once formed the core of the Republican Party: the embrace of limited government, a commitment to free trade, and a commitment to strong American leadership around the world.
“Indifference to the truth or to the careful stewardship of the institutions of American liberty is not conservative. Disregard for the separation of powers, the centerpiece of our constitutional system, is not conservative. Governing by tweet is not conservative. It’s not even governing,” Flake said. “And to the refrain that, ‘Well it’s all about the Supreme Court,’ I say: To fall back on Supreme Court appointments as the last remnant by which we define a once-vibrant conservative movement should offer little solace to conservatives.”
A central member of the Biden campaign’s Republicans for Biden effort, Flake published a book in 2017, “The Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” that was critical of Trump and his political movement. Later that year, after polls showed him trailing in the Republican primary in Arizona, he chose not to run for reelection and retired. He voted for a third-party presidential candidate in 2016, and has previously said he could not support Trump’s reelection.
“Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified,” Flake said in a speech on the Senate floor in 2017. “And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy.”
He returned to those same themes Monday, arguing that the course of the national political dialogue was an emergency that needed to be addressed in November. He cited former Arizona senator Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.), as a conservative role model for this view, since Goldwater endorsed a Democrat for Congress in 1992 over a Republican who he thought would not represent the party well.
“Decency shouldn’t be that hard. But apparently it is,” Flake said. “You know what is easy? Name calling, demagoguery, the politics of vengeance is easy. Dehumanization requires very little talent. By raging against each other, our minds, vacant of reason and reeling of ill will with tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, we have given in to the horrible tribal impulse to mistake our opponents for our enemies.”
He listed off several actions by Trump that should prevent his reelection — his attack on a Hispanic judge for his heritage, his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his claim that “the only way we are going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”
“America’s best days are ahead,” Flake concluded. “Go Joe.”
RNC wraps up Trump-Pence nomination: ‘Our candidates show up!’
CHARLOTTE — The Republican National Convention officially nominated the Trump-Pence ticket for a second term at 1:49 p.m., after two welcomed but unorthodox appearances by the president and vice president.
“I hope you realize the difference between Republican and Democratic conventions,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the convention’s chairman. “Our candidates show up!”
The president received 2,050 delegates, a unanimous vote after a series of primaries that set turnout records for an incumbent with no serious challenger. Three opponents had filed for the primaries, but only former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld stayed in the race past Super Tuesday, and the single delegate he won was reassigned to the president.
That put an end to the work of a convention that was rebooted twice due to states’ covid-19 restrictions. There was no “virtual” element to the Charlotte convention, with every delegate statement and speech delivered in person. The Pence and Trump interruptions caused only a little confusion. Tennessee’s delegation representative, who had been waiting at a microphone, was preempted by the president. Convention Secretary Vicki Drummond began to close the vote while Wyoming RNC committeewoman Marti Halverson, the final delegation representative in the alphabetical roll call, was waiting to speak.
“Last but not least …” joked Drummond, after recognizing Wyoming.
The convention adjourned until tonight, when the RNC’s prime-time programming will begin at Washington’s Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.
New York attorney general sues Trump Organization, revealing state investigation into the company’s financial dealings
The New York attorney general is investigating Trump’s private business for allegedly misleading lenders by inflating the value of its assets, the attorney general’s office said Monday in a legal filing.
In the filing, signed by a deputy to Attorney General Letitia James, the attorney general’s office said it is investigating Trump’s use of “Statements of Financial Condition” — documents Trump sent to lenders summarizing his assets and debts.
The filing asks a New York state judge to compel the Trump Organization to provide information it has been withholding from investigators — including a subpoena seeking an interview with the president’s son Eric.
Trump addresses RNC in Charlotte, with misinformation about mail voting and ‘rigged’ election
CHARLOTTE — Trump made a last-minute appearance at the Republican National Convention’s roll call, delivering a rambling speech to delegates after he passed the nomination threshold.
Greeted by cheers of “four more years,” Trump joked that he might deserve two more terms in office because of the investigations into his 2016 campaign.
“If you want to really drive them crazy, you say 12 more years,” Trump said, instantly prompting some chants of “12 more years."
Trump’s stop by the convention was not advertised, but not quite a surprise. Secret Service had prepared the room for guests who would require extra security, and Vice President Pence, who appeared midway through the roll call, told the crowd that a “friend” would show up soon. Trump is scheduled to give his formal acceptance speech Thursday from the White House.
Delegates who had largely stayed at their tables when Pence spoke crowded toward the front of the room to hear the president, who talked briefly about the administration’s response to covid-19 before talking about TV coverage of the convention, the restrictions that prevented an in-person event in the state, energy pipelines, international trade deals, judicial appointments, and his false refrain that the election would be “rigged” by the expansion of mail voting.
“They’re trying to steal the election from Republicans," Trump said, without evidence. “Just like they did it last time, with spying.”
The unscripted remarks were sometimes contradictory. He criticized Democratic nominee Joe Biden for telling ABC News that he would “shut down” the country if medical experts said it was necessary to combat the pandemic, but also claimed that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would end the state’s restrictions as soon as the election was over.
“You have a governor who’s in a total shutdown mood,” Trump said. “On November 4, I guarantee you it’ll all open up.”
Trump spoke for more than 50 minutes, and some delegates moved back to their seats as he circled around familiar themes.
“They want no guns. They want no oil and gas. And they want no God," Trump said of Democrats, while criticizing news channels that were not breaking in to cover the daytime portion of the convention. “CNN didn’t have our roll call. I call it MSDNC. It’s true, it’s a branch of the Democrats, right?”
While the Trump campaign released 50 priorities for a second term last night, the president referred to only a few of them. He pledged to “create 10 million jobs in the first 10 months,” and he said that an executive order that would drive down prescription drug prices by using trade powers would go into effect soon.
The president left the stage to the Village People’s “YMCA,” and the roll call continued with the state of Tennessee.
Trump campaign promises ‘a few surprises’ for convention opening night
Republicans plan to celebrate “the great American story” during their convention this week, a theme the Trump-Pence reelection campaign calls optimistic and a contrast to the “dark” portrait painted by Democrats last week.
Previewing the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, a campaign official said the speaking roster will include “a few surprises” along with the night’s headliners. Those include former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
Also speaking Monday are former NFL star Herschel Walker and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple whose armed response to a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home became a video sensation this summer. The campaign official said the pair were “exercising their Second Amendment."
Monday’s theme is “Land of Promise,” which the campaign says honors “the promises President Donald J. Trump has kept since his first presidential campaign.”
Trump will “make an appearance” each night, but will not speak each night, the official said. On Monday, he will be featured meeting with health-care workers and other first responders.
Republicans nominate Trump for second term
CHARLOTTE — With cheers of “four more years” and several standing ovations, Republicans here nominated President Trump for a second term with unanimous support. The president crossed the delegate threshold when the roll call got to New York.
“We have crime ravaging our streets,” New York Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy said as the state delivered its 94 delegates. “That is what America will see if a Biden-Harris regime runs our country.”
Unlike the Democrats’ virtual showcase last week, Republicans held their roll call in person.
“Only President Trump will eliminate the coronavirus and rebuild the economy,” North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley said at the start of the roll call.
Some delegation leaders loaded their remarks with praise for the president and criticism of the Democratic ticket. Arkansas’s delegation added that in 2016, Trump had defeated “former resident Crooked Hillary,” Alabama’s delegation touted that its voters had the “highest approval of President Trump” of any state, and Arizona’s delegation praised the “miles and miles and miles of big, beautiful wall” built by the president.
“He isn’t defunding the police; he is defending the police,” said Florida GOP chairman Joe Gruters, introduced as the party leader in Trump’s adopted home state. “Americans want an operator at the other end of that 911 call.”
Other delegations talked up their history, or the job growth they’d seen before the pandemic, confidently talking about how the president would restore it. David Bossie, a presidential ally and RNC committeeman from Maryland, described the state as “home to the Underground Railroad,” while MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, leading Minnesota’s delegation, said that “disastrous Democratic leadership” had been exposed by this summer’s unrest. The pandemic was sometimes shorthanded as the “China plague” and “Wuhan virus,” and other Republicans often got praise from the floor.
“They have completely transformed our judicial system,” said Kentucky RNC committee member KC Crosbie, touting both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Just imagine what they can do in another term.”
The roll call, which typically occurs on the Tuesday of a four-day convention week, had been moved up to keep some party business in Charlotte before prime-time RNC programming anchored in Washington. Delegates paused midway through to hear from Vice President Pence, who hinted that the president would stop by before his speech in western North Carolina this afternoon.
Pence makes unannounced appearance at convention center
Pence, who was formally renominated as vice president earlier Monday, made an unscheduled appearance at the convention center, delivering a pep talk to delegates and pledging to “work my heart out” to ensure a second term for Trump.
“So men and women of the Republican National Convention: It’s on. Now is the time,” Pence said during brief remarks that came amid a break in the roll call vote to renominate Trump.
Pence is scheduled to deliver a longer address Wednesday night from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
On Monday, he teased that Trump would also be stopping by the proceedings in Charlotte, saying, “I got a feeling you might just see a friend of mine at the Republican National Convention today.”
Pence rattled off several issues on which he said Republicans differ from Democrats, including support for gun rights, support for the police and opposition to abortion.
“I couldn’t be more proud to be a vice president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” Pence said.
Biden calls for police accountability after latest shooting in Wisconsin
Democratic nominee Joe Biden called Monday for a full investigation into a police shooting in Wisconsin, saying the shots fired by police as a Black man tried to get into his car after disobeying their orders “pierce the soul of our nation.”
The Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, who remains in serious condition, sparked protests that turned violent in Kenosha, Wis., overnight, and the city instituted a curfew until 7 a.m. At the time of the shooting, police were responding to a domestic incident.
“Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief,” Biden said in the statement. “And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force.”
“This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable. These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally,” Biden continued.
Earlier in the morning, the Democratic Party organized a call with Biden supporters, in part to rebut claims that Biden was not sufficiently supportive of police.
“Joe Biden has stood with law enforcement since he has been in the Senate. That is not a question,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who is a former police officer. She said the real issue was distinguishing between support for the police and holding police misconduct accountable.
Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield also said President Trump’s focus on a “law and order” message was ineffective, pointing to Trump’s poor polling around his response to the protests this summer.
“He likes to make this argument about what life will look like in Joe Biden’s America, while quite literally using footage from Donald Trump’s America,” Bedingfield said. “I think the contrast on law and order could not be stronger. I think Donald Trump has continuously tried to inflame tensions.”
Left-leaning groups want GOP convention broadcast with 1-minute delay
A coalition of left-leaning groups is asking television executives for a one-minute delay in the Republican National Convention prime-time broadcast to provide time for journalists to fact-check the speeches and presentations in real time.
“We have already seen Americans die due to disinformation around the covid-19 pandemic and the search for a treatment. We have also seen an increase in hate crimes, police brutality, and racial injustice due to inflammatory and racist disinformation on the news,” according to the letter, sent by UltraViolet, Higher Heights Political Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Emily’s List Women Vote!, BlackPAC and other groups.
The letter was addressed to executives at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS. The groups noted that in the past, cable networks have cut away from live events such as the White House briefing to provide quick fact-checking of inaccurate comments and said they hope a similar arrangement will be made for the convention, which starts tonight and airs through Thursday evening.
The Republicans who won’t be speaking at the convention, and what that says about the GOP
It’s not news that there are members of the Republican Party who don’t like the direction Trump is taking it.
While most Republican members of Congress have lined up dutifully behind Trump, a handful have resigned as they protested his ways, such as former senator Jeff Flake (Ariz.). One former party statesman, the late senator John McCain (Ariz.), spent the final year of his life speaking out against Trump’s worldview. One current senator and 2012 presidential nominee, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), voted this year to convict the president on one count in his impeachment trial.
But the speaker lineup at this week’s Republican National Convention underscores the fractures among the party’s current elected officials, especially as they face the possibility that they won’t have Trump leading them this time next year and that tying themselves to him could also cost them their jobs.
Trump heads to Charlotte ahead of roll call to nominate him
Trump is headed to Charlotte on Air Force One on Monday morning, with landing scheduled around the time Republican convention delegates plan to announce the results of their roll-call vote for the presidential nomination.
An advisory released by the White House makes no mention of activities related to the GOP convention, but there is widespread speculation that Trump will acknowledge his renomination in some way.
After he stops in Charlotte, Trump’s schedule calls for him to head west to Mills River, N.C., to visit Flavor First Growers and Packers, a facility that grows and packs regional produce, then ships it to grocery stores and wholesalers.
Since mid-May, the facility has partnered with a group called Baptists on Mission as part of Farmers to Families, a $3 billion Agriculture Department program that buys food from farmers that would otherwise go uneaten, according to a report by the Asheville Citizen Times.
Republicans renominate Pence for vice president
CHARLOTTE — Republicans sped through their bureaucratic work at this year’s convention on Monday morning, with former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker nominating Mike Pence for vice president and delegates approving the motion unanimously.
“How exciting is it that we’ve nominated Mike Pence!” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, after delegates, led by representatives from Indiana, had a short standing ovation.
The truncated convention moved quickly through its bureaucratic business, approving the resolutions passed by RNC members last week, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) presiding. He also informed delegates that it would take just 17 seats to flip the House after New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s party switch and the special election victory of California Rep. Mike Garcia.
“We got a Democrat to re-register as a Republican,” McCarthy said. “In California, we did something we had not done in 22 years: We took a Democrat seat, and we won it for a Republican.”