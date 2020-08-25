Democrats are sharply criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday with a videotaped speech from Jerusalem — a break with a tradition established by his predecessors of staying out of partisan politics.

“Secretary Pompeo is making a mockery of a sacred American office by choosing to speak at the Republican convention as a sitting secretary of state,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “He exacerbates this disgrace by using a taxpayer-financed foreign trip to pull off this stunt. This is a violation of both the Hatch Act and the State Department’s policy against Senate-confirmed appointees appearing at partisan political events.”

Former Obama administration official Wendy Sherman, who is a Democratic delegate, called Pompeo’s decision “unprecedented.”

“At a time when peace and security in Middle East is so tough, Jerusalem should not be a prop for the RNC, and [Pompeo] should not be tarnishing the office of SecState. Unprecedented and wrong,” she wrote on Twitter.

Pompeo aides have stressed his remarks will be made in his personal capacity. He plans to deliver them from a stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East.

“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account that he often seeds with photos of himself with his dog. “See you all on Tuesday night!”

A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they’re about to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.