Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has made her fourth endorsement of the cycle against one of her House colleagues, backing Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse in his challenge to Rep. Richard E. Neal, the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

“When AOC took on an entrenched incumbent, she changed the Democratic Party for the better,” Morse tweeted after Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC, Courage to Change, announced its support. “It would be an honor to serve alongside her in Congress to fight for progressive change that benefits working families.”

Morse, whose campaign has gained traction since an effort to smear him was uncovered by the Intercept, was already supported by Justice Democrats and a number of other groups that have focused on electing liberal primary challengers this cycle, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Early voting in the state primary began Saturday, and both candidates have gotten air cover from other PACs: Fight Corporate Monopolies for Morse, and the Democratic Majority for Israel for Neal.

Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed three other Justice Democrats this year, as the left has made gains in competitive primaries. She backed Jessica Cisneros, who narrowly lost a race in Texas against Rep. Henry Cuellar, and endorsed Jamaal Bowman, who unseated Rep. Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.). The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is the most senior member of Congress to lose a primary this year. Ocasio-Cortez also backed Marie Newman, who defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski (Ill.) in a rematch of their 2018 race, and with the help of pro-abortion-rights groups like NARAL.

Neal, who’s represented western Massachusetts in Congress since 1989, is viewed skeptically by liberals for his slower-than-expected effort to seek President Trump’s tax returns, and is seen by the party’s left wing as a threat to its 2021 agenda if Democrats win control of the White House. In an interview Monday, Neal said he was onboard for Biden’s policy agenda, much of which would need to get through his tax-writing committee.

“I’ve already been talking to the Biden people,” Neal said. “They certainly know I support the idea of the public option. We’re in full accord on infrastructure. I want to expand the earned-income tax credit to single filers, and I want to expand child care.”