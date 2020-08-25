Trump to pardon in prime time Jon Ponder, an ex-felon who now runs a program helping others with re-entry after prison
Jon Ponder, listed among this evening’s featured speakers, has received a full pardon from the president, according to a video posted by the White House that is expected to be shown during tonight’s convention.
Ponder had been in and out of the prison system for assaults and a string of bank robberies, but during his last time in jail found faith and turned his life around. After he was released he founded HOPE for Prisoners, a nonprofit that provides re-entry services to people released from prison.
In 2018, Ponder visited the White House for a National Day of Prayer event, accompanied by his friend Richard Beasley, a former FBI agent who arrested Ponder 16 years ago.
Beasley was also listed among the speakers tonight.
In March, Ponder received a state pardon from Nevada, yet awaited a full federal pardon from Trump that he hoped would come.
In a 7-minute video published online by the White House Trump is shown signing and presenting an emotional Ponder his pardon.
“Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption,” Trump says in the video.
Sen. Rand Paul, onetime Trump critic, will speak tonight
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was a sharp critic of Trump when they ran against each other in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries but in the years since has emerged as a close ally.
The two men have golfed together several times, and Trump counts Paul as one of his strongest defenders on Capitol Hill.
House Democratic bill aims to curb political activity by Postal Service board members, executives
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Tuesday introduced legislation to prohibit the Postal Service Board of Governors, the postmaster general and the deputy postmaster general from holding political positions while in office. The bill also would restrict nominees for the postmaster general and the deputy postmaster general to those who have not participated in political activity four years before their appointment.
The “Nonpartisan Postmaster General Act” comes in the wake of a contentious hearing Maloney led on Monday into the decisions by embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime GOP donor, and Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the Postal Board of Governors and former chairman of the Republican National Committee. DeJoy, who was the lead fundraiser for the Republican National Convention host committee, resigned from his fundraising role and became head of the postal agency in June.
Since then, the agency’s operational changes have led to mail backlogs and deliveries across the country, and Democrats have raised concerns about DeJoy’s political connections and the impact of his leadership on the timely delivery of mail ballots for the November election. DeJoy and Duncan have vehemently rejected claims of political motives.
“Congress passed a law in 1970 to reform the Postal Service and ensure that it is independent and removed from politics, but President Trump has turned that law on its head,” Maloney said in a statement.
Members of the Board of Governors are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The postmaster general is appointed by the Board of Governors. Duncan was confirmed as chairman in 2018.
In the announcement of her legislation on Tuesday, Maloney raised concerns about Duncan’s past donations to Trump’s campaign and a major Republican super PAC, and his appearance in a prerecorded video filmed for the opening night of the Republican National Convention. He is shown as one of more than a dozen representatives from Kentucky supporting the president’s renomination. The Postal Service said Duncan’s appearance was done in his personal capacity rather than in his official role and that the video was not filmed on government property.
Trump to hold naturalization ceremony, sign pardon during tonight’s speech
President Trump is expected to hold a naturalization ceremony for new American citizens from the White House during tonight’s speech, Republicans familiar with the convention planning say.
He is also expected to sign a pardon for Jon Ponder, the CEO of Hope for Prisoners, a post-prison reentry program, who is expected to speak tonight. The events are designed to show that the president does support some legal immigration — though he has slashed the numbers significantly as president — and highlight his work toward criminal justice reform.
First lady Melania Trump is also expected to speak about coming to the country, officials say. The events show how the president is looking to use the trappings of incumbency during the convention and will mark his appearances on Tuesday evening, the officials familiar with the convention said.
Ocasio-Cortez endorses challenger to House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has made her fourth endorsement of the cycle against one of her House colleagues, backing Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse in his challenge to Rep. Richard E. Neal, the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.
“When AOC took on an entrenched incumbent, she changed the Democratic Party for the better,” Morse tweeted after Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC, Courage to Change, announced its support. “It would be an honor to serve alongside her in Congress to fight for progressive change that benefits working families.”
Morse, whose campaign has gained traction since an effort to smear him was uncovered by the Intercept, was already supported by Justice Democrats and a number of other groups that have focused on electing liberal primary challengers this cycle, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Early voting in the state primary began Saturday, and both candidates have gotten air cover from other PACs: Fight Corporate Monopolies for Morse, and the Democratic Majority for Israel for Neal.
Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed three other Justice Democrats this year, as the left has made gains in competitive primaries. She backed Jessica Cisneros, who narrowly lost a race in Texas against Rep. Henry Cuellar, and endorsed Jamaal Bowman, who unseated Rep. Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.). The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is the most senior member of Congress to lose a primary this year. Ocasio-Cortez also backed Marie Newman, who defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski (Ill.) in a rematch of their 2018 race, and with the help of pro-abortion-rights groups like NARAL.
Neal, who’s represented western Massachusetts in Congress since 1989, is viewed skeptically by liberals for his slower-than-expected effort to seek President Trump’s tax returns, and is seen by the party’s left wing as a threat to its 2021 agenda if Democrats win control of the White House. In an interview Monday, Neal said he was onboard for Biden’s policy agenda, much of which would need to get through his tax-writing committee.
“I’ve already been talking to the Biden people,” Neal said. “They certainly know I support the idea of the public option. We’re in full accord on infrastructure. I want to expand the earned-income tax credit to single filers, and I want to expand child care.”
Neal is the only member of Massachusetts’s all-Democratic congressional delegation who does not support the Green New Deal, which Ocasio-Cortez made her first priority after joining Congress. She’s already appeared in ads for Sen. Edward J. Markey, the sponsor of the Green New Deal in the Senate.
Secretary of State Pompeo to speak tonight from Jerusalem
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the convention while ostensibly on a diplomatic mission in Israel, stoking outrage by breaking a long-standing precedent of separating diplomats from electoral politics.
He will become the first sitting secretary of state to address a national political convention in modern times, delivering his remarks from the picturesque roof of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.
A former congressman from Kansas, Pompeo is said to be politically ambitious, and he has dabbled in national politics and traveled domestically to Iowa and other politically important states while serving as secretary of state. He is widely considered a possible future presidential candidate, perhaps in 2024.
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has been invited to attend Trump’s convention speech
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a promoter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory who this month won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that she has been invited to attend Trump’s GOP convention speech at the White House this week.
“I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.”
The FBI has identified QAnon as a potential domestic terrorism threat. Adherents of the conspiracy theory believe Trump is battling a cabal of “deep state” saboteurs who worship Satan and traffic children for sex.
Greene has also made racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, and CNN reported Tuesday that she has spread the false “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory and previously wrote that the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, was an "inside job.”
Trump earlier this month praised Greene as a “future Republican Star,” tweeting that she is “strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!”
Lauren Boebert, the Republican nominee for a competitive House seat in Colorado, also tweeted Tuesday that she has been invited to attend Trump’s Thursday speech. Boebert has signaled that she is open to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.
First night of GOP convention draws 15.8 million viewers, 3 million less than Democratic convention
The first night of the Republican National Convention drew 15.8 million viewers in the 10-to-11 p.m. hour, when the major broadcast and cable news networks aired the proceedings live.
That figure marks a significant drop in ratings, compared with previous Republican National Convention opening nights and the first night of last week’s Democratic National Convention, which drew 18.8 million viewers.
In 2016, the first night of the GOP convention drew 22.5 million total viewers, up from the 20.6 million total viewers who tuned in to the first night of coverage in 2012.
The total for Night 1 this year was compiled by aggregating the viewership for Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News.
Not surprisingly, Fox News attracted the most viewers of any network Monday night, drawing just over 7 million in the 10 p.m. hour. CNN came in a very distant second with just over 2 million viewers during the same time period.
Overall, the audience was much smaller in the 25-to-54-year-old age group that is key to advertisers — only 3.9 million viewers from that demographic tuned in.
During the opening night of last week’s Democratic convention, MSNBC led all TV news networks with 5.1 million total viewers, followed by CNN with 4.8 million and Fox News in third place with 2.1 million.
House panel launches investigation into planned Pompeo convention speech
A House panel is launching an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned videotaped address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) said Tuesday.
“.@SecPompeo’s participation in the #RNCConvention during the course of official @StateDept work is not only unacceptable, but appears that it may also be illegal,” Castro, chairman of the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on oversight and investigations, said in a tweet. “I’ve launched a @HouseForeign investigation.”
The move comes as Biden’s campaign and other Democrats are accusing Pompeo of using his office for political gain. In a statement earlier Tuesday, Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield said the planned speech — a break with tradition from Pompeo’s predecessors, who largely stayed out of partisan politics — “isn’t just an abuse of taxpayer dollars, it undermines the critical work being done by the State Department.”
She added, “Even by this administration’s abysmally low standards, Secretary Pompeo’s decision to serve as an errand boy for the President’s re-election on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic mission, and his decision to use one of our closest partners as a political prop in the process, is absolutely disgraceful.”
Pompeo aides have stressed his remarks will be made in his personal capacity. He plans to deliver them from a stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East.
“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account. “See you all on Tuesday night!”
A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.
“No State Department resources will be used,” the official said. “Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo’s appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”
Trump’s Black supporters lift attacks from the Internet to convention prime time
Former football great Herschel Walker rhapsodized about how Donald Trump had once accompanied his family to Disney World. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, took the stage to affirm the “goodness of America.”
Black advocates for Trump speaking on the opening night of the Republican convention sought to soften the image of a president whom, polls show, many Americans consider a racist. Then there was Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat who noted that “all hell broke loose” when he endorsed Trump earlier this year.
“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones said Monday.
His words stood out, offering a rare onstage link to an alternate online universe that has been the hub for much of the energy behind efforts by Black conservatives to boost Trump. In that world, far from the speeches presented on national TV this week, Black influencers who have built their brands on their controversial support for Trump are using extreme tactics to tear down the president’s Black critics.
Trump campaign says White House is ‘safe and secure place’ for his convention speech
Trump campaign director of press communications Erin Perrine on Tuesday pushed back against criticism of the president’s decision to deliver his GOP convention speech at the White House, arguing that the move is one that will keep him safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a Washington Post Live interview, Perrine dismissed concerns about the legality of Trump’s choice of venue, saying, “That’s a question for the lawyers and the White House counsel.”
She then noted that Trump’s speech comes as the coronavirus pandemic is still sweeping across the United States. “This is a safe and secure place for him to be able to deliver what will be an exceptional message to the American people,” Perrine told The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers.
Democrats and ethics experts have raised objections to Trump’s use of the White House as a political backdrop for his acceptance speech Thursday. The Office of Special Counsel told lawmakers earlier in the month that Trump and Vice President Pence are exempt from civil regulations under the Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from taking part in some forms of political activity. That office later clarified it had made no ruling on the criminal provisions in the law.
David Nakamura contributed to this report.
In Oklahoma, GOP challenger will be set for one of the most endangered freshman Democrats
The long Republican primary in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District is coming to an end, as the party nominates a challenger to Rep. Kendra Horn, one of the country’s most endangered Democratic freshmen.
On June 30, Republican activist Terry Neese got the most votes in a nine-way primary, boosted by advertising and an endorsement from the Club for Growth. The runner-up was state Sen. Stephanie Bice, whom the club pilloried for backing a tax increase that was passed by the entirely Republican-run legislature. And the policy disagreements between the two were minor: Either candidate is ready to run as an ally of the president, in a district he carried comfortably.
The resulting race has been a scramble for advantage on character. At the final pre-primary debate, Bice attacked Neese because the front door of her company “has a sign that says no firearms allowed,” while Neese scoffed that anyone could doubt her Second Amendment bona fides.
“Have any of you looked at my commercials and seen the gun that I carry?” Neese said. “I carry a .44.”
The Oklahoma City-based district, which backed Trump by 13 points, actually shifted left in 2016: Mitt Romney had won it by 18 points four years earlier. The vast majority of votes today will come from Oklahoma County, which Neese carried by nine points in the primary. Bice did worse in the district’s other two counties, Pottawatomie and Seminole; anything less than an upset in the city and its suburbs will deliver a victory to Neese, who also won the endorsement of June’s third-place finisher, businessman David Hill.
Republicans are targeting this seat in November no matter who wins the primary, but as in many districts that flipped two years ago, Democrats will start with a cash advantage. Horn finished the primary with $2.6 million in the bank; Neese and Bice each headed into this runoff with less than $100,000 left to spend.
Three more states, two cities join legal effort to block USPS service disruptions
Three more states and two large cities have joined the legal effort to block service disruptions at the U.S. Postal Service, arguing that the delays threaten voter access this fall and infringe on states’ constitutional authority to run elections.
Led by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), the lawsuit was filed in federal court in D.C. on Tuesday against Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Postal Service. Hawaii, New Jersey, San Francisco and New York City also joined the suit.
Much like two earlier lawsuits filed by 22 Democratic state attorneys general, the latest action argues that operational changes made this year at the Postal Service, including the removal of sorting machines and curtailment of overtime, have caused delivery delays affecting American lives in a range of ways, including timely receipt of prescription drugs and benefit checks.
“President Trump repeatedly, emphatically, and openly attempted to undermine mail-in voting efforts and the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to ensure the timely delivery of ballots,” the new suit states. “At the same time, Trump Administration officials were directing changes in the agency’s processes.
The lawsuit also alleges that the delays have threatened the ability of states to administer the Nov. 3 election, in which millions of Americans plan to vote by mail to avoid the risk of novel coronavirus infection at in-person polling locations. It also alleges that the Postal Services did not follow proper procedure for making operational changes, including giving states time to comment on proposed adjustments
Specifically, the lawsuit argues that the defendants violated the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, the Postal Reorganization Act and the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” said James, the New York attorney general. “We will do everything in our power to stop the president’s power grab and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November.”
N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest suggests Biden ‘probably won’t make it’ to Inauguration Day 2021
Several Republicans have made an issue of Biden’s age during the presidential campaign, but few have gone as far as North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R), who suggested at a campaign event Sunday that Biden might not live to see Inauguration Day 2021.
Forest, who is running to unseat Gov. Roy Cooper (D), made the remarks at an indoor rally where many attendees appeared not to be wearing masks.
“Could you imagine having Kamala Harris as president of the United States?” Forest said, prompting boos from the crowd. “I mean, we all know that Sleepy Joe probably won’t make it to January 20th. So Kamala Harris, good chance she could be your president. That’s not funny. That is just not — the most leftist candidate in the history of the United States. That’s what you’re going to get, folks.”
At 77, Biden would be the oldest candidate elected president. Trump, 74, is the oldest person to win a first term as president, which he did at age 70.
Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp also recently mocked Biden’s age and suggested that Harris may soon be president if Biden wins the White House.
“She knows she’s going to be president probably six months after, if he were to get elected,” Schlapp said at an Aug. 16 “Women for Trump” event in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
The North Carolina gubernatorial race was expected to be close, but polling in recent months has shown the incumbent governor with a wide lead over his challenger after getting positive approval ratings for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an NBC News-Marist poll last month, Cooper took 58 percent among registered voters, compared with 38 percent for Forest.
David Weigel and Amber Phillips contributed to this report.