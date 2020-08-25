Biden’s campaign on Tuesday accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of using his office for political gain ahead of a planned videotaped address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem.

In a statement, Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield said the planned speech — a break with tradition from Pompeo’s predecessors, who largely stayed out of partisan politics — “isn’t just an abuse of taxpayer dollars, it undermines the critical work being done by the State Department.”

“Every day America’s diplomats abroad proudly represent our country — not a political party — but Mike Pompeo’s repeated and blatant use of his office for overtly political purposes only serves to undercut their work, and it further weakens the critical alliances and global relationships that have already been so badly damaged by this administration’s recklessness,” Bedingfield said.

"Even by this administration’s abysmally low standards, Secretary Pompeo’s decision to serve as an errand boy for the President’s re-election on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic mission, and his decision to use one of our closest partners as a political prop in the process, is absolutely disgraceful.”

Pompeo aides have stressed his remarks will be made in his personal capacity. He plans to deliver them from a stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East.

“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account that he often seeds with photos of himself with his dog. “See you all on Tuesday night!”

A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they’re about to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.

“No State Department resources will be used,” the official said. “Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo’s appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”

Pompeo’s plans have drawn criticism from other Democrats.

“Secretary Pompeo is making a mockery of a sacred American office by choosing to speak at the Republican convention as a sitting secretary of state,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “He exacerbates this disgrace by using a taxpayer-financed foreign trip to pull off this stunt.”

Former Obama administration State Department official Wendy Sherman, who is a Democratic delegate, called Pompeo’s decision “unprecedented.”