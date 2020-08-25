Republicans began their nominating convention Monday with dark denunciations of Democrats and warnings about a future controlled by “radical liberals,” while praising President Trump’s stewardship of the country, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 173,000 Americans.
Biden campaign says planned Pompeo convention speech is ‘absolutely disgraceful’
Biden’s campaign on Tuesday accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of using his office for political gain ahead of a planned videotaped address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem.
In a statement, Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield said the planned speech — a break with tradition from Pompeo’s predecessors, who largely stayed out of partisan politics — “isn’t just an abuse of taxpayer dollars, it undermines the critical work being done by the State Department.”
“Every day America’s diplomats abroad proudly represent our country — not a political party — but Mike Pompeo’s repeated and blatant use of his office for overtly political purposes only serves to undercut their work, and it further weakens the critical alliances and global relationships that have already been so badly damaged by this administration’s recklessness,” Bedingfield said.
"Even by this administration’s abysmally low standards, Secretary Pompeo’s decision to serve as an errand boy for the President’s re-election on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic mission, and his decision to use one of our closest partners as a political prop in the process, is absolutely disgraceful.”
Pompeo aides have stressed his remarks will be made in his personal capacity. He plans to deliver them from a stop on a hastily arranged trip to the Middle East.
“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted Sunday from his personal account that he often seeds with photos of himself with his dog. “See you all on Tuesday night!”
A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they’re about to discuss Pompeo’s personal actions, said care has been taken to distinguish his speech from his professional duties.
“No State Department resources will be used,” the official said. “Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo’s appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”
Pompeo’s plans have drawn criticism from other Democrats.
“Secretary Pompeo is making a mockery of a sacred American office by choosing to speak at the Republican convention as a sitting secretary of state,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “He exacerbates this disgrace by using a taxpayer-financed foreign trip to pull off this stunt.”
Former Obama administration State Department official Wendy Sherman, who is a Democratic delegate, called Pompeo’s decision “unprecedented.”
“At a time when peace and security in Middle East is so tough, Jerusalem should not be a prop for the RNC, and [Pompeo] should not be tarnishing the office of SecState. Unprecedented and wrong,” she wrote on Twitter.
Nikki Haley’s bet that Trumpism will outlast Trump
When she left the Trump administration after just two years as ambassador to the United Nations — an announcement made a month before Republicans would go on to lose their majority in Congress in the midterm elections — it was perplexing. Nikki Haley was one of the rarest figures in the Trump administration, liked and trusted beyond his base and Trump himself.
The “will she run for president when Trump is gone?” buzz has never left her since.
That’s why Haley was one of the most politically interesting figures to speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention — or arguably any night. She appeared to be trying to strike the balance again as someone who unquestionably supports Trump but who also secretly might be looking forward to the day when he isn’t president anymore.
Melania Trump is about to give her biggest speech in four years. The Trump campaign hopes she can be its secret weapon.
On the eve of her big speech headlining the second night of the Republican National Convention, first lady Melania Trump appeared in front of the White House to talk up her husband’s record on women.
“Since taking office,” she said Monday at an event celebrating women’s suffrage, “my husband and this administration have taken historic measures to empower and support women in the United States — and around the world.”
It was a prelude to Tuesday’s prime-time speech, her biggest since the 2016 Republican convention and a far more public and political spotlight than she normally seeks. With President Trump’s campaign strategists privately saying that suburban women are a weak spot for him, they hope she will help attract voters from that crucial bloc.
Sen. Scott says he’s confident mail-in balloting will ‘work out just fine’
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the closing speaker on Monday night’s convention program, said Tuesday that he is confident that mail-in balloting “will prove to work out just fine,” striking a markedly different tone than Trump, who has repeatedly railed against the process and claimed without evidence it could lead to widespread fraud.
Scott was pressed about whether his views differ from those of Trump during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.
“I’m just saying how I feel about it, and what I think most Americans believe, which is that this process of mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine,” Scott said. “I think every single American should have the right to vote. How we do so is important. That we do so is more important. And I’m going to have confidence that all of the moving pieces will actually fit together and we’ll have a very strong integrity-driven, character-driven election.”
During an appearance Monday before GOP convention delegates in Charlotte, Trump continued to denounce states that plan to utilize widespread voting by mail, claiming it could lead to a “sham” election.
Biden campaign unveils another batch of GOP endorsers
Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday announced the endorsement of eight former senior Republican presidential appointees and legal experts as it continued its push to show GOP support for the Democratic nominee.
In a statement, the Biden campaign said the latest endorsements were borne of the “corruption and abuse of power that has pervaded the current administration."
On Monday, the first day of the GOP convention, the Biden campaign announced the backing of more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress.
The endorsers announced Tuesday include: Donald B. Ayer, a former U.S. deputy attorney general; Alan Charles Raul, a senior lawyer in multiple administrations; Charles Fried, a former solicitor general; Stuart Gerson, a former assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice; Peter Keisler, a former acting attorney general; Paul Rosenweig, a former deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security; Robert Shanks, a former U.S. deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice, and J.W. Verret, a former chief economist and senior counsel to the House Committee on Financial Services ad member of the Trump presidential transition staff.
Trump to stay put in Washington on Tuesday
Trump, who traveled to battleground states during much of the Democratic convention and on the first day of the Republican convention, plans to stay put in Washington on Tuesday.
The president has no public events on his schedule until 10:30 p.m., when he plans to watch first lady Melania Trump deliver remarks to the GOP convention, according to a White House advisory.
Melania Trump plans to deliver her remarks from the recently renovated Rose Garden at the White House.
Kimberly Guilfoyle trashed California. She goes way back with two of the state’s most important Democrats.
Early in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday night, Kimberly Guilfoyle used her home state as an ominous warning.
“If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country,” she cautioned, “just take a look at California."
What she recalled as a “place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, an immaculate environment” had been razed by Democrats “into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes,” she said.
It is perhaps no coincidence that Guilfoyle, a prosecutor-turned-Fox News host-turned Trump surrogate, has long, contentious ties with two of that state’s most prominent Democrats: Gov. Gavin Newsom, her ex-husband, and Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee and a former work rival.
How to prevent your mail ballot from being rejected
As millions of Americans plan to vote by mail this fall, many are asking: How can I ensure my ballot is not rejected?
The risk is real, especially among voters who have not voted by mail in the past.
A recent Washington Post analysis found more than 534,000 mail ballots were rejected during primaries across 23 states this year, disenfranchising voters and offering a preview of what could happen in November, when voter turnout is likely to rise dramatically. Studies have found experience casting mail ballots tends to correlate with lower rates of rejection, and younger voters and voters of color are more likely in some cases to see their mail ballots invalidated.
These findings are critical as voters make plans for how to cast their ballots this year.
First item on the RNC agenda: Make the case that Trump is okay on race
One of the most enduring legacies of the Trump presidency will probably be his approach to matters involving race, and what his words, actions and policies say about the country that elected him.
Republicans spent a considerable portion of the first night of their convention attempting to recast that legacy, making the case that not only is Trump not racist, but that he also will be a better president for people of color than Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Biden is leading Trump with Black, Latino and Asian American voters. Trump and his campaign would like to chip away at that, but also to reassure White voters who aren’t comfortable with Trump’s handling of race.
Speakers went about this from a few angles, rebutting the argument that Trump is racist and that his policies have been bad for Americans of color, and seeking to demonstrate that non-White people have a place in the Republican Party.