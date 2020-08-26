Harris to launch voter engagement program for Black women
As the Republican convention continues, Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, plans on Wednesday to launch a nationwide voter engagement program for Black women, a key constituency for her party.
Harris, a senator from California, will take part in a virtual event in Michigan called “Sister to Sister: Mobilization in Action Program,” according to an advisory from the Biden campaign.
Harris also wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in The Washington Post that argues Republicans are seeking to do “everything in their power to suppress and attack the voting rights of people of color.”
“They are deploying suppressive voter ID laws, racial gerrymandering, voter roll purges, precinct closures and reduced early-voting days — all of which have been laser-targeted toward communities of color since the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013,” she wrote.
Harris also plans to take part in a pair of fundraisers on Wednesday, including one with her husband, Doug Emhoff, the campaign said.
The campaign has not announced any public events Wednesday for Biden.
Senate GOP incumbents caught in a vise — not Trumpian enough for president’s backers, too loyal for other voters
Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) will deliver a prominent speech at Wednesday’s Republican National Convention, a prime speaking role to try to appeal to President Trump’s most ardent supporters ahead of her November reelection effort.
Also getting a speaking slot during Thursday’s closing night is Rep. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.), a Democrat-turned-Republican in a tough race who wants to fully align himself with Trump.
A few hours later, as Trump formally accepts the nomination at the White House, Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) plans to be on hand cheering loudly for the president’s pursuit of a second term.
As Republicans head into the home stretch of their reelection bids, they are finding themselves in an increasingly difficult dance about how to handle their political relationship with the man at the top of the ticket.
Pence to use historic Fort McHenry as backdrop for speech
Pence plans to use historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore as his backdrop on Wednesday night when he takes his turn in the spotlight addressing the Republican convention.
Americans used the fort, built in 1798, to defend Baltimore Harbor from the British navy in the War of 1812. It was a scene that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Today, the federal government maintains the fort as a national monument and historic shrine.
Use of the site for a political speech has proved controversial. Earlier this week, the controversy intensified after reports that a forklift used in preparations for the event had damaged a brick walkway that was part of a 1930′s restoration.
Trump attended a Memorial Day commemoration at the site in May.
Trump tries to win back ‘suburban housewives’ polls show he has alienated
Rep. Elise Stefanik is on a mission to elect more female Republicans after the 2018 midterms showcased a daunting gender gap for her party: 35 Democratic women came to Washington compared with just one Republican female House member. She formed a leadership PAC to “elevate women early on” and retain and attract more female voters to the GOP in the Trump era.
Two years later, the congresswoman from New York, whom Trump has called a “new Republican star,” will speak Wednesday night at the GOP convention and defend the president’s “record of delivering results for the American people during this challenging time versus Joe Biden’s 47-year failed record of far-left policies.”
Stefanik is just one of the high-profile female speakers at the Republican gathering — first lady Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Iowa’s first female governor, Kim Reynolds, all addressed the nation last night. They hope to bring female voters — including White suburban women and those without college degrees, whom GOP strategists and lawmakers warn the party is hemorrhaging — back into the fold.
White House actions as part of GOP convention programming raise Hatch Act concerns
The decision by the Republican National Convention to feature Trump conducting official business inside the White House underscores how he is leveraging the powers of his office for political gain, raising questions about whether an event featured Tuesday night violated federal law.
In a remarkable pretaped scene packaged as part of the convention’s prime-time programming, Trump took part in a naturalization ceremony for five new citizens as acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf administered the Oath of Allegiance.
“On behalf of everyone here today, I’d like to express my gratitude to you, Mr. President, for hosting this naturalization ceremony here at the White House,” Wolf said.
Kathleen Clark, a legal and government ethics professor at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said the event appeared to be designed as part of the convention, an action that would violate a criminal provision of the Hatch Act, which bars executive branch employees from participating in politics in their official capacity.
GOP faces questions about vetting after abruptly canceling convention speaker who promoted anti-Semitic tweet
The Republican Party’s choreographed coronation of Trump at its convention this week was quickly upended Tuesday by controversial remarks — both new and in the past — by its speakers, including one who encouraged her Twitter followers to read an anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy theory.
The missteps — particularly the speaking role assigned to Mary Ann Mendoza, whose appearance at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night was abruptly canceled — served as another distraction to the GOP’s four-day political festivities this week and raised concerns about how rigorously the speakers were vetted by party and campaign officials before the convention.
Mendoza is an “angel mom,” a term used by immigration restrictionists for mothers whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants. She has been a regular presence at the White House for events advocating limits on immigration and is on the campaign board of Women for Trump.
Trump’s Black supporters bring attacks from the Internet to convention prime time, in answer to diverse Democratic ticket
On Monday, former football great Herschel Walker rhapsodized about how Trump had once accompanied his family to Disney World, while Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, lauded Trump for creating an “inclusive economy.” On Tuesday, Trump used the spotlight of the Republican National Convention to pardon Jon Ponder, a Black man who served a five-year prison sentence for bank robbery and now runs a nonprofit helping former prisoners reenter society.
In appearances at the Republican convention this week, Black advocates for Trump sought to soften the image of a man whom, polls show, many Americans consider a racist.
But there was also Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat who noted that “all hell broke loose” when he endorsed Trump this year.
“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones said Monday.
Oklahoma Republicans choose challenger for Rep. Kendra Horn
Oklahoma state Sen. Stephanie Bice won Tuesday’s Republican runoff in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District and will challenge Rep. Kendra Horn, one of the country’s most endangered Democratic freshmen.
She beat out Republican activist Terry Neese, who got the most votes in the nine-way primary June 30, boosted by advertising and an endorsement from the Club for Growth. Bice was the runner-up and had been pilloried by the Club for Growth for backing a tax increase that was passed by the entirely Republican-run legislature. The policy disagreements between the two were minor: Both candidates were ready to run as an ally of the president in a district he carried comfortably in 2016.
The resulting race became a scramble for advantage on character. At the final pre-primary debate, Bice attacked Neese because the front door of her company “has a sign that says no firearms allowed,” while Neese scoffed that anyone could doubt her Second Amendment bona fides.
“Have any of you looked at my commercials and seen the gun that I carry?” Neese said. “I carry a .44.”
The Oklahoma City-based district, which backed Trump by 13 points, actually shifted left in 2016: Mitt Romney had won it by 18 points four years earlier.
Republicans are targeting this seat in November no matter who wins the primary, but as in many districts that flipped two years ago, Democrats will start with a cash advantage. Horn finished the primary with $2.6 million in the bank; Bice headed into this runoff with less than $100,000 left to spend.