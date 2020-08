Oklahoma state Sen. Stephanie Bice won Tuesday’s Republican runoff in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District and will challenge Rep. Kendra Horn, one of the country’s most endangered Democratic freshmen.

She beat out Republican activist Terry Neese, who got the most votes in the nine-way primary June 30, boosted by advertising and an endorsement from the Club for Growth. Bice was the runner-up and had been pilloried by the Club for Growth for backing a tax increase that was passed by the entirely Republican-run legislature. The policy disagreements between the two were minor: Both candidates were ready to run as an ally of the president in a district he carried comfortably in 2016.

The resulting race became a scramble for advantage on character. At the final pre-primary debate, Bice attacked Neese because the front door of her company “has a sign that says no firearms allowed,” while Neese scoffed that anyone could doubt her Second Amendment bona fides.

“Have any of you looked at my commercials and seen the gun that I carry?” Neese said. “I carry a .44.”

The Oklahoma City-based district, which backed Trump by 13 points, actually shifted left in 2016: Mitt Romney had won it by 18 points four years earlier.