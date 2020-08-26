She beat out Republican activist Terry Neese, who got the most votes in the nine-way primary June 30, boosted by advertising and an endorsement from the Club for Growth. Bice was the runner-up and had been pilloried by the Club for Growth for backing a tax increase that was passed by the entirely Republican-run legislature. The policy disagreements between the two were minor: Both candidates were ready to run as an ally of the president in a district he carried comfortably in 2016.