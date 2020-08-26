In response to concerns about Trump conducting official business inside the White House during the Republican National Convention, the federal agency tasked with enforcing the Hatch Act on Wednesday emphasized it will investigate complaints within its authority but clarified that it does not have enforcement authority over the president or the vice president.

The Office of Special Counsel, which is an independent federal agency that is separate from a similarly named office within the Justice Department, investigates civil administrative complaints filed under the Hatch Act about the political activities of federal executive branch employees. The civil administrative law does not apply to the president and vice president.

In addition, the Office of Special Counsel has no authority to enforce or advise criminal provisions derived from the Hatch Act, the agency confirmed Wednesday. The Office of Special Counsel said that such authority lies with the Department of Justice, as The Washington Post reported.

Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner, a Trump appointee, said in a statement that his office will continue to enforce the law, and that it has increased the number of Hatch Act Unit employees to respond to the growing number of complaints.

“Under the Hatch Act, OSC is charged with encouraging compliance with the law through its robust training and advisory functions. OSC’s role does not include grandstanding or holding press conferences about potential violations that may or may not occur,” Kerner said. “Ultimately, officials and employees choose whether to comply with the law.”

Kerner added: “OSC will continue to vigorously and even-handedly enforce the Hatch Act, consistent with its statutory authorities."

The prominence of the White House as an event venue and the packaged presentation of official presidential business as part of the convention’s programming this week have underscored how Trump is leveraging the powers of his office for political gain and raised questions about whether doing so could violate federal law.

The Hatch Act has certain guidelines on the areas of the White House that do not fall under the prohibitions on political activity, including the West Lawn and the Rose Garden, the Office of Special Counsel confirmed Wednesday.