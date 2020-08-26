South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to raise national profile
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, elected in 2018 as the state’s first female chief executive, is a close ally of the president’s, but wasn’t always his biggest fan.
Then a congresswoman, Noem was opposed to Trump’s candidacy in 2016, calling him “not her type of Republican.” Eventually she endorsed him, despite his “flaws.”
But like many elected Republicans, Noem has come to fully embrace Trump, most recently hosting the president at Mt. Rushmore for a extravagant Fourth of July celebration. She reportedly gave Trump a replica of the monument with his face carved in the rock beside the four historic presidents.
She’s sought to elevate her national profile, becoming a more frequent guest on Fox News, and adopting more of Trump’s incendiary rhetoric. On Wednesday morning, tweeting about Melania Trump’s speech, Noem wrote, “No mother wants to raise her children on the violent streets of these Democrat-led cities right now.”
Pence speech-goers won’t be tested for coronavirus beforehand
The hundreds of attendees at Pence’s speech tonight will not be tested beforehand for the coronavirus. Instead, they will have their temperatures checked and answer questions about their health before entering, a person with knowledge of the process said.
Those who gathered in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday night to hear first lady Melania Trump were not practicing social distancing and did not wear masks, as has been standard at most Trump events since the pandemic started.
People who meet the president or vice president or will be in proximity to them are given rapid-response coronavirus tests beforehand. But that doesn’t seem to apply to large audiences at Trump or Pence events.
Meanwhile, a liberal super PAC commissioned a plane to fly over Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where Pence will be speaking later tonight, and skywrite: “180,000 dead Americans,” referring to those killed by covid-19, the disease the virus causes. According to The Washington Post’s database, at least 176,000 Americans have died of the virus since February.
Biden backers worry voting will be difficult, especially in more restrictive states, poll shows
Americans expect voting this fall to be much harder than in the 2018 midterms, and concerns peak among supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who live in states with tighter restrictions on who can vote by mail, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday.
Overall, 50 percent of registered voters nationally said voting will be easy this fall, compared with 49 percent who said it will be difficult, a stark shift from 2018, when 85 percent thought voting in that fall’s midterm election would be easy.
Supporters of President Trump were much more optimistic, with 64 percent expecting voting to be easy compared with 40 percent of Biden supporters. Biden supporters were also about three times more likely to say they prefer to vote by mail, 58 percent vs. 19 percent.
Trump voters were optimistic that voting would be easy regardless of their state’s rules on voting by mail, but among Biden supporters, perceptions varied heavily on how easy their state made it for voters to cast a mail-in ballot.
Confidence in easy voting was lowest among Biden supporters in the seven states that require voters to provide an excuse to request a mail-in ballot and do not accept concern about the novel coronavirus as a valid reason. In these states, 31 percent of Biden supporters thought it would be easy for them to vote. A slightly higher 39 percent of Biden supporters expected voting to be easy in the majority of states where voters can request a mail-in ballot for any reason or that accept the coronavirus as an excuse.
Confidence was highest among Biden voters living in one of the five states that conduct elections entirely by mail — 57 percent of this group thought voting would be easy.
Emily Guskin contributed to this report.
Trump to visit his hotel to meet with donors and supporters Thursday
President Trump is expected to visit the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Thursday to meet with donors and supporters, according to officials involved in planning the visit. The trip will occur midday, hours before his speech on the South Lawn of the White House.
The hotel has been a hub of activity all week for top donors and Trump supporters, with panels and private events ahead of the convention speech. Some Trump family members, officials and allies have spent time in a private suite there before and after their speeches. Thursday’s event is arranged by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, the officials said.
At least 15 events for donors are scheduled for the hotel, including a panel on “Defeating the Deep State” with former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker; Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who spoke at the convention Tuesday; and Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump adviser. There’s also a bourbon tasting with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who also spoke Tuesday, and a political update with campaign manager Bill Stepien and deputy campaign manager Justin Clark.
Trade adviser Peter Navarro is giving donors an “Art of the Deal” reception, and VIP guests are also treated to a conference call with Vice President Pence. Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie and Katrina Pierson are hosting a panel on “The Real Joe Biden,” and former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and others are speaking about Trump as “Law and Order President.”
Other administration officials speaking to donors include Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and White House aide Andrew Giuliani, according to a copy of the agenda reviewed by The Washington Post.
In split with Pelosi, House chairs Nadler and Maloney endorse Markey in Mass. Senate primary
Two influential House committee chairs on Wednesday threw their support behind Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) in his primary battle against Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.), parting ways with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the closely watched race.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Oversight Chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) announced their support for Markey in statements Wednesday afternoon. News of the endorsements was first reported by The Hill.
Pelosi last week endorsed Kennedy, explaining that she “wasn’t too happy with some of the assault that I saw made on the Kennedy family” during the race.
In her statement, Maloney praised Markey’s “visionary leadership” and said she was “energized by his passion and unfailing commitment to serving the people of Massachusetts and our country.”
“He has lifted up causes like the Green New Deal and the Green New Deal for Public Housing, both of which I’m proud to co-sponsor in the House, and which will bring transformational change to how we confront the climate crisis and housing justice,” she said.
Nadler, too, referred to his time serving in the lower chamber with Markey, describing the Massachusetts Democrat as “my friend and partner in the House for over two decades.”
“I know his character, and I know his leadership. There is no doubt in my mind that Ed Markey is the right candidate to fight for the working families in Massachusetts and bring bold, progressive ideas to Congress,” Nadler said.
Public polls initially gave Kennedy a large lead but recently have shown Markey surging, possibly to a narrow lead.
Pelosi’s endorsement of Kennedy last week came after Markey released a three-minute Web video that, according to a Pelosi aide, the speaker took as an attack on the Kennedy family and its storied place in Democratic politics.
Paul Kane contributed to this report.
Election security officials see no sign of foreign threat to mail-in voting
Foreign governments such as Russia and China continue to try to interfere in the upcoming U.S. election, but officials have seen no evidence of countries trying to manipulate or manufacture mail-in ballots, officials said Wednesday.
With 69 days left until Election Day, federal authorities are ramping up their efforts to keep state and local election systems secure, particularly in light of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, which led to criticism that the government had been slow and soft in its response.
Those assurances are in contrast to statements by President Trump, who has repeatedly argued that mail-in voting is so ripe for abuse that he would block additional funds for the U.S. Postal Service to handle a surge in mail ballots this year. Attorney General William P. Barr has echoed that alarmism.
Uniformed Marines at Republican convention were acting in official capacity, service says
The appearance of uniformed Marines during the Republican National Convention has raised concerns about violations of Defense Department policy, but the Marine Corps on Wednesday found no fault with the service members.
The Marines appeared in their “dress blues” as they opened doors for Trump. Defense Department policy prohibits service members from appearing at political conventions because of concerns that it shows the military favoring one candidate over another.
In the case of the Marines, however, they were performing official duties in their official capacities, the Marine Corps said. They referred additional questions to the White House.
The concerns were raised after the Pentagon said last week that it was investigating two soldiers who appeared in camouflage uniforms during the Democratic National Convention alongside delegates from American Samoa.
Mark Hertling, a retired Army lieutenant general, said in a tweet Wednesday that the Marines work full time at the White House and were doing their jobs. But he said it was “VERY wrong for POTUS to use the WH for a campaign event” and that the Marines were “placed in a bad position because of the event being held there.”
David Lapan, a retired Marine colonel and former Pentagon spokesman, tweeted that the Marines were used as “props” for Trump’s “partisan political spectacle.”
Biden condemns ‘needless violence’ in Wisconsin after speaking with family of Jacob Blake
In a short video released Wednesday afternoon, Democratic nominee Joe Biden condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., as well as the violence that had broken out across the city in the aftermath.
“I spoke to Jacob’s mom and dad, sister, and other members of the family just a little bit earlier, and I told them: Justice must and will be done,” Biden said. He and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), were both on the call with the family. “You know, as I said after George Floyd’s murder, protesting brutality is a right, and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protests. It’s needless violence.”
It was the first statement from Biden himself about the shooting of the 29-year-old Blake and followed criticism from Republicans over his response to the events in Kenosha. While Biden’s campaign released a statement from Symone Sanders on Tuesday evening, condemning the violence in Kenosha, the Republican National Committee and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) had accused Biden of remaining silent.
“Waiting for @JoeBiden and the Democrats to fully and unequivocally condemn the rioting and murder in Kenosha,” Hawley tweeted Wednesday, shortly before Biden’s video was released. “More and more the Marxist ‘social revolution’ Left appears to be in control of the Democratic Party.”
In the video, Biden quoted Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, who had condemned the violence.
“Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country, and ask: Is this the country we want to be?” Biden asked.
While Blake survived the shooting, he is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Ill., was charged with homicide Wednesday after two people were fatally shot; cellphone videos had captured a white man firing a gun.
‘You’re not a federal employee 24 hours a day,’ Mulvaney says of Pompeo convention speech
Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dismissed concerns Wednesday about the legality of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s GOP convention speech, contending federal employees should be allowed to engage in politics when they are off the clock.
Pompeo delivered the address via video Tuesday night while on an official trip to Jerusalem.
“Mike’s in the Cabinet; I used to be in the Cabinet, and I used to do political things,” Mulvaney, who is U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, said in an interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd. “And you know, the rule was you can’t do it on official time. And you’re not a federal employee 24 hours a day. I would go to things after hours. My Secret Service detail would be there, so there was still a federal financial component to my presence there. But I am allowed to express my First Amendment rights.”
“I think it’s probably 100 percent legal,” he added of Pompeo’s convention speech.
Asked specifically about the memorandum Pompeo sent to State Department employees this year informing them they were not allowed to take part in any partisan political activities, Mulvaney instead focused on what the policies were during his time at the White House, the Office of Management and Budget and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
“Yeah, again, we did not have that in place at OMB. We didn’t do that at CFPB. We didn’t do that when I ran the West Wing. … I’m not sure what happened over at the State Department, but again, I think if you look to the spirit of the Hatch Act and not that memorandum, I don’t think there’s any difficulties here at all,” he said.
Office of Special Counsel emphasizes it will enforce the Hatch Act
In response to concerns about Trump conducting official business inside the White House during the Republican National Convention, the federal agency tasked with enforcing the Hatch Act on Wednesday emphasized it will investigate complaints within its authority but clarified that it does not have enforcement authority over the president or the vice president.
The Office of Special Counsel, which is an independent federal agency that is separate from a similarly named office within the Justice Department, investigates civil administrative complaints filed under the Hatch Act about the political activities of federal executive branch employees. The civil administrative law does not apply to the president and vice president.
In addition, the Office of Special Counsel has no authority to enforce or advise criminal provisions derived from the Hatch Act, the agency confirmed Wednesday. The Office of Special Counsel said that such authority lies with the Department of Justice, as The Washington Post reported.
Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner, a Trump appointee, said in a statement that his office will continue to enforce the law, and that it has increased the number of Hatch Act Unit employees to respond to the growing number of complaints.
“Under the Hatch Act, OSC is charged with encouraging compliance with the law through its robust training and advisory functions. OSC’s role does not include grandstanding or holding press conferences about potential violations that may or may not occur,” Kerner said. “Ultimately, officials and employees choose whether to comply with the law.”
Kerner added: “OSC will continue to vigorously and even-handedly enforce the Hatch Act, consistent with its statutory authorities."
The prominence of the White House as an event venue and the packaged presentation of official presidential business as part of the convention’s programming this week have underscored how Trump is leveraging the powers of his office for political gain and raised questions about whether doing so could violate federal law.
The Hatch Act has certain guidelines on the areas of the White House that do not fall under the prohibitions on political activity, including the West Lawn and the Rose Garden, the Office of Special Counsel confirmed Wednesday.
“Therefore, covered federal employees would not necessarily violate the Hatch Act merely by attending political events in those areas,” the statement read, referring to the West Lawn and Rose Garden.
Democrats seek to prevent Trump from rewriting his performance on the pandemic
The Democratic Party’s top Congressional leaders on Wednesday focused attention on the administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to prevent Trump from rewriting how it performed on the issue.
“Donald Trump has made his name in reality TV. But this week at the Republican National Convention, the Trump campaign is producing sur-reality TV,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during a virtual afternoon news conference.
Schumer said Republicans “have spent their convention trying to paper-Mache over reality” in a bid to “cover up the fact that Donald Trump has failed to contain covid-19.”
More than 175,000 Americans have died of the virus, a death toll significantly higher than in other industrialized nations.
Schumer accused Trump of downplaying the virus and ignoring the advice of experts.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offered a similar message about Trump. “He is about chaos. We’re about science,” Pelosi said.
Both were critical of Vice President Pence, who was put in charge of the administration’s response to the virus and is set to speak at the Republican convention Wednesday night.
“Pence is quiet as a little mouse,” Schumer said. “He has shown no leadership. He has just been a total acolyte of President Trump’s bad policies, misdeeds and, frankly, lying."
“There is nothing for him to be proud of,” Pelosi said.
Crowd of 1,000 expected for Trump’s nomination acceptance speech
About 1,000 attendees are expected for Trump’s Thursday night speech at the White House accepting his renomination, according to a person familiar with the GOP convention planning.
The expected crowd will be much larger than the approximately 70 attendees who were present in the Rose Garden of the White House for first lady Melania Trump’s convention speech Tuesday night.
It was not immediately clear what steps the White House might take to ensure the safety of attendees amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, attendees seated “in the rows near the President and vice president" were tested before Melania Trump’s speech, the first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.
Democrats highlight controversies facing convention speaker Burgess Owens
Democrats sought Wednesday to highlight plagiarism allegations and other controversies involving Burgess Owens, a Republican congressional candidate from Utah and a former professional football player with a speaking slot on Wednesday’s convention program.
“Plagiarist & QAnnon Conspiracist Burgess Owens to Speak at RNC,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in an email blasted to reporters regarding the issues at hand.
On Tuesday, Media Matters, an organization that scrutinizes conservative media, detailed a dozen passages in Owens’s most recent book, “Why I Stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism,” in which he appeared to lift material from sources including Wikipedia and blogs.
This year, Burgess came under scrutiny for having appeared on “The Common Sense Show,” a YouTube program that is affiliated with QAnon. While Owens did not directly talk about the baseless conspiracy theory, he thanked the hosts “for all you guys are doing because I’m just part of the team.”
Asked for a response to the efforts of Democrats to highlight the controversies, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said, “Burgess Owens represents a big problem for Joe Biden and Democrats everywhere because he’s a strong Black Republican who supports President Trump."
“Burgess Owens won’t be told what to think by Joe Biden or anyone else. It’s no wonder they don’t want to hear from him," Murtaugh added.
Owens is scheduled to speak Wednesday night. In a lineup of speakers distributed by the Trump campaign earlier in the day, the campaign noted that he was “one of the first three Black Americans to be offered a football scholarship to the University of Miami.” The campaign also noted that he is the author of multiple books, including the one for which he is facing plagiarism allegations.
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee so far has resisted calls to remove Owens from the program.
Sheryl Allen, a former Utah lawmaker and lifelong Republican, is among those who have called for his removal, telling the Salt Lake Tribune that “even occasional acknowledgment and participation in anything related to QAnon is irresponsible and does not at all represent what mainstream Republican values ought to be.”
In their release targeting Owens, the DCCC also noted that he helped raise money for an organization called We Build the Wall. Last week, Stephen K. Bannon, a former Trump adviser, was arrested after prosecutors alleged he and others had used money for personal expenses that had been privately raised for border wall construction.
Lara Trump, Chen Guangcheng among tonight’s GOP convention speakers
The third night of the Republican National Convention will feature speakers including Vice President Pence, the president’s daughter-in-law and campaign senior adviser Lara Trump and exiled Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng.
Also expected to address viewers are White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who recently announced she is stepping down due to family concerns; South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R); and former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, among others.
“Tonight’s theme, ‘Land of Heroes,’ will honor our nation’s heroes and their contributions to writing our great American story,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.
Lara Trump, who is married to President Trump’s son Eric, has made frequent appearances on the campaign trail in recent years. She is also heading the Women for Trump initiative at the campaign.
Chen, a self-trained lawyer who has been blind since childhood, was living under house arrest in China until 2012, when he made a dramatic escape to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and, eventually, to the United States. He went on to join the conservative Witherspoon Institute and is also on the faculty of the Institute for Policy Research and Catholic Studies at the Catholic University of America. Last year, he wrote a Washington Post op-ed praising Trump’s strategy toward Beijing, writing that the president is “trying to break down the systems, and the concessions, that have allowed the [Chinese Communist Party] to operate unchecked for too long.”