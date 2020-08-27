Groups of staff members of former president George W. Bush, the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have become the latest Republicans to side with Joe Biden over Trump.

In separate letters released Thursday, nearly two dozen Bush alumni, more than 100 McCain alumni and more than 30 Romney alumni announced their support for Biden, with groups expressing alarm about the course Trump has charted.

Notable names on the Bush staff letter include former commerce secretary Carlos Gutierrez and former treasury secretary Rosario Marin.

“The onslaught of insults and vulgarity we have witnessed in recent years must stop,” their letter says. “Our children are watching us. If we explain away misogyny and racism as political tactics we are complicit in normalizing completely inappropriate behavior. This is not who we are as a nation.”

The names on the McCain staff letter include longtime adviser Mark Salter, former Senate office press secretary Torie Clarke and 2000 presidential campaign strategist Mike Murphy.

“Given the incumbent president’s lack of competent leadership, his efforts to aggravate rather than bridge divisions among Americans, and his failure to uphold American values, we believe the election of former vice president Biden is clearly in the national interest,” their letter says. “For those reasons and more, we feel certain supporting Joe Biden is the right decision for our country in this dangerous moment.”