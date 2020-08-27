Trump aide Ja’Ron Smith is latest to blur lines between official duties and partisanship
White House aide Ja’Ron Smith, who will speak Thursday on the closing night of the Republican National Convention, is among several serving government employees who have done so in a blurring of the lines between government service and partisan political activity.
Smith is also among the very few Black political employees at the White House. His work there has centered on criminal justice issues, including disparities between Black suspects and defendants and those of other races.
He speaks on the same night as Alice Johnson, a Black woman sentenced to life in prison for drug conspiracy who was pardoned by Trump. Smith also speaks on the same night as Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior adviser.
It is an open question whether flouting the traditional rule separating government work and political advocacy is illegal, although a federal law, the Hatch Act, prohibits overtly political activity by federal employees.
Biden says he may resume in-person campaigning after Labor Day
Biden told donors he’d like to get back out on the campaign trail, particularly in must-win swing states that Trump narrowly won in 2016.
“Here’s the deal. We plan on, without jeopardizing or violating state rules about how many people can in fact assemble," Biden said. “One of the things we’re thinking about is I’m going to be going up into Wisconsin, and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, out in Arizona. But we’re going to do it in a way that is totally consistent with being responsible, unlike what this guy’s doing," referring to Trump.
Biden has mostly foregone in-person campaigning since the coronavirus pandemic began, sticking to virtual interviews and events. Trump, on the other hand, has held political rallies and spoken to large groups, and has mocked Biden for not leaving his basement.
“I’m a tactile politician. I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands, shake hands," Biden told his supporters. “You can’t do that now. But I can, I can in fact appear beyond virtually in person in many of these places.”
Trump won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by razor-thin margins. Hillary Clinton narrowly won Minnesota. And, though Trump won Arizona more easily, Democrats believe that state is in play this year.
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy speaks Thursday amid party discord
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has embraced the idea that the Republican Party and President Trump are one in the same, a loyalty that has made him a relative favorite for a president who has never made Capitol Hill connections a priority. McCarthy speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, when trump will accept the party’s nomination for reelection.
But McCarthy, a conservative from majority-blue California’s red midsection, faces a potential backlash from his own party if Trump loses in November.
A cluster of GOP lawmakers is starting to privately question whether the California Republican is putting loyalty to the president over the good of Republicans legislators, a matter that bubbled to the surface this month with the primary election of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fringe House candidate in Georgia who espouses the QAnon conspiracy theory and has made numerous racist comments.
Multiple Republicans implored McCarthy to help defeat her by supporting her primary opponent. But McCarthy refused, phoning the candidate in an apparent peace accord before the primary, while Trump embraced her on Twitter this week as a “future Republican Star.”
Now a small group of members is discussing whether someone should challenge him for minority leader if Trump is defeated.
Most of the people attending Trump’s speech tonight have not been tested for the coronavirus
The overwhelming majority of attendees at tonight’s South Lawn convention speech will not be tested for the novel coronavirus, campaign and convention officials say.
More than 1,000 guests are expected on the South Lawn, where chairs have been placed next to each other, only a few inches apart. A White House official said people expected to be close to the president for extended periods of time will be tested. An attendee on Thursday night said there was no temperature check or coronavirus test. Some guests arriving are wearing masks, but most are not, the attendee said.
Two officials said it would be impossible to administer coronavirus tests to so many guests. During Vice President Pence’s speech last night at Fort McHenry, attendees were not tested for coronavirus either, though temperatures were taken and they were questioned about recent travel and symptoms, attendees said.
Trump and Pence both went to the rope line where they mingled with guests and posed for photos, officials said, and the vice president’s family and White House and Cabinet officials mingled closely with other guests who had not been tested. That is more unlikely to happen tonight. Aides note that the events are outside, where spread is less likely to occur, according to scientists.
Sen. Mitch McConnell to speak tonight
Being a man unbothered has served Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) well over the years. Immune to cries of hypocrisy, McConnell has changed stances on any number of issues since reaching public office, including his thoughts about Trump.
“I don’t think it’s any secret that he wasn’t early on the Trump bandwagon,” said Janet Mullins Grissom, McConnell’s former chief of staff and campaign manager.
But on that and much else, he is, as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), one of McConnell’s confidants in the Senate, puts it: “the ultimate pragmatist.”
It’s become a common theme in Washington to discuss what an odd partnership McConnell has forged with Trump. They do have their differences: McConnell likes to fade into the background of a room while the president demands to be the center of attention; McConnell is the consummate lever-puller, while Trump is more of a button-pusher. McConnell worked with his staff in secret to outline rules for an impeachment trial that would favor Trump, while the president sent out a record number of tweets calling the process a “sham.”
And yet, McConnell — who will speak tonight at the Republican National Convention — has done more for Trump than perhaps any other Republican. He helped him in 2016 by blocking the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland and allowing Trump to dangle the high court as bait to wary Republicans. His Senate has given Trump a win to run on in 2020 by confirming dozens and dozens of judges to the federal bench. In January, he willfully took on the role as the president’s most important defender against impeachment-hungry Democrats — working hand-in-glove with the White House to create a trial with no guarantee of witnesses, after having already admitted to having no intention of being a “impartial juror.”
Perhaps the answer for why is simple. In at least one way, Trump and McConnell, two politicians with shifting ideological cores, really aren’t all that different: their unyielding desire to win.
Trump’s social media executive order draws a second lawsuit
An executive order Trump issued against social media companies in May is facing its second lawsuit, as a coalition of groups argued Thursday that the move violates Americans’ right to information on voting.
The latest lawsuit was filed by Protect Democracy, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Cooley LLP on behalf of advocacy groups that included Common Cause, Rock the Vote and Voto Latino.
“Voters have a constitutional right to receive accurate information about voting alternatives without government interference, especially from a self-interested president who is lying to gain an advantage in the upcoming election,” Protect Democracy counsel Kristy Parker said in a statement.
Parker said Trump was retaliating against social media companies for “fact-checking his lies” and denounced his actions as “authoritarian” and “a First Amendment violation.”
In June, the Center for Democracy and Technology, a Washington-based tech group supported by Facebook, Google and Twitter, filed the first lawsuit against Trump’s executive order, contending that the president’s move would “curtail and chill constitutionally protected speech” during the election.
Trump issued the directive in May, just days after Twitter took the rare step of fact-checking one of his tweets. The president blasted the move as political censorship, accusing the social media company of something it and other major technology companies have long denied.
Biden says Trump views Wisconsin unrest ‘as a political benefit’
Joe Biden on Thursday took aim at President Trump’s response to the recent unrest in Wisconsin sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, arguing the president appears to be “rooting” for the violence.
“I think he views it as a political benefit,” Biden said of Trump in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Thursday afternoon. He added: “He just keeps pouring fuel on the fire. This is his America now.”
Later, in a statement, Biden responded to Vice President Pence’s claim in his GOP convention speech that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
“His proof?” Biden said. “The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America." He added: “I am sure Donald Trump will stand before America and say the same things his vice president said last night. And when he does, remember: every example of violence he decries has happened on his watch.”
Earlier Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested in an interview on “Fox & Friends” that the unrest has drawn a contrast between Trump’s leadership and a potential Biden presidency. She argued, in part, “the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
During the MSNBC interview, Biden read Conway’s words aloud and asked: “When has a spokesperson for a president ever said something like that? Ever?”
He contended the “biggest safety issue” right now isn’t violence in U.S. cities — as Trump and his allies have suggested — but rather the thousands of Americans dying of covid-19.
Biden said he would consider going to Wisconsin but wants to make sure he doesn’t become “part of the problem.” If he went, he said he would try to bring together the White and Black communities.
He also condemned the looting that has taken place amid the unrest, saying it “has to stop.”
The GOP lectures about history — while getting its history wrong
In his Wednesday speech, Vice President Pence went after Democrats for failing to acknowledge the people who founded our country. Donald Trump Jr. said we must “learn from our past, so we don’t repeat any mistakes.” And Lara Trump recalled a teacher who told her to “believe none of what you hear, half of what you read and only what you’re there to witness firsthand.”
But repeatedly at this week’s convention, the GOP has failed its own test.
Lara Trump’s own speech, notably, included a quote she wrongly attributed to Abraham Lincoln, in which she claimed, “Abraham Lincoln once famously said: ‘America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.’ ”
Cotton: ‘President Trump’s strength has kept us out of war’
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), one of the most hawkish voices in the Republican Party, will detail a peace-through-strength argument as he makes his case for Donald Trump’s second term.
“No one who’s seen the face of war desires to see it again. Too many of our fellow Americans are already honored at the hallowed grounds of Arlington,” Cotton plans to say, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks. “But if we want peace, we must be strong. Weakness is provocative. President Trump’s strength has kept us out of war.”
The tone is a notable one from Cotton, who has generally advocated for an aggressive presence abroad and has split from Trump on key issues such as the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. The senator plans to sharply contrast Trump’s record abroad with that of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — particularly as it comes to China — and will argue that the former vice president has been wrong about every major foreign policy issue in his time in public office.
Cotton is a close ally of Trump and other top administration officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Arkansas Republican has long been on a radar for a presidential run himself, perhaps in 2024. The Trump campaign asked Cotton to speak because of his deep national security background, according to a person familiar with the planning of the senator’s remarks.
Harris excoriates Trump for coronavirus response: ‘He froze’
Kamala D. Harris offered a detailed prosecution of Trump’s response to the covid-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon, telling a room full of reporters and national television cameras that he “failed at the most basic and important job of a president of the United States — failed to protect the American people” from the novel coronavirus.
Harris spent the majority of her first non-nomination-related speech excoriating the Trump administration’s failures in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic — a prebuttal, of sorts, for whatever Trump says about the issue when he accepts the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night.
“The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: to soothe Donald Trump’s ego. To make him feel good,” Harris said. "But here’s the thing: He’s the president of the United States, and it’s not supposed to be about him.”
Dipping into her prosecutor’s toolbox, Harris said Trump displayed what a lawyer might call “reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people” when he failed to take covid-19 seriously in January, February and beyond.
And while Trump has often said Biden will be “soft on China" if elected, Harris said it was Trump who wouldn’t stand up to China when the country withheld important information about covid-19 from global experts early in the pandemic.
“Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Donald Trump froze,” Harris said. “He was scared, and he was petty and vindictive.”
Harris then addressed Trump directly:
“By its nature, a pandemic is unforgiving. If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic. And it’s very hard to catch up. You don’t get a second chance at getting it right,” Harris said. “Well, President Trump, you got it wrong from the beginning. And then, he got it wrong again and again. And the consequences have been catastrophic.”
Calling police shooting of Jacob Blake ‘sickening to watch,’ Harris throws support behind Wisconsin protesters
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, delivered a forceful call Thursday for the country to acknowledge systemic racism, describing the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., as “sickening to watch” and “all too familiar.”
In a speech in Washington hours before Trump was set to accept his renomination for president at the White House, Harris threw her support behind those who have demonstrated against Sunday’s shooting of Blake, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.
“It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets,” Harris said. “And I support them. We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter who was arrested for murder.”
Violent protests have ensued in recent days, and on Wednesday, officials said a 17-year-old man had been charged with homicide after two people in Kenosha were killed and another was seriously wounded by gunfire during overnight protests.
“We will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice,” Harris said Thursday.
Several top Trump administration officials, including Attorney General William P. Barr, have denied the existence of systemic racism in American law enforcement. But Harris addressed it directly and called on others to do the same.
“The reality is the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human,” Harris said. “ … We will only achieve that when we come together to pass meaningful police reform and meaningful criminal justice reform — and acknowledge, yes acknowledge, systemic racism.”
She made a pledge to families affected by police violence, saying, “In a Biden-Harris administration, you will have a seat at the table, in the halls of Congress and in the White House.”
Harris then turned to the Republican National Convention, arguing that the event, which concludes Thursday night, “is designed for one purpose: to soothe Donald Trump’s ego, to make him feel good."
“But here’s the thing: He’s the president of the United States, and it’s not supposed to be about him. … He’s not changing. The president he has been is the president he will be,” she added. “But we have a chance to right these wrongs.”
Trump says he will visit areas hit by Hurricane Laura this weekend
Trump announced at a briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Thursday that he plans to tour areas hit by Hurricane Laura this weekend, although he did not provide any details.
“We’ll probably be going on Saturday or Sunday. We’ll be heading to Texas and Louisiana, and maybe an additional stop,” Trump said.
He added he considered postponing his Thursday night Republican National Convention speech at the White House but decided it wasn’t necessary.
Laura slammed southern Louisiana early Thursday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful to strike the Gulf Coast in decades. The storm made landfall at 1 a.m. near Cameron, La., about 35 miles east of the Texas border.
Melania Trump actively blocked Ivanka Trump from being in inauguration photos and from taking over East Wing, new book says
On Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention and seemed to have redeemed herself somewhat from her 2016 RNC speech, parts of which she was accused of plagiarizing from Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.
Now comes an excerpt from a new tell-all book by Melania Trump’s once-close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on the heels of another damning tell-all from the president’s niece Mary Trump.
Also this week, the reporter Yashar Ali cited unnamed sources who say Winston Wolkoff has tapes of Melania Trump saying disparaging remarks about President Trump and his adult children. The New York Magazine excerpt of Winston Wolkoff’s book (out on Sept. 1) reveals even more details in the well-documented rivalry between Melania Trump and her husband’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump — and the fierce efforts the first lady made to keep Ivanka Trump from encroaching on her territory in the White House.
Winston Wolkoff even gives Melania Trump’s effort a name, Operation Block Ivanka, and suggests that the first lady used the name jokingly with friends. Winston Wolkoff writes in the excerpt that Melania was determined to make sure Ivanka did not appear in Trump’s inauguration swearing-in photos. Ivanka had texted Winston Wolkoff a photo of Barack Obama’s swearing-in, with Michelle Obama and their two daughters in the frame, suggesting she would like to re-create a similar scene.
Winston Wolkoff, a New York City event planner who spent almost a decade at Vogue running the Met Gala — the biggest night in fashion every year — had been put in charge of producing Trump’s inauguration. Later she found herself unceremoniously ousted from the inner circle when controversy erupted around Winston Wolkoff’s company, WIS Media Partners, receiving $26 million for the extravaganza, according to financial records. Subsequent media coverage made it seem as if Winston Wolkoff had raked in a profit from the inauguration, her contract with the White House was terminated, and Melania did nothing to back her up or defend her, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi reported.
On Inauguration Day, though, Winston Wolkoff was in the thick of everything — and playing referee between the president’s wife and his eldest daughter, Winston Wolkoff writes.
Melania called Ivanka “Princess,” as The Washington Post’s Mary Jordan writes in her recent book, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump” — which Winston Wolkoff confirms. Jordan also writes in her book that Ivanka called Melania “the Portrait,” saying that the first lady talked as much as a painting on the wall.
In another episode, Ivanka insisted on walking in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue with her children, but Winston Wolkoff strategically studied camera angles to ensure Ivanka’s face would be blocked from view when she was seated, and then had Ivanka stand far enough away from the president and the first lady that she would be blocked while standing, too.
“Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission,” Winston Wolkoff writes in the excerpt, “but in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.”
Still, according to Winston Wolkoff, Ivanka kept trying. She tried to get the timing of the family portrait moved to better fit her schedule, and her office raised a fuss when they noticed Ivanka’s car was not part of the family motorcade. Fashion designer Rachel Roy, a lifelong Democrat who was on a group text chain with Melania and Winston Wolkoff, “texted a photo she’d take of the screen showing Melania’s head completely blocking Ivanka’s. ‘Happy Mont. blocked IT! 😂😂😂’” Winston Wolkoff writes.
While Melania spent the first six months of the administration staying at Trump Tower in New York so she could see their son, Barron, through the school year and renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the president — as Jordan reports in her book — Ivanka was trying to turn the first lady’s office in the East Wing of the White House into the “Trump Family Office,” Winston Wolkoff writes. In late January, Winston Wolkoff was working out of those offices and called Melania to tell her what was happening. Winston Wolkoff writes that Melania said: “This is ridiculous! You have to do something!”
So Winston Wolkoff took out a Sharpie and Post-its, wrote labels such as “conference room” and “chief of staff” and slapped the notes on office doors so Jared Kushner’s people could not say the empty rooms were not being used to claim them. If that did not work, Winston Wolkoff writes, “I blocked those offices with my body.”
Later on, Winston Wolkoff writes, she felt distinctly as though Ivanka and her husband were using budget excuses and the vetting process to keep Melania from filling out her staff in the East Wing.
“Ivanka was relentless and was determined to be the First Daughter Lady and to usurp office space out from under Melania,” writes Winston Wolkoff. “She wanted to be the only visible female Trump on the premises, and she was actively using her influence with [senior White House staff] Katie Walsh, Reince Priebus, and Hope Hicks to thwart our efforts.”
Biden pushes back against 'Catholic in name only’ attacks, says faith is ‘part of who I am’
Biden on Thursday pushed back against attacks that he’s a “Catholic in name only,” emphasizing that he believes “very strongly” in his faith.
“The point of the matter is that I am a practicing Catholic,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “I don’t proselytize about it. … It’s part of who I am. It’s what got me through the really difficult times in my life. And I believe very strongly.”
During an appearance at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, veteran football coach Lou Holtz questioned Biden’s Catholic faith, citing the former vice president’s support for abortion rights.
“The Biden-Harris ticket is a most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” said Holtz, who coached at the University of Notre Dame. “They and other politicians are Catholic in name only and abandon innocent lives."
Trump, too, has recently cast Biden as a man hostile to religion. “Take away your guns, take away your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything,” the president said of Biden earlier in the month. “Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God."
Biden, who was the country’s first Catholic vice president and would be the first Catholic president in more than half a century, has been motivated by his faith throughout his long career in politics. He has written and spoken at length of how faith helped him grieve the loss of his first wife and daughter many years ago, and his son Beau Biden more recently.
John I. Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, distanced the university from Holtz’s remarks and said it was inappropriate to question the faith of others.
“While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party,” Jenkins said in a statement Thursday. “Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart. In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love.”