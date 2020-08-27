White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took aim Thursday at the so-called Never Trumpers as she granted what was likely to be her final interview on “Fox & Friends” as a senior Trump aide before stepping aside to focus on family matters.

“I want history to show that it was Donald Trump who plucked me out of plain sight at the age of 49 to be his campaign manager,” Conway said, referring to her appointment in August 2016 to preside over the final stretch of the campaign. Conway became the first woman to run a successful U.S. presidential campaign.

“I had worked really hard for decades and been ignored by a lot of the guys, shunted to the side, ridiculed, derided,” Conway said. “That’s okay, because a lot of them are still snarking and barking from the sidelines, the Never Trumpers. But they also have another thing in common: Their candidates didn’t win, and they were in charge. Maybe their candidates should have hired a woman or this woman. That’s okay, because I’ll be unleashed one day, and I’ll have my say.”

Her comments came the day after she addressed the Republican National Convention and on a day that dozens of former staffers of former president George W. Bush, the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced they are supporting Democrat Joe Biden.

During the interview, Conway also predicted that Trump would take the lead in “credible” polls of battleground states within a week. She said he turned around his campaign five or six weeks ago when he took several steps in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including advocating mask usage and resuming regular briefings.