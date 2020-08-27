On Wednesday, Republicans used the third day of their convention to portray Trump as a strong defender of conservative principles on law enforcement, defense and the economy — emphasizing his law-and-order credentials as social unrest flared again after another police shooting of a Black man.
Kellyanne Conway takes aim at ‘snarking and barking’ Never Trumpers
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took aim Thursday at the so-called Never Trumpers as she granted what was likely to be her final interview on “Fox & Friends” as a senior Trump aide before stepping aside to focus on family matters.
“I want history to show that it was Donald Trump who plucked me out of plain sight at the age of 49 to be his campaign manager,” Conway said, referring to her appointment in August 2016 to preside over the final stretch of the campaign. Conway became the first woman to run a successful U.S. presidential campaign.
“I had worked really hard for decades and been ignored by a lot of the guys, shunted to the side, ridiculed, derided,” Conway said. “That’s okay, because a lot of them are still snarking and barking from the sidelines, the Never Trumpers. But they also have another thing in common: Their candidates didn’t win, and they were in charge. Maybe their candidates should have hired a woman or this woman. That’s okay, because I’ll be unleashed one day, and I’ll have my say.”
Her comments came the day after she addressed the Republican National Convention and on a day that dozens of former staffers of former president George W. Bush, the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced they are supporting Democrat Joe Biden.
During the interview, Conway also predicted that Trump would take the lead in “credible” polls of battleground states within a week. She said he turned around his campaign five or six weeks ago when he took several steps in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including advocating mask usage and resuming regular briefings.
“He’s so well-positioned in this White House and in this campaign to run through the tape and be reelected, and that’s wonderful, because I told him the next two months you focus on winning, and I’m going to focus on investing in leisure wear and hovering over my kids as they hover over their computers to learn from home,” Conway said.
Sen. Graham says Trump likes people who like him, regardless of skin color
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who five years ago called Trump a “race-baiting” bigot, said in an interview broadcast Thursday that he has come to realize the president isn’t racist and he likes people who like him, regardless of their skin color.
“No, I don’t think he’s racist,” Graham said on the Snapchat show “Good Luck America.” “Here’s what I think: You can be black as coal, and if you like him, he likes you. You can be albino, and if he doesn’t like you, he doesn’t like you. He’s about him. If you like him, he probably likes you. There’s a flaw there, but no, I don’t think he hates people because of the color of their skin. I think he reacts to people as how they react to him. I really believe that.”
During the interview, Graham also referred to the baseless conspiracy QAnon theory as “bat---- crazy.”
Last week, Trump caused a stir by staying he appreciates the support of QAnon’s followers, calling them “people that love our country.”
Trump’s comments came in response to a reporter who outlined some claims underlying the theory, including that Trump is secretly saving the world from a satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals.
Former staffers of George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney offer support for Biden
Groups of staff members of former president George W. Bush, the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have become the latest Republicans to side with Joe Biden over Trump.
In separate letters released Thursday, nearly two dozen Bush alumni, more than 100 McCain alumni and more than 30 Romney alumni announced their support for Biden, with groups expressing alarm about the course Trump has charted.
Notable names on the Bush staff letter include former commerce secretary Carlos Gutierrez and former U.S. treasurer Rosario Marin.
“The onslaught of insults and vulgarity we have witnessed in recent years must stop,” their letter says. “Our children are watching us. If we explain away misogyny and racism as political tactics we are complicit in normalizing completely inappropriate behavior. This is not who we are as a nation.”
The names on the McCain staff letter include longtime adviser Mark Salter, former Senate office press secretary Torie Clarke and 2000 presidential campaign strategist Mike Murphy.
“Given the incumbent president’s lack of competent leadership, his efforts to aggravate rather than bridge divisions among Americans, and his failure to uphold American values, we believe the election of former vice president Biden is clearly in the national interest,” their letter says. “For those reasons and more, we feel certain supporting Joe Biden is the right decision for our country in this dangerous moment.”
The Romney alumni letter includes signatures from finance, operations, policy and events staffers from his 2012 presidential bid, according to Politico, which was the first to report on its existence.
‘I was afraid the fact checkers were going to get bored,’ Madison Cawthorn says in explaining flubbed line
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican congressional candidate from North Carolina, offered an explanation early Thursday for misstating in his convention speech that James Madison had signed the Declaration of Independence.
“After speaking all of that truth ... I was afraid the fact checkers were going to get bored. I wanted to give them something to do,” the candidate tweeted.
In his speech, Cawthorn said that Madison was the same age as him “when he signed the Declaration of Independence.”
Madison, who is known as the “father of the Constitution” for his prominent role in its drafting, was 25 years old in 1776. But Madison was not in Philadelphia for the signing of the historic document.
“About the Madison mistake: I ad libbed that line and meant to say James Madison was 25 when the Declaration was signed. Arguably my favorite founder,” Cawthorn said in another separate tweet.
Harris to attack Trump on handling of pandemic ahead of his acceptance speech
Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, plans to deliver remarks Thursday, hours before Trump’s acceptance speech, attacking his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the campaign, she will focus on “President Trump’s failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout” and tout a plan she is pushing with her running mate, Joe Biden.
The California senator will give her afternoon speech in Washington. Trump is scheduled to make his most important appearance at the GOP convention hours later with an address from the South Lawn of the White House.
Trump sought to preempt Biden’s acceptance speech last week with remarks of his own in Pennsylvania. Harris will be playing the more traditional role of a vice-presidential nominee in leading the attack on the other party’s nominee.
Michael Cohen blasts the ‘real Donald Trump’ in new Democratic attack ad
Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen stars in a new Democratic attack ad in which he describes Trump as a liar and warns Americans not to trust him.
Cohen, who was by Trump’s side for more than a decade, assails Trump from the perspective of someone intimately acquainted with the president’s personal and financial history.
“I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump,” Cohen says. “I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”
The 60-second television commercial from American Bridge 21st Century, the Democrats’ largest super PAC, will air Thursday morning on CNN and Fox News — during Trump’s favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends” — for the last day of the Republican convention. It will air again in the evening ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech.
Trump plans to visit his hotel to meet with donors and supporters
President Trump plans to visit the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Thursday to meet with donors and supporters, according to guidance issued by the White House. The trip is scheduled to occur at midday, hours before his speech on the South Lawn of the White House.
The hotel has been a hub of activity all week for top donors and Trump supporters, with panels and private events ahead of the convention speech.
Some Trump family members, officials and allies have spent time in a private suite there before and after their speeches. Thursday’s event is arranged by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, the officials said.
Trump and GOP go all in on law-and-order message as Kenosha protests continue
Vice President Pence and other Trump allies made their most pointed pitch yet to American voters on the third night of the Republican National Convention: Support them, or the “looting” and protests — all happening under President Trump’s watch — will continue to tear apart U.S. cities.
They’re aiming to make law and order the central message in the campaign against Joe Biden, who they argue is complicit in calls to defund the police made by far-left extremists (he opposes defunding the police).
“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence claimed before a crowd at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
Woman who became a citizen on TV did not know she would be part of Republican National Convention
For years, Neimat Awadelseid had looked forward to the moment she would become a U.S. citizen — but she never dreamed her naturalization ceremony would happen at the White House.
Even after she received a call inviting her to the White House for the ceremony, she did not know the president would be there until moments before it began. Nor did she know that it would become a featured segment of the Republican National Convention.
On Tuesday, millions of viewers watched as Awadelseid and four others were sworn in as naturalized Americans by acting Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf as President Trump watched. The moment, which was taped before it was featured in prime time, was perhaps the most powerful moment of the night.
The moment drew an intense backlash from critics who accused the president and the Republican Party of cynically using the carefully curated ceremony to paper over harsh anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric that have defined his administration over the past four years.