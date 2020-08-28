Harris said Friday that “nobody’s going to be punished” if she and Biden implement a national mask mandate to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, something Biden has promised as part of his plan to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

In an interview that aired on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday morning, Harris chuckled at Craig Melvin’s question about how a Biden-Harris administration might enforce such a mandate, calling it instead “a standard.” Trump and GOP allies have attacked such mandates as violations of personal liberties.

“Come on. Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling, right?” Harris said. “That’s not the point — hey, let’s enjoy wearing masks. No. The point is, this is what we, as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now.”

Melvin also asked Harris how she and Biden can promise less chaos during their administration than the country has endured under a Trump administration, a staple of their pitch to voters since combining on the ticket.