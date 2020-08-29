Still undecided, Mike Baker of Bloomington, Ind., had watched parts of both political conventions over the past two weeks, supplementing his observations with newspaper articles and socially distanced conversations with friends.

He did not vote in the 2016 election in part because he found Trump too acerbic. That opinion hasn’t changed; he can’t see inviting Trump over to his Bloomington home. But he thinks the president has advanced a lot of the policy goals that Baker believes in.

His internal debate reflects the argument that the campaigns have made over the past two weeks to try to persuade still-undecided voters. At the Democratic convention, Biden and many others told viewers that the nation can’t endure another four years of Trump. Changing the occupant of the White House, they argued, would inject competence, compassion and sanity into the nation’s highest office.