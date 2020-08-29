Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have separate virtual campaign events in the afternoon. Biden will speak at the National Guard Association of the United States virtual conference at a time when Trump has advocated for activating the National Guard in states where some protests have led to violence and looting.
Harris will speak to Hispanic small business owners in Florida, a key voting bloc in the crucial swing state.
Harris, Biden mourn death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chad Boseman
Biden and Harris posted tributes to the 43-year-old actor, Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday of colon cancer.
Boseman, most famous for his star turn in Marvel’s critically acclaimed “Black Panther,” also played Black icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.
Boseman’s last tweet was on the day Biden announced Harris as his running mate. He posted a photo of them embracing and wrote: “YES Kamala Harris!”
Harris posted a similar photo of her hugging the young actor, describing him as “brilliant, kind, learned and humble.”
In Biden’s tribute to Boseman, he wrote that “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes.”
Inside the mind of an undecided voter who has no more clarity after the conventions
Still undecided, Mike Baker of Bloomington, Ind., had watched parts of both political conventions over the past two weeks, supplementing his observations with newspaper articles and socially distanced conversations with friends.
He did not vote in the 2016 election in part because he found Trump too acerbic. That opinion hasn’t changed; he can’t see inviting Trump over to his Bloomington home. But he thinks the president has advanced a lot of the policy goals that Baker believes in.
His internal debate reflects the argument that the campaigns have made over the past two weeks to try to persuade still-undecided voters. At the Democratic convention, Biden and many others told viewers that the nation can’t endure another four years of Trump. Changing the occupant of the White House, they argued, would inject competence, compassion and sanity into the nation’s highest office.
But at the Republican convention, Trump trumpeted a litany of economic and policy achievements. He vowed to have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, even as he blasted Biden, Democrats and demonstrators protesting police brutality.
Liberal activists worry Democrats aren’t talking enough about the courts
References to the judiciary, long a key motivator for conservative voters, were woven throughout the GOP convention this week and served as a reminder that even if Trump loses reelection in November, his stamp on the federal courts will last for decades to come.
But Democrats all but ignored the Supreme Court in their four-day convention earlier this month, even after the party spent Trump’s first term reckoning with the consequences of Republicans confirming two Supreme Court justices, including a reliably conservative justice who replaced the court’s swing vote.
The contrast worries liberal activists who see it as further evidence that the Democratic Party isn’t paying enough attention to an area where conservatives have made big inroads in recent years.
“The fact that Democrats spent so little to no time discussing the federal bench failed to take into account that their critically important goals for the future will be challenged in the courts,” said Nan Aron, the president of the liberal judicial advocacy group Alliance for Justice.
