Powerful House committee chairman faces liberal primary challenger in race that could reshape Congress
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The chairman of one of Congress’s most powerful committees is trying to fend off a young liberal mayor in a bitterly contested primary Tuesday — a race that could define the Democratic Party and reshape Congress for years to come.
House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), a three-decade incumbent, has the strong backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in his primary campaign against Alex B. Morse, mayor of Holyoke, Mass.
Morse, in turn, has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Justice Democrats, the political action committee that has backed liberal candidates who have knocked off several entrenched Democratic incumbents already this year. Ocasio-Cortez ran the kind of campaign in 2018 that Morse is trying to emulate, shocking the Democratic Party by taking out one of its most senior members, Rep. Joseph Crowley, in a primary challenge.
The contest between Neal, 71, and Morse, 31, stands as the most significant current clash between the establishment wing of the Democratic Party and the liberal opposition that is trying to push the party to the left in the era of Trump.
Biden to use speech in Pittsburgh to address protests and violence
Biden is making a hastily planned trip to Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon to offer remarks on “whether voters feel safe in Donald Trump’s America,” as Trump tries to reframe the 2020 race as a “law-and-order” election amid unrest over racial injustice that has turned violent recently.
“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” Biden said in a statement Sunday, reacting to violence that turned deadly in Portland, Ore. “The job of a president is to lower the temperature.”
In his remarks Monday, Biden will also “offer a different vision for a better future,” according to his campaign.
Trump has seized on social justice protests as a campaign wedge, attempting to tie Biden to “radical” elements on the left. Both he and Biden are moving to address protests and violence in a more prominent way this week.
Trump on Tuesday is set to travel to Kenosha, Wis., where a police shooting left Jacob Blake, a Black resident, paralyzed and provoked street protests that culminated in the shooting deaths of two others. Kyle Rittenhouse, a White 17-year-old who had illegally obtained a rifle, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killings, which came after a fledgling militia group had posted a call to arms on Facebook.
In late-night tweets on Sunday, Trump taunted Biden ahead of his scheduled remarks on Monday.
“When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?” Trump wrote. “When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote!”
Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania — a key battleground state — comes as his campaign is pledging a more robust travel scheduled in the closing stretch of the race. Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Fact Checker: Joe Biden’s claim that he won’t raise taxes on people making less than $400,000
Biden has pledged to reverse much of Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations to fund, in part, ambitious climate, education and health-care plans. But he has drawn a firm line if he is elected president — no new taxes for anyone making less than $400,000.
So viewers of the Republican National Convention may have been confused when they saw repeated references to Biden planning to raise taxes on most Americans. For instance, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declared, “Raising taxes on 82 percent of Americans is not nice.”
Tax policy is complex, making it easy for politicians to manipulate statistics. A variety of think tanks have proprietary models that they use to measure the impact of changes in tax policies on Americans at different income levels. McDaniel’s statistic comes from those models, but it does not necessarily mean that Biden’s assertion is off-base either.
Trump plans to stay in Washington on Monday ahead of travel this week to Wisconsin, North Carolina
Trump plans to remain at the White House on Monday, ahead of travel this week to Wisconsin and North Carolina, according to guidance provided by the White House.
The only events advertised by the White House for Monday are a private lunch with Vice President Pence and a meeting with Attorney General William P. Barr and acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf.
On Tuesday, Trump plans to travel to Kenosha, Wis., the site of unrest in the wake of the police shooting that has left Jacob Blake paralyzed.
The White House has also advertised a trip on Wednesday to Wilmington, N.C., where Trump plans to deliver remarks designating the city as an American World War II Heritage City.
‘Now is not the time for divisiveness’: Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha
In a week of escalating conflict after a Kenosha, Wis., police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back, the city faced looting, arson and a shooting at a protest that left two men dead and another seriously injured.
Now, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) says he worries that Trump’s planned trip to Kenosha this week will inflame those tensions again. In a Sunday letter, Evers urged Trump to cancel the trip.
“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”
Twitter flags GOP video after activist’s computerized voice was manipulated
Twitter flagged a video shared by the second-ranking House Republican on Saturday as “manipulated,” as it spliced quotes together from an activist who speaks through computer voice assistance, making it sound as though he had persuaded Biden to defund police departments.
“I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts,” Ady Barkan wrote to Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House minority whip, in a Sunday tweet. “You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology.”
The dispute came down to two words from an interview Biden gave Barkan at the start of July. Barkan, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), speaks with the use of a device that reads his eye movements and translates them to an artificial voice. The interview, one of many that Barkan has done with Democratic presidential candidates, turned at one point to whether Biden would shift some funding from armed policing to social welfare.
Biden’s sister, Valerie, at his side for 74 years — and for one final goal
When Biden was in elementary school, the nuns put him on safety patrol, giving him a shiny blue badge. One day on the bus, his sister, Valerie, acted up, and Biden knew his duty was to report her.
Instead, with his father’s gentle encouragement, he turned in his badge and quit the patrol. Nothing was more important than family, he decided — even if members of that family stretched the rules a little.
Since he was nearly 3, when his little sister was born, Joe and Val have shared a personal partnership. Valerie Biden Owens has not only been deeply entwined in her brother’s life but has been fundamental in building his political career.