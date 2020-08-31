House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) acknowledged Monday that he should not have manipulated a video to make it sound like an activist who speaks through computer voice assistance had persuaded Biden to defund police departments — but at the same Scalise time defended the message he sought to convey.

“Well, you know, look, it shouldn’t have been edited,” Scalise said during an interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” He quickly pivoted, however, to arguing that even though Biden did not say he supports “defunding” police — as Scalise’s video made it appear — that is Biden’s intent.

“Redirecting and defunding the police are the same thing,” Scalise said. “If you’re a police officer, and they’re redirecting money away from you, it doesn’t matter where else it’s going. It’s going to make it harder for those police officers to do their jobs.”

Scalise’s comments came two days after Twitter flagged the video shared by the House Republicans’ second-ranking member as “manipulated.”

“I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts,” Ady Barkan wrote to Scalise in a Sunday tweet. “You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology.”